The Real Whistleblower Is Donald J. Trump

RUSH: You heard me correctly. John Kasich told CNN (summarized), “There’s nothing in the Mueller report to impeach Trump over, and you can’t impeach the guy ’cause he makes a phone call to the president of Ukraine!” And then John Kasich, Never Trumper number 1… John Kasich wants rid of Trump as much as George Conway does. Anyway, John Kasich told Alisyn Camerota, “You guys gotta be real careful about this, because nobody in Ohio is talking about this.”
Exactly! Nobody is talking about this in Ohio, meaning impeachment — meaning it did not drop with this gigantic explosion. It did not create this groundswell of public opinion calling Washington demanding Trump be impeached and sent home. None of that happened. All this is seen as just another stage in the Democrats’ effort to play politics. That’s all it is! It doesn’t carry any gravity the way the Democrats have run this whole show.
You’re not gonna see evidence of this. I’m telling you: It has not played out like the Democrats thought or like the Democrats hoped. In fact, I’m pretty comfortable characterizing it as a dud. Now, the thing about Democrats and their duds is they just keep doubling and tripling down on them. So it isn’t going away. Don’t misunderstand me. But it did not have the result they desired. It did not have anything close to the desire they had.
You see, folks, there’s nothing more important to the left than unseating Donald Trump. Nothing. It has consumed them. It is literally eating them alive right in front of our eyes — and there are reasons. There are reasons. It’s not just because they lost. It’s not just because they can’t deal with losing. It’s not just ’cause they can’t believe Hillary didn’t win. It’s not because they can’t believe Trump actually won. It’s not…
Those are all factors. There are a lot of people at risk here. Obama is at risk. The Clintons are at risk. The entire deep state, the administrative state, the ruling class is at risk. The Democrat Party… Remember what Watergate did to the Republicans? It devastated the party for a while. It was a disaster. Now, the media… The media has supported every coup — and that’s what this is. We’re in the midst of a Cold Civil War, and the Democrats with the media have supported every coup attempt.
This is just the next phase of the ongoing Democrat coup to overtake the Donald Trump government and reverse the election results of 2016. And they are scared to death about the Barr investigations, and I’ll tell you why. Because they did it! They are corrupt! They did spy! They violated laws left and right! The FBI and the DOJ behaved in ways unconstitutional from here to Sunday! Individuals in the FBI, from the director on down! Intelligence people who heretofore have remained anonymous — other than Clapper and Brennan.
All of these people are at risk of being exposed for orchestrating and implementing a silent coup to overthrow a duly constituted presidential election! Donald Trump can expose them all. Bill Barr can expose them all. This is the third coup attempt. They are not for nothing. The 2016 election wasn’t about Trump colluding with Russia. It was about Obama-Clinton election fixing. It was about the illicit help they received from the FBI, the DOJ, and various intelligence agencies.
That’s why Trump wants to know about CrowdStrike. That’s why Trump told the president of Ukraine to dig into CrowdStrike. Trump wants to fully expose what happened in 2016. He wants to drain the swamp. He wants to expose all of the corruption and the shenanigans that have been going on in this country, in the deep state for decades. He doesn’t care who he runs against in 2020. He isn’t trying to eliminate Biden from the race as much as he wants to expose the corruption surrounding the Obama administration!
The Obama administration was as dirty as the day is long, and the people that ran that administration are still as dirty as the day is long — and Trump wants everybody to know how screwed up and dangerous Washington has become. We’re on the verge of losing! Folks, we’re in the middle of a silent coup here! We’re in the middle of a Cold Civil War, I’m calling it. We’re on the verge of losing a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
We are at the precipice here! Trump is the enemy of certain sects of the government of the United States of America. There is a turf war underway, and everybody is playing for keeps. Fortunes, money, careers, futures for children, status, guaranteed status, respect, places in the pecking order. All of these are at stake. Access to valuable information.
The power that information brings, the power of unelected government officials to steer the country’s course from invisible regulatory agencies who do not have to pass a single law to change the behavior of the American people. Let me tell you who the real whistleblower is. The real whistleblower is Donald J. Trump. Donald J. Trump is the most important whistleblower ever. Donald J. Trump is blowing the whistle on the entire Washington deep state, administrative state, establishment, elites, however you wish to characterize it.
He is the whistleblower! And he has a minimum of 65 million people on his side sticking with him and supporting him. The United States government has been out of control for a long time, and the American people didn’t know the extent to which it has been out of control. It has developed a life of its own independent from the Constitution, independent from the founding principles of our country.
The Washington government, the Washington ruling class has set up their own little fiefdom — which is designed to enrich them, protect them, secure futures for their kids — at the expense of the country at large. What’s happening here is pretty simply. Donald Trump is fighting and working to give the country back to the people. He’s fighting the Democrats and the media. He’s fighting corrupt elected Democrats. He’s fighting Never-Trump Republicans, and deep state operatives who report to the Obamas.
Deep state operatives like Clinton, Clapper, Brennan, who report to Obama and Clinton. Trump is in a position to expose them all, and has said that that’s exactly what he’s going to do. Their names, their schemes, their connections. That’s why all of this is happening, in addition to the fact that they hate Trump simply because he won. It’s because of what’s at stake of being exposed.
RUSH: Now, I mentioned moments ago that there is a new video out (and, obviously, audio) of a series of remarks that were leaked to Bloomberg News. The audio is leaked to the New York Times. It’s Trump making remarks to staffers, fund raisers, and donors yesterday. During the remarks that Trump made, he “took aim at the media, at Vice President” Bite Me, “House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff,” and the so-called “whistleblower who set the stage for impeachment proceedings.” Trump is the whistleblower. You want to talk about whistleblowers?
Donald Trump is the whistleblower, and he is blowing the whistle on the Washington establishment, deep state, whatever you want to call it. Here’s what he said. He said to the donors, to members of his staff… I think Trump leaked this. I don’t think this is a dirty leak. I don’t think this is somebody sabotaging Trump. I think he wanted this out there. (chuckles) The audio went to the New York Times. The video went to Doomberg.
“He said, ‘We are at war. These people are sick! They’re sick! Nobody’s called it out like I do. I don’t understand. People are afraid to call it out. They’re afraid to say that the press is crooked. We have a crooked press. We have a dishonest media. These animals in the press… They’re animals. They’re some of the worst people you’ll ever meet,’ Trump said. ‘They’re scum. Many of them are scum, and you have some good reporters, but not many of them. But that’s one of the things that we battle.'”
When Trump mentioned little Adam Schiff, “a person in the audience shouted, ‘Pencil Neck!’ prompting Trump to repeat the nickname that,” it says here, “he coined on Twitter.” Trump didn’t coin the name, but I’m not gonna argue about it. I coined the name Pencil Neck and I can’t even take credit for it. Freddie Blassie of the old World Wrestling Federation created the name about all of thinks opponents. He called ’em Pencil Neck geeks. I just called Schiff Pencil Neck because that’s what he is. Geek? I’ll leave that to others.
“Trump said, ‘Yeah, the name stuck. He’s got a neck, it’s about this big. He’s got shirts that are too big because you can’t buy shirts that are that small. His kid,'” talking about Biden, “‘has got a lot of problems, got thrown out of the Navy. Look, I’m not gonna… That’s a problem. That’s a problem. So we won’t get into why and all that, but he got thrown out of the Navy. Now his kid goes into Ukraine, walks away with millions of dollars, becomes a consultant for $50,000 a month, and he doesn’t know anything compared to anybody in this room.
“He’s a stiff!” Biden’s kid that we don’t want to talk about here. “‘He knows nothing.’ Trump pointed to Hunter Biden’s work in China, getting $1.5 billion in an investment fund after flying with his dad to visit China on Air Force 2.” Trump is doing all of this by himself. Our last caller said, “Where are the Republicans?” Exactly damn right! Do you notice when the Democrats get going, they get going in unison? They get going and they get going attacking Trump or the Republican of the day or what have you.
Trump is under siege, he is under assault and under attack every day, and it’s crickets from the Republican side of the aisle — and still, he sticks with it! He doesn’t whine about it. Other people do. But it is an amazing thing. The Republicans simply don’t have the killer extinct, in the political sense, that the Democrats do. I’ll give you an example: Paul Ryan. Paul Ryan, former speaker of the House, is now a member of the Fox board. Not just the Fox News, the overall Fox corporation board. He has urged Fox News to drop Trump.
Some people think that Paul Ryan is one of the reasons the Trump agenda was road blocked and stalled in the first year of the Trump administration. He really is on his own. They’re all in this. Everybody in that establishment, everybody in Washington, D.C., club is aligned against Trump — and there isn’t any party differentiation made.
RUSH: This is Thomas in Henrietta, Oklahoma. It’s great to have you here, Thomas. Hi.
CALLER: Oh, it’s great to be here, Rush. Thanks for taking my call, sir. I want to get your opinion or your enlightenment on this. I think the most effective thing that Trump has done since walking down that escalator is expose a whole new generation and even demographic of people to politics in general. Now, I say generation because I’m 34, and four years ago, I couldn’t tell you the difference between a Republican and Democrat. I had no clue, you know? But his, I guess, charismatic and competent approach —
RUSH: Wait, wait, wait, wait a minute. You mean that you’re 34, and you didn’t know until Trump came down the escalator the real difference between a Demo…? Don’t misunderstand my incredulity. You’re 34 years old — 30 back then, maybe — and you really didn’t know the difference? You were that disinterested in politics back then? Is that what you were saying?
CALLER: Yes. Now, looking back, I’m trying to figure out. Is it my lack of education, or is it my lack of paying attention and caring growing up through the educational process? Like, I’m born and raised in California, and I’ve sold vacuum cleaners door-to-door for the last 14 years. So I meet thousands and thousands of people, and when Trump came along… Now, I say demographic, because now I live in Oklahoma. And I met people all the time like 70, 60, 70, 80 years old, lifelong Democrats, and because of what Trump has done, at least he brought attention. Now, me, what I did is I did my own research to figure out what it was and who I would affiliate with. You know, a lot of folks don’t do that. They just become a Democrat because that’s what they watch on TV.
RUSH: Yeah, because their parents were. It’s because their parents were, the priest was, or… You know what? Look, Thomas, can you hang on? I’ve got an obscene profit break commercial.
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: We’ll get right back to you after that.
RUSH: Okay. We’re back to Thomas in Henrietta, Oklahoma. Look. I like your point that Trump has awakened a bunch of Millennial aged people to politics.
CALLER: Here I come.
RUSH: Thomas, are you there? Thomas, are you there? I guess Thomas hung up. His phone crapped out. Well, it’s a hang-up, either way you look at it. Well, what do you expect? Anyway, what I wanted to ask, he’s 34 and Trump awakened him. How did he find this program? That’s what I wanted to know. If Trump is what awakened him, how did he find here to call and talk to us about that? I mean, just a little market research. Nothing beyond that, I was just curious. Did he happen to tell you that, Mr. Snerdley?
He didn’t know what he was. Grew up in California, thought he was a Democrat, Trump comes along, eyes open, never thought about any of that stuff before. Sadly understandable, sadly believable. Then his eyes get opened and here he is listening to the EIB Network. Okay, fine and dandy. We’ll take it. Well, he did his own research, I heard him say that. And that might have been how he found this program, doing his own research.