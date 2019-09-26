Reports: Whistleblower Is CIA Plant, One of Brennan’s Men

RUSH: All right. So, here’s the CNN headline on screen right now: “Whistleblower: Trump tried to get Ukraine to interfere in 2020 election and White House tried to cover it up.” Now, keep something in mind. The whistleblower never heard anything. The whistleblower heard things secondhand and thirdhand. The whistleblower was not on the call. The whistleblower was told things. We have, again, this anonymous, very deeply caring, very moral person worried about American values, our values.
And Trump tried to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election. It’s the same theme! Trump interfered in the 2016 election. The Russians meddled; Trump colluded. The FBI tried to plant spies to prove this. It did happen because the meddling happened with the Democrats. The Democrats meddled and interfered by creating (the Hillary Clinton campaign buying) the Steele dossier. Pardon me for revisiting this, but it is necessary to put all this in perspective. Trump did not interfere in the 2020 election.
And the whistleblower doesn’t know what happened because the whistleblower didn’t hear the call! The transcript of the call has been released. What Trump was actually doing — and I’ve mentioned this two days in a row. And, you know, our last caller, folks? Our last caller made an actually brilliant point. All during the Mueller investigation, the Drive-Bys are doing daily stories about what a reprobate Donald Trump is ’cause he wanted to fire Mueller. He had fired Comey and he wanted to fire Mueller. Remember all of this?
Except Mueller never got fired. It never happened — and yet the Drive-Bys said that Trump wanted to fire Mueller every day. Then Mueller’s report says, “Yeah, we heard that the president was trying to fire us but that people in his media orbit talked him out of it.” Well, the bottom line is, Mueller didn’t get fired. But the prosecutor in Ukraine did, the prosecutor looking into the scandal of Joe Biden setting up his son with both the Chinese and the Ukrainians to get rich without knowing or doing anything for it! There was a prosecutor looking into it.
Biden went over there as vice president. He has bragged about this. We’ve had the audio on this program. He was at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting. He was bragging to people how he bullied the Ukrainians. He said that he told them, “You’re gonna fire this guy! You’re gonna fire this prosecutor. You’re gonna put in a prosecutor that we want or we’re gonna withhold American aid — and if you think that this is just me, then you get on the phone and you call Obama and you ask him.
“You’ve got six hours,” Biden said. So what do we have? Trump didn’t fire Mueller. The Drive-Bys said he wanted to. That makes him obstructing justice. “Trump tried to obstruct justice, Trump did obstruct justice, ’cause he wanted to fire Mueller,” but Mueller never got fired. Meanwhile, Biden and his son are under investigation over Ukraine, and Biden goes over and bullies the prosecutor, bullies the government, demands they fire the prosecutor looking into his son or else they will withhold money already pledged to Ukraine.
Biden says, “And if you think this is just me blabbering on, you call Obama. You call him right now. He’ll back me up.” So Obama has been implicated by Biden as being part of this bullying blackmail effort to withhold previously pledged American aid money to Ukraine unless the prosecutor is fired. So they fired the prosecutor! Biden got a prosecutor fired! Trump did not fire Mueller! Who is under investigation here for meddling in elections and meddling in internal affairs? Donald Trump. And what’s he doing?
Meddling in an election again. When are the Democrats gonna figure out that people don’t believe Trump is meddling in elections? He’s meddling in… If anything, he’s trying to get to the bottom of what happened to him in 2016. You’ll note… Well, you haven’t noted. This is up to me to tell you. Not one… I haven’t seen it. Now, I must admit I haven’t seen everything. So there is an outside chance I could be wrong here. But nobody in Drive-By Media has even referenced Trump mentioning CrowdStrike to the Ukrainian president in that phone call.
They don’t want to go anywhere near that. CrowdStrike is a private sector firm, as you know, and that’s the only evidence that we have that the Russians hacked the DNC server. This tells me that that probably didn’t happen, either, that the Russians are probably not the people that hacked the DNC server. But the Trump case in 2016 depended on the Russians doing a bunch of hacking. It depended on the Russians meddling. It depended on… When it was the Democrats that had meddled. It was the Democrats that hired Steele.
It was Hillary. This stuff is actually amazing, ’cause everything the Democrats are accusing Trump of doing, they have done — and they’re getting away with it. At least the appearance is they’re getting away with it because nobody’s investigating them. Ah, ah, ah! I spoke too soon. The attorney general is investigating them, along with the FBI and the whole of the deep state. So here, folks. Here’s a brief synonymous of what I think the lay of the land is. The next couple of days could be critical to getting the Trump version of this story out, meaning the nature of the whistleblower and his lawyer.
His lawyer is a Clinton-Obama connection. I found it hilarious today, the Democrats are asking the witness, the Director of National Intelligence, “Do you agree that the whistleblower is a political hack?” Because Trump had accused the whistleblower of being a political hack. And I guarantee you the whistleblower is a political hack! The whistleblower is not some morally offended paragon of justice (sobbing) “terribly, terribly concerned about what Trump is doing to our government and our country and our values.” The whistleblower is a political hack!
I will guarantee you there is some connection to whatever the Democrats were doing to Trump in 2016. It’s gonna be Fusion GPS. It’s gonna be somebody that’s involved in Russia-Trump colluding who is gonna be tied to this whistleblower. I will say it right here and now: The whistleblower is a political hack. Do you know that Adam Schiff has had the whistleblower report since August? (interruption) What? (interruption) You think I shouldn’t have said that? (interruption) Okay. Good. (interruption)
What do you mean, you didn’t know that? (interruption) You thought what was…? (interruption) Oh, the whistleblower report? (interruption) No! Adam Schiff’s had this on his desk since August! Pencil Neck had it. This whistleblower report is just like the Christine Blasey Ford letter, which had just been waiting there for Dianne Feinstein, in that case, to unveil it. This has been an operation needing only a timeframe for execution. The timeframe is they decide to go with this shortly after everybody thinks that Pelosi has authorized impeachment.
So this is supposed to go on top of that as the perception of evidence that Trump has done something impeachable. (dramatic tone) “He has asked Ukraine to meddle in the 2020 elections.” That’s based on the fact that Trump supposedly asked the guy to look into Biden. It’s okay for Hillary to hire Christopher Steele and to create a phony document, the Steele dossier — and it’s okay for the Democrats to take that to the FISA court and use that as a evidence for a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign and the Trump transition.
Oh, that’s perfectly fine. Perfectly fine.
The Russians can collude with the Democrats and vice-versa all day long if the objective is to get Trump. At any rate, so we have here the nature of the whistleblower and his lawyer — and, I mean, getting it out what we think this is. Our side of the story also involves the difference between Trump’s justified speculations that the whistleblower is a hack and Biden’s admission to what was likely a felony! Biden has admitted to pressuring Ukraine to dump a prosecutor to save his son, and threatening to withhold American money if they didn’t dump the prosecutor.
Whatever Trump has done, it doesn’t even compare to that. And this is also part of our narrative or story that needs to be part of the drumbeat. And we need to keep reminding everybody that nobody ever investigated CrowdStrike! We just accept some private sector company that’s founded by a guy that hates Putin. The DNC hires them to examine their server that was hacked, and this CrowdStrike outfit, it’s the Russians, and that’s it? No examination, no verification, no outside independent validation.
And how about the weird relationship with Comey’s FBI and CrowdStrike’s outsourced data investigations? I mean, these people are thick as thieves, and they’re still running the same operation. The operation to get rid of Trump for Trump-Russia collusion has not stopped. It’s just taken a turn now into this latest direction toward Ukraine.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: “Whistleblower Is a CIA Officer Detailed to the White House.” (Snort!) What did we think? I knew it! This is part of the same intel cabal that ran the Russia collusion mess! And this guy, the whistleblower wasn’t even there! He didn’t even hear it! In a questionnaire… The whistleblower answered, “I don’t know” 12 different times in a questionnaire about what he was reporting. “I don’t know,” 12 different times.
A story in the New York Times: “The whistleblower who revealed that President Trump sought foreign help [blah, blah] is a CIA officer who was detailed to work at the White House at one point, according to three people familiar with his identity. The man has since returned to the CIA, the people said. Little else is known about him.” So he was a CIA officer. He was a plant! He was a deep state plant from the CIA at the White House! I knew it was either gonna be this or somebody from Fusion GPS.
This guy may still be a tie to Fusion GPS, because the intelligence community is tied in with the FBI and the DOJ — the Obama DOJ — that tried to ramrod Trump through 2016, ’18, ’19, you name it. This is why Phil Mudd was upset. (interruption) Yeah. I may as well as remind you. Phil Mudd, a former deputy director of counterintelligence at the CIA, was livid when he heard about this. Okay, what does this prove? It proves the intelligence community is spying on the president. It proves it. Trump said it during the 2016 campaign. They laughed at him; they mocked him.
They said, “You’re insane. You’re crazy. Nobody’s monitoring your calls. Nobody’s tapping your wires. The CIA’s not spying on you!” Yes, they are. Not, “yes, they were.” Yes, they are. He “is a CIA officer detailed to the White House,” meaning not a Trumper. This is somebody the CIA, the intel community, sent over there. This guy was put there as a spy and did his job. I knew it. I knew it. I knew the intel community was part of this — and, folks, nothing’s changed. Nothing’s new. It’s the same operation. They just failed to get Trump on Russia.
Now they’re trying Trump-Ukraine. They failed to get Trump on everything they’ve tried to get him with, but they’re trying something new now. It’s the same thing. This guy’s no different than Christine Blasey Ford. This guy’s no different than Christopher Steele. He’s just part of the cabal — or she. It’s a political hack, no doubt — and don’t tell me that CIA people can’t be political. There’s no question the guy’s a political hack. But he didn’t directly overhear the call! Somebody told him! Trump wants to know: Who is it that told the CIA hack?
Now CNN says, “This is very, very dangerous! The president is now trying to find out who the leaker is. This is very, very dangerous for America. Presidents don’t do this!” Presidents don’t try to find out who leaks on ’em? Are you kidding me, CNN? “It’s very dangerous for the president to be targeting an individual like this.” Very dangerous to be targeting…? Trump is the target! For crying out loud! (pause) I’m sorry for yelling here, folks, but I’m incredulous over all this. Not incredulous. Angry. We’ve been played again. I knew it! I knew it.
The whole thing is a scam. It’s an orchestrated scam. It was set up, it was planned, like Blasey Ford coming forward to try to nail Kavanaugh, like version 2 to get Kavanaugh a couple weeks ago, like Christopher Steele — the supposed dossier — totally made up and used to get FISA warrants to spy on Trump. This guy, Donald Trump, is the most spied-on president we’ve ever had — by his own country. The Washington deep state is alive and well, and they are functioning. (interruption) I don’t know who it is. (interruption)
No. I have no idea. I have no way of knowing. Could this CIA guy be part of the presidential briefing team? I have no idea. There’s no way of knowing. We’re gonna find out. We’re gonna find out who this is. We will find… I can’t believe the New York Times has even revealed this much. If you want to know the truth, it’s kind of a shock to me the New York Times has gone this way. This may indicate that it’s beginning to fall apart and they need a fall guy. (interruption) I’m not wishful thinking. The New York Times divulging a source like this?
“Well, Rush, they haven’t named him.” (Snort!) It doesn’t matter who this is. The American intel community is continuing to spy on the president. Who cares who it is! I mean, it would be interesting to know. But for the New York Times to be burning even this much of it, it… Look, I could be dead wrong, but it could well mean that a lot of people think this is not working out. Schiff really blew this big time today. So they might need a fall guy. Somebody may have to fall on the sword here at some point.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Sara Carter has tweeted — this is the third tweet on this, by the way, from different people. Adam Schiff has had the whistleblower complaint since August, and he knew that the whistleblower was not a direct witness to most of the events described in the whistleblower complaint.
Adam Schiff is a total fraud. He is a liar — I’m sorry — a bad satirist. He made up things Trump supposedly said to the Ukrainian ambassador in his opening statement today. But the point is that this plan has been in the works for a while, all the way back in August. Adam Schiff was tweeting things back in August based on the whistleblower report without citing it. He was tweeting things like, “President may be putting undue pressure on president of Ukraine to meddle in next year’s elections,” little things like that that he knew he was just setting them up.
We have learned from the New York Times that the whistleblower is a CIA plant. And now Paul Sperry has released this bit of information. Are you ready? Dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut. “Rumors are now swirling that the anti-Trump whistleblower,” the hack, the political hack “was one of John Brennan’s old CIA humps detailed over to — planted inside — the White House to spy on Trump and help thwart the investigation of #Spygate which also involves Obama DOS/FBI/CIA skullduggery in Ukraine.” In other words, the Barr investigation.
So the rumors — this stuff, it’s not gonna get contained. It’s gonna come out. Trump is right. The whistleblower is a political hack. The rumors are circling now that he is one of John Brennan’s buddies. John Brennan ran the CIA for Obama. He was one of the original Never Trumpers running the Russia investigation. He was on TV every day promising people Trump was going to jail. He was promising people that Trump was gonna get frog-marched. He was promising people that Trump was going to be found guilty of treason.
And then when the Mueller report came out no collusion, Brennan was out: I must have been given false information. No, your efforts bombed. Your efforts failed. So the whistleblower, one of John Brennan’s old CIA buddies planted inside the White House to spy on Trump and to try to undermine the Barr investigation into the original FBI investigation, like when did it begin, who’s really responsible for it.
So one way to look at this is this, Mr. Snerdley, the FBI was tasked with taking out Trump in the Russia investigation. The CIA has been tasked with taking Trump out on this Ukraine business. So who’s it been next? When this one doesn’t work, what’s the next one? Because there is gonna be one.
In fact, I’m gonna make a prediction to you. This Ukraine thing is gonna blow over because Trump didn’t do anything. Biden did! The guilty party here is Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump didn’t do anything. So this is not gonna amount to anything either and there isn’t gonna be an impeachment. There will not be a formal impeachment inquiry. Do not doubt me. And yet in a few months guaranteed we are gonna be going through this exact scenario that we’ve been through this week with an entirely new revelation that Trump is meddling in something, that Trump is trying to steal the 2020 election.
They’re just gonna keep recycling this with different details. Trump meddled with Russia in the first one, now he’s meddling with Ukraine, now he’s asking Ukraine to take out his political opponent. When this bombs, they’ll come with something else or they’ll have Kavanaugh 3.0 or something. But this is all they’ve got.
They can’t win 2020 on policy. Some of their biggest donors are telling the Democrats, “If it’s Elizabeth Warren, we are out. We don’t want any part of her presidency. We’re tired of being targeted anyway. We’re gonna vote for Trump.” I have anecdotal evidence to back up that, by the way. That would be my friend who’s making speeches and these oil people and banking people are coming up to him and telling him the same thing.
So, Mr. Snerdley, are you surprised that it’s a CIA friend of John Brennan’s perhaps? It has to be a spy. The one thing that I knew it wasn’t, it’s not some moral, clean and pure as the wind-driven snow, deeply concerned American really, really shocked at what Trump did. That’s not who this is. That’s what they want us to believe. There’s somebody in there that found out what Trump did and was so morally, morally outraged by it that he had no choice but to come forward.
They want us to believe that there’s some cabal of CIA agents so, so, so offended over what Trump is doing to our great country that they cannot not come forward. That’s not what this is. It’s a spy. It’s a plant. It’s all part of the effort that they’ve had to destroy Donald Trump since before he was inaugurated.
So the Russia thing blew up in their face, okay, we’ll try it later. Mueller blows up, no big deal, we’ll try it later, we’ll bring back Kavanaugh, we’ll do anything. And they’re still not true. This is gonna happen all the way through the election, folks.
Now I want to go back at this juncture, it’d be helpful to play Phil Mudd. This is exactly what he was afraid of. Phil Mudd is a Never Trumper on CNN. He doesn’t like Trump at all. He’s a typical deep stater that thinks Trump is just a pig. They just don’t like him. They just don’t think he’s fit to even appear in Washington and walk around and be there. He’s that big a joke.
But when Mudd heard that an intel person might have been this whistleblower, he blew a gasket. It was last Wednesday, it was eight days ago on CNN, he was on with Fredo, Fredo Cuomo. Fredo said, “Somebody says they heard something as an intelligence official that troubled them enough to lodge a formal complaint to the inspector general. How unusual.”
MUDD: Boy, I’m about ready to blow a gasket. Can you explain to me, A, why it’s the U.S. intelligence community’s responsibility to listen to the president of the United States speaking to a foreign leader? And, B, why the U.S. intelligence community — under the rules provided by the Democrats in Congress — are responsible to report to the Congress what the president of the United States says?
FREDO: Hold on a second! What if he did say something to a foreign leader that sounded like a promise that went over the line enough that somebody of good conscience said, “He’s not supposed to say things like this?”
MUDD: Well, pardon me, what the heck is “over the line”? The president can say what he wants to Putin. He can say what he wants to Kim Jong-un. The president can say what he wants. It’s not the responsibility of the intel guys to go police the president and go snitch on him to the Congress. Ridiculous!
RUSH: I couldn’t believe this when I heard it. That’s why I keep playing this sound bite. I could not believe it. You notice Fredo’s question? So Fredo is totally accepting of the idea that when there’s a Republican in the White House, we need somebody in there “policing” the guy. We need somebody monitoring and spying to make sure the Republican doesn’t do something that’s gonna hurt us all. It’s perfectly fine! “What’s wrong with that?” Fredo says, in another public expression of sheer ignorance — happy, sheer ignorance.
Mudd told him straight, “What the heck is ‘over the line’? The president can say what he wants” to anybody. It’s not the intel community’s job to spy on him and start snitching! And what Mudd… This is political. So Fredo then says, “Okay. Well, if you don’t let people spy, what is the mechanism…?” Get this: “[W]hat is the mechanism for policing the White House?”
This is Fredo Cuomo! As though there has to be a mechanism for the White House to be policed. If it’s not the intel community, who is it? Fredo Cuomo is entirely fine with the CIA being the overall judgmental authority on the executive branch. Now, Fredo doesn’t realize he’s saying this, but that’s what he’s saying. (impression) “Well… Well, what’s the mechanism for policing the White House if it’s not these guys in the CIA?” And here was what Phil Mudd answered to that…
MUDD: Quit! Quit and you could talk to the media if you want. You can write a book if you want. If you don’t like what the president does — whether you are the secretary of defense, whether you’re the national security adviser, whether you’re Rex Tillerson — you go quit. You don’t go say, “Well, I have a secret avenue to the Congress,” that, in my view, is inappropriate, “to go explain why the intel guys have to collect intelligence on the president.” Exactly, by the way — exactly — what the president alleges happened during the campaign!
RUSH: Bingo! And they all denied it. They all said Trump was a fool, they all said he was a paranoiac, they all said he was crazy — and this is one of the reasons Phil Mudd’s not happy about this, because it establishes that Trump was right! It further establishes that the media is perfectly fine with the CIA spying on the president of the United States.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I tell you one thing this means. It means that Trump, even in the West Wing, is still surrounded by a bunch of disloyal spies who are on no doubt leaking to the media — sorry, leaking to the Democrats, leaking to the Democrats in the media and the Democrats up on Capitol Hill. That is a reality. He hasn’t been able to clean it out — and even if he cleans it all out, they send other people up there to replace the people he cleans out and there’s still spies. We’ve got Pelosi out there now (sobbing), “This is just a horrible week for our country! Our dear president is guilty of colluding and trying to meddle in the 2020 election.”
The timing of this is rather curious. There are still a lot of questions about this and why they dropped this card now. I think it goes along with their big impeachment push. But I think they also may be getting nervous about Barr’s investigation too. I know a lot of people think that’s not gonna amount to anything. A lot of people told me, Mr. Snerdley, that they think Barr’s gonna say, “Yeah, we found some stuff, but none of it’s prosecutable, none of it (muttering),” and that we’re gonna be let down again. It may be. But even at that, I think some of these people are worried about it, what will be learned and maybe uncovered or reported.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: John in Savannah, Georgia, great to have you, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Great. Great to be here, Rush. Thank you.
RUSH: You bet.
CALLER: Schiff is digging the hole deeper. He’s digging the grave deeper. The man is incapable of telling the truth. It’s evident in his so-called mea culpa. In the parody — what he blows off with a parody. He knew he stepped on it, stepped in it, and even then he introduces a second lie with the so-called message that he wants to get out. This is gonna blow up in their face like a Chinese or Ukrainian firecracker.
RUSH: Wait a minute. Oh, it blew up in his face like a firecracker, you say?
CALLER: Yeah. Yeah.
RUSH: Well, why do you say it blew up in his face like firecracker? He almost got away with it!
CALLER: He almost got away with it, but if you listen to your audience — look at Rachel’s call, my call — we’re seeing through it, Rush. We’re seeing through it. People are seething. You’re exactly right.
RUSH: Oh, oh, oh. Okay. That’s actually comforting. That’s true. He didn’t get away with it with you, and he didn’t get away with it with Rachel. I was reacting to how long it took Republicans to react to it. It was outrageous what Schiff did! I don’t have time to play it again, but go to RushLimbaugh.com, my friends, and you can listen.