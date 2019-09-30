Biden Camp Asks Networks to Ban Rudy from TV

RUSH: Now, Rudy Giuliani’s been on TV more than he’s not been on TV the last couple, three days. “Joe Biden’s presidential campaign made an extraordinary request to executives of top news channels on Sunday, asking them to no longer book … Rudy Giuliani on their programs. In a letter addressed to the heads of the major news and cable networks, as well as top news anchors, two top Biden campaign advisers make the case that by peddling routine falsehoods about the work of Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine, Giuliani’s presence on the airwaves is editorially untenable.”
They want Rudy censored! They don’t want Rudy to be able to say what he’s saying. This is brazen. If what Rudy is saying is untrue, what’s wrong with it? If Rudy’s making a fool of himself, then use the old rule that says, “Stand aside and give the fool even more room.” Why do they want to keep Rudy off of TV if he’s so embarrassing, if he’s so screwing it up? Which is what a lot of people think. Biden and his son are guilty as sin! That’s what they’re trying to cover up here!
Biden, I think, has figured out that he is a twofer in this thing, that he’s also a target as well as Trump is! Biden’s figuring out that there are some Democrats who don’t want him to be the nominee. But just stop and think of this: The Biden campaign sent letters to the chairman of the networks and a couple of anchors asking them not to invite Rudy — in other words, to censor Rudy Giuliani. Here’s from the letter:
“We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time [sic], you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation.” Everything they allege is what they are doing.
They are lying about Trump and they are infecting the American news consumer reservoir with their disease. They are infecting this whole country. They are lying, and they are scheming to everybody about Trump while covering up their own lies and corruption. Make no mistake that that is what is happening here. “In a text response to The Daily Beast, Giuliani said the Biden letter ‘sounds like the usual left-wing censorship. Everything I say is supported by — such as today — affidavits and statements.
“‘They are the ones who have covered up pay for play for at least five years.'” So what do you make of that? I guarantee you that if Rudy were lying, they would want more of it. They must be… If I were them, I’d be worried, too, because they are showing themselves that lies work. In their minds, they’re getting away with this. In their minds, they are getting away with lying about Trump. So they must think that lying is a great strategy. They must be confident in it because a they think it’s working.
Well, obviously they wanted want Rudy to get away with it too. But, see, the standard operating procedure would be, “If somebody’s on TV making a fool of themselves, let them,” if it’s so obvious he’s lying. But they can’t trust it. They’re demanding censorship.