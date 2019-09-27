Where Are the Republicans?

RUSH: Okay. Time to get started on the phones here on Open Line Friday. And folks, I’m nowhere near finished in explaining and unraveling all this stuff going on here. I told you at the outset it can’t happen in one hour, so stick with me. If you end up being confused about anything, go to my website, RushLimbaugh.com. A lot of confusion out there today — well, a lot of confusion for the past bunch of months, even years. Just go to RushLimbaugh.com if you have any questions about anything. If something puzzles you, if something looks out of whack, RushLimbaugh.com.
Here we go. Josh, Lansing, Michigan. Great to have you here. Hi.
CALLER: Hey, Rush, thank you very much.
RUSH: You bet, sir.
CALLER: I’m from Michigan, and we’re extremely angry, man. We got about a third of my friends are Democrat, and they voted for Trump. And, you know, we know a lot of crimes were committed. And we know people lied to Congress. Comey, Brennan, we know the DNC paid for the dossier. We know people were actually leaking to the media to create a news story so they could have circular reporting. I mean, how much longer do we have to wait? We know the crimes. At what point does the Republican Party become complicit by allowing them to continue? I’m really upset over here.
RUSH: Well, now, that’s two different things. You want know, “How much longer do we have to wait?” ’cause everything he said is true. I would just add one minor correction. Nobody leaked to the media. The media were active participants. Nobody was leaking to them. The media’s not a bunch of innocent bystanders that the deep state, “You know what, we’re gonna get this in the media.” They call ’em. They don’t leak anything to them. They call ’em. They bring ’em in on it.
In fact, the media is probably the primary group orchestrating Democrat Party strategies. The reason why — your question, where is this investigation? Where are the results? We know this happened! Yeah. Knowing it happened and then convincing millions of Americans that it happened are two different things. And so investigations that are ongoing have to amass the evidence and then strategize a way of presenting it that makes it undoubtable and makes it appear to be unpartisan. And that’s why they’re gonna take time getting this done right. Don’t doubt me.
RUSH: Here’s Fred. Fred’s in Cleveland. Great to have you on the EIB Network, Fred. How are you?
CALLER: I’m doing well, Rush. Good day to you. My question for you, do you have full confidence in Bill Barr and his decision-making —
RUSH: Yeah, I do.
CALLER: Okay. I believe that the future of our republic is singularly in his hands. And as far as the rest of the guys go, McConnell, Lindsey Graham, I have zero confidence in the lot of ’em. And if Bill Barr doesn’t come through, this could be the end.
RUSH: Well, it sadly appears that way to a lot of people. You know, the subject of where the Republicans are — okay. So we now know that we’ve had a scam, we’ve had two scams run on Brett Kavanaugh. And Lindsey Graham ripped them up one side the wall and down the other when they were in the middle of Kavanaugh version 1.0. Where are the hearings looking into the fraud that was the attempt to destroy Kavanaugh?
I’ll tell you, something else, folks, on the Ukraine business. I’ve mentioned this three different times. I mentioned it yesterday. It’s the kind of thing that will skip past you. In January of 2017 — and it may have been 2018 — there were four Democrat senators who got hold of the then president of Ukraine and demanded that Ukraine get busy on finding out the truth about Trump-Russia collusion.
Donald Trump has not done anything remotely like that. These four Democrat Senators were demanding that a foreign government meddle in the United States election! They wanted them after the fact to go in and find and produce evidence that Trump and Russia had colluded! And there’s not a shred of interest in finding out what happened here.
Republicans are not calling those senators in and demanding that they explain what’s up or censoring them or kicking them out of the Senate for meddling and for violating the law, while at the same time the Democrats are wallowing on and on and on about impeachment of Trump for making a phone call to the current president of Ukraine! Four Democrat senators. And the Democrats have a history of this!
Ted Kennedy meddled with the Soviet government during the Reagan administration in the 1980s. The point is, there is plenty for Republicans to investigate Democrats, to do the same thing to them that they are doing to Trump. And it’s about time it happened. Everybody’s sick and tired of being on defense every day. That’s what really bothers everybody here is being on defense!
Remember how it changed when Barr, in one of his appearances before a Senate committee said (paraphrasing), “Yeah, there’s spying, I’m sure there was spying on the Trump campaign. We’re gonna get to the bottom of it.” Remember how everything seemed to change with that one sentence, everybody on our side felt finally we’re on offense.
We’re on defense here. They’re attacking Trump 13,000 times a week! And there is no response to it, other than everybody’s circling the wagons and trying to prove them wrong. You can’t prove ’em wrong because they’re lying about it in the first place! The nature of the evidence of what they are alleging is irrelevant.
Their purpose here is to dispirit American Trump voters. Their purpose is to dispirit anybody who wants to clean up Washington. Their purpose here is to depress you and dispirit you and get you to leave politics, to make you stop caring about it so that you don’t present an obstacle to them by virtue of your power as a voter and a donor.
So this stuff seems like it goes one way, all of it launched at Trump countless times a day and never is there any return fire. All there is is a bunch of people like me in the media trying to stop ’em. I can’t convene a hearing. I can’t censure anybody in the Senate. I can’t force them to come up here and testify, tell me the truth about their phone calls and contacts with the president of Ukraine as they attempted to coerce that guy into getting dirt on Trump and Russia in the 2016 election.
Republicans in the Senate have to do that. Trump can’t even do that. He has got no control over the Senate. That’s the legislative branch. He doesn’t control it. So I feel your pain, and I now feel mine.