Rapid Response: Trump Campaign Fights Back With New Ad

RUSH: I mentioned that the Trump campaign’s been prepared for this for a long time. They have an ad that is ready to go. I have here the audio of it. And all it is is a collection of countless Democrats promising, demanding, claiming that there will be impeachment. Give this a listen.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you personally think impeachment should be considered?
CEDRIC RICHMOND: I think it should.
ELIZABETH WARREN: As we begin impeachment proceedings, now.
TOM STEYER: And we’ve gotta impeach him and get rid of him.
CEDRIC RICHMOND: My sole focus right now, uh, is to make sure that he’s not thepPresident, uh, next term.
RASHIDA TLAIB: We’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf*cker (bleeped).
TED LIEU: We’re going to launch an article III impeachment.
ILHAN OMAR: In the question of impeachment, it’s about time.
JEN PSAKI: Nadler is, I hope he’s not following the rules.
KAMALA HARRIS: Congress to take the steps towards impeachment.
ADAM SCHIFF: That we’re gonna have to prosecute this.
MAXINE WATERS: We’re gonna have to do it. We’re gonna have to impeach.
JOE SCARBOROUGH: Impeachment is still on the table?
JAMES CLYBURN: Absolutely, it is always on the table.
NANCY PELOSI: We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.
AL GREEN: If we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.
RUSH: Wait a minute, did you hear that?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
THE PRESIDENT: It’s time to stop this nonsense. They think they’re gonna win, did you see the one man? He said it’s the only way we’re gonna beat him in 2020. They have to do this. The only way. Well that’s a compliment, I guess. But think of what he said, it’s the only way, they’re gonna beat me. And actually it’s working the other way cause now we have our best poll numbers that we’ve ever had. (cheers start) It’s crazy. It’s crazy.
CROWD: (chants) Four more years! Four more years! Four more years! Four more years! Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!
RUSH: So that’s the Trump ad. It was Al Green, Democrat member of Congress, who said if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected. Stop and ponder that for a moment. How could somebody so vile and disgusting and so guilty, guilty of criminal acts, how could he get reelected? “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.” And there you have the sum total of why this is happening.
Now, I want to stress something one more time. Not enough time to get into something substantive now. I want to remind you of something here. To all of you who say, “I wish Trump would just stop tweeting. I wish Trump would let it go!” Can’t. They’re trying to take away from him one of the single greatest achievements of any human being in this country. You know how hard it is to be elected president? You know how hard it is when every member of the Washington, D.C., establishment is against you?
When you’ve got no help other than your own loyal staff, and even that staff the FBI tried to plant spies in. The FBI tried to undermine the Trump campaign, the Democrats in any number of ways. You have the entirety of the Washington establishment trying to make sure that Trump did not get the nomination, then did not win. He did it with no outside money to speak of. He did it with good, old-fashioned American values: Hard work, commitment, pursuit of excellence, tireless devotion. He worked harder than anybody ever had singularly.
And they’re trying to take it away from him. And they’re trying to taint it. They’re trying to say he didn’t win and then they’re trying to say the only reason he did win is ‘cause the Russians helped. The Russians cheated. He cheated. He’s a traitor. They’re trying to take one of the greatest accomplishments of his life away from him, and that’s why he’s not gonna let this go, folks.
That’s why he had the conversation with president of Ukraine. He is not going to let this go. He’s not going to let anybody take this accomplishment away from him. That is what’s driving this. And you would be no different if you were in his shoes and had accomplished what he has and had to face this drivel every day since Election Day and even on the days before.