There Is No Whistleblower, Just a Leaker! We’re in the Midst of a Cold Civil War

RUSH: There really is no whistleblower. This is just a leaker who followed procedures that have been established to give whistleblowers protection.
The whole thing is a sham. It’s nothing more than the Steele dossier 2.0, as I have been saying all week. A couple people now have come to this conclusion. It’s the same people, it’s the same scam, it’s the same objective, and I’m gonna add a name to potential Democrat presidential nominees coming up soon.
RUSH: Bottom line, there isn’t anything really new here. This is just the next phase of “Get Trump.” This is the next phase of the operation to overturn the election results of 2016. It’s the same players, it’s the same technique, it’s the same play. The whistleblower report, it was probably prepared with the assistance of House Intelligence Committee staffers.
Nothing about this is genuine. There’s no real whistleblower who’s terribly alarmed and upset over what Trump said in a phone call. The whistleblower didn’t even hear it. It’s just the next phase. It’s the same play run to the different side of the line. Let’s put it that way. And the whistleblower report is the Steele dossier all over again. Some people think that it is the same technique with Christine Blasey Ford. But that whole thing was an extension of the original play.
What is this really all about? What is this really, really all about? It’s all about overturning the election results of 2016. Why is that so important? It goes beyond just the fact that the deep state lost. I think what it’s about is what I have long thought it’s about. It’s about making sure the American people do not learn the extent of the corruption in the Obama administration and the Democrat Party at large, and particularly among these people in the deep state who did what they did to deny Trump his election victory.
And that’s why Pelosi’s out there today saying that Bill Barr has gone rogue. If you need any evidence that they scared to death of what Barr and his team are investigating as to the origins of all of this, Pelosi out of the blue saying that Barr has gone rogue, they are doing everything they can to destroy everybody on the other side of this.
There’s nothing that’s true. You know what really is hard about this is that we’re dealing with nothing but a series of abject lies. Everybody on the left is lying. Every allegation about this is a lie. Trump hasn’t broken any laws. Trump has not engaged in any corruption. In fact, Trump is the most investigated president in the history of the country, and they still haven’t found a crime! They’re still looking for a crime. They haven’t found a crime, so they’re making things up.
The media is not media. It’s just Democrats who work in the media, and the whole group of ’em is aligned. And what we are in the middle of now, folks, is a Cold Civil War. It has begun. It is a Cold Civil War as opposed to hot. There’s no hostilities declared. There’s no two clear sides of this. And certainly no shots have been fired. But nevertheless we’re in the midst of a Cold Civil War, and it encompasses a lot of things.
It encompasses overturn the election results of 2016, it is about protecting and defending the deep state, the Washington establishment going forward. Their careers, their fortunes, their corruption. There are terribly big stakes involved here for these people. And Trump is on the cusp of overturning it and exposing it. They cannot allow that to happen.
Now, I’ve had a number of people mention this to me as well, so this is not an original thought of mine. But as I’ve thought about it, it makes perfect sense.
RUSH: On this whistleblower story, there isn’t a whistleblower! Just like there wasn’t a dossier. Not a real one. It was manufactured political opposition research. This whistleblower report is manufactured political opposition research. The lies are impossible to keep up with. Eric Swalwell was on Fox this morning saying, “Well, the president’s confessed.”
Confessed? What’s the president confessed to?
“Well, he’s confessed to trying to hide the information in the whistleblower report!”
The president hasn’t confessed. What did Adam Schiff do yesterday? Adam Schiff goes up as the chairman of the committee and says that the president called the president of Ukraine and ordered him, “Dig up dirt, lots of it — and don’t call me back until you get it — on Joe Biden.” That didn’t happen. Trump hasn’t done anything they are accusing him of doing. Swalwell, after saying that Trump had confessed, then pointed out that, “Well, look what Trump did. Trump took the transcript of the phone call and he put it over here in this secure area.
“He’s clearly hiding it. That’s a political move. The president’s ashamed. It’s the same as confessing that he’s guilty. We must move forward with impeachment.” There’s no confession! Trump has confessed to nothing. Trump hasn’t done anything! Trump has committed no impeachable offense. He has committed no illegal act. They didn’t find a single thing! Yet they lie through their teeth. This sequestering of the transcript of the call into a private, secure area? Let’s call it “the secure enclave” just to be different. Do you know they’ve been doing that for two years?
It’s not tied to this transcript. It has nothing to do with this call. And do you know why transcripts and other records of presidential conversations involving Trump are sent over to the secure enclave? Because they’ve got a leak problem! Because they’ve got some deep state, administrative state traitors in there who were opposed to Trump, who are leaking like sieves, and so they’re sequestering this stuff for the sake of national security!
They’re not hiding it for political reasons! They’re trying to protect it! They’re trying to protect the integrity of presidential conversations and everything that they entail. But here’s Eric Swalwell today lying through his teeth saying, “Trump has confessed.” “The attorney general, Bill Barr, has gone rogue. We must speed up the impeachment process.” There is no whistleblower. There was no legitimate Steele dossier.
All we have is a deep state leaker probably related in some way to John Brennan. The New York Times already outed the guy as a disgruntled CIA person, and the guy simply leaks a bunch of stuff, has his report written with the assistance of staffers on the Democrat side on the House Intelligence Committee, and calls himself a “whistleblower” for the protections that it offers! You watch. Every other future leak of major consequence like this is all of a sudden gonna be called “whistleblower” because of the statutory protections that are granted to whistleblowers.
I can’t emphasize enough that there isn’t anything real about any of this like there wasn’t anything real in Trump-Russia collusion. Let me clarify. There was a lot real in Trump-Russia collusion, but it was all the things committed by Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Obama, McCabe, Strzok Smirk, and that whole cast of characters. That was real. That effort to undermine Trump — to spy on Trump, to get the election result overturned — all of that stuff was real.
The things they were alleging Trump did, none of it happened. They’re still lying about the Mueller report. Democrats are out there saying the Mueller report proves that Trump colluded, 16 different times now. No, it doesn’t. It doesn’t say that at all. The Mueller report concludes that there wasn’t any collusion between Trump and Russia. But the Mueller report was written as a pre-impeachment document anyway. The Mueller report was written to be used as it is.
It was written with all the footnotes and the careful sentence structure to be able to be cited the way the Democrats are citing it. “Robert Mueller found collusion 16 different times!” No, he didn’t. “Well, right there it is: The president probably… The president might have this and that… Somebody here said…” It’s nothing but hearsay. There’s nothing. But the sheer power of the ruling class is what is on display here, and their literal panic and fright over having it all upended.