If the Case Against Trump Is So Strong, Why Do Democrats Have to Make It Up?

RUSH: Here’s another lie. The whistleblower’s lawyer is saying no deal has been reached with Congress on testimony, but talks are ongoing. What a crock! The deal has been made! All of this is made to look like, “The whistleblower’s unsure and the whistleblower may not want to do it. The whistleblower’s scared! The whistleblower…” This deal was hatched months ago. It is being unfolded on a schedule, and this news that the whistleblower’s attorney, “Well, we’re not sure we’re gonna talk to the Congress yet. We’re still negotiating that. We haven’t…”
What a crock. This is all gonna happen. All of this, every bit of this is fake news. It is designed to create one illusion after another. It’s no different than the story about the whistleblower fearing for his or her life. Now the whistleblower’s lawyer is out there saying, “No, no, no. It’s not really true. Not really. No, that’s not… That’s not… No, it hadn’t…” But it was all over 60 Minutes last night and other newspapers picked it up, so it’s out there. The whistleblower is afraid Trump’s gonna kill him or her. Now the lawyer says, “Well, no, no, no. That’s not what really happened.”
Folks, this is a symphony, and there are movements, and there are crescendos — and you’re being played! You are being played like you are watching a symphony unfold, and you don’t know what’s coming next, but they do. They’ve got the notes on the page. I happened across something here in the break at the top of the hour. It’s a piece by Derek Hunter at Townhall, and it is about one of the things I mentioned at the very beginning of the program, how all of this is lies. All of this is lies — and why? If the case against Trump is a slam-dunk, why do they have to lie about anything?
Anything! This is Mr. Hunter’s point. Here’s headline: “If the Case for Trump’s Impeachment Is So Strong, Why Are Liberals Lying About It?” Let me give you some pull quotes from the piece. Well, here’s how it opens: “Lying takes a lot of effort, telling the truth is easy. When you start lying you have to remember which lie you told [who], and as the truth begins to creep out, as it always does, you find yourself scrambling to twist it to fit back into your lie. Democrats, both in Congress and the media,” I’m so glad he words it that way.
That’s… You know, I’m not gonna give up Drive-By Media, but it’s “Democrats in the media, Democrats in Congress, Democrats in the think tanks,” ’cause they’re all Democrats, or whatever you want to call ’em. Leftists, liberals, communists, socialists, take your pick. “Democrats, both in Congress and the media, are finding this out the hard way this week with their latest ‘Trump is corrupt and must be impeached’ lie. Most people learn that honesty is the best policy when they’re kids, but politicians and journalists are now overgrown, overpaid kids.”
It’s worse than that. These are adults who know exactly what they’re doing. They are structuring, they have composed, they have conceived — and are now executing — a series of operations that began in 2015 and continue to unfold as each phase of the operation fails. Mueller failed. Trump-Russia collusion failed. Getting Flynn and Manafort failed to get Trump. Everything they’ve tried has failed. The objective: Get rid of Trump. Get him thrown out of office. Make him resign. Force the American people to go to Washington and forcibly remove him.
Nothing’s worked.
Everything’s failed.
This is the next phase.
So here are some pull quotes from the piece. “They hate the president so much they are not going to let a little thing like having to lie deter them. They want him gone and are willing to lie to make it happen. Trump Derangement Syndrome is the Kool-Aid at Jonestown.” Another pull quote: “None — not the Democrats,” not the Democrats in the media, or even the Republican “never-Trumpers — seem remotely bothered by the fact that every claim” that they have made has “turned out to be false.” Boy, is that ever true!
And one of the things it’s made me ask: Where are the American people? This did not happen in a vacuum, and it did not happen under cloak of darkness. For two years, five times a day the American people heard that Trump colluded with Russia, and that Robert Mueller was gonna produce the evidence after a long investigation. It was a slam dunk. Numerous sources — and I’m not exaggerating. The Times, the Post, CNN. You add ’em all up, there were five — minimum five — different stories a day, all with anonymous leaks, veritably confirming Trump had stolen the election.
He had colluded with Russia! He had cheated. He had rigged it. We had two years of that, and nothing happens? The famed Bob Mueller comes out with his report and there wasn’t any of that in it and Trump is still there? There wasn’t any collusion. There wasn’t any obstruction. It was false. It was a lie. None of it was true. There is a price to pay for that. These people are so blind to it. “Nope! Never mind! Next phase, next lie, next series of lies,” which will be exposed as lies as well. These people think that they’re gonna be forgiven or I don’t know what.
Not paid attention to, or that the American people who buy what they say every day will just come to expect that what they hear and read isn’t true? I don’t know what they expect from this. Well, actually I do. You know what? They don’t care what you think, when it gets down to it. The audience for this is, of course, you. But it’s primarily other journalists and other deep staters. Of course, I think there’s another part of this that we need to make obvious right now that nobody’s spoken about that I know of — and maybe somebody else has brought it up.
I think that there is also an effort here to negatively impact Donald Trump the person, his health. I think they’re trying to make him sick. I think they’re trying to pressurize him so much. I think that all of this is designed to make him physically ill, unable to cope, go on, what have you. This is intense… We had a caller earlier saying that this is abuse. It’s classic abuse, and most abusees eventually sue for peace to stop it. The abused get Stockholm syndrome, whatever. They become docile, and they beg for it all to end.
And they do whatever they have to for it to end, and the abuser always wins, and then the abusee denies having been abused, gets mad at people that want to punish the abuser! Trump is the lone exception. He’s standing up to it, getting stronger in the process. But I think that one of the other objectives here in addition to everything else is to literally make him sick, so that he can’t do the job. Not just mentally. I’m talking about physically sick. There aren’t any boundaries, in other words, in what these people are attempting to do.
There isn’t any compassion in it. There isn’t any concern for America in it happening. This is all about them and their power. It is about nothing else. It’s not about doing the right thing for America because they’re not. It’s not about the Constitution. It’s not about “American values.” It’s not about “American principle.” It’s not about any of that. It’s about them and their embarrassment over having lost to this guy despite the fact that they’re the ones that rigged the deck! They’re the ones that rigged the game! They’re the ones working with the Russians!
They’re the ones that had phony FISA warrants to spy on Trump! They’re the ones that did all of this that they can’t afford for people in the hinterlands to ever learn about. It isn’t about what’s best for America. They don’t even care about that! They don’t care about issues that matter to you, to your family, to your life. They don’t care about infrastructure. They don’t care about modernizing anything. They don’t care about fixing homelessness. They don’t care about the economy, your job situation.
They certainly don’t care about fixing what’s wrong with health care. They certainly don’t care about the open-border circumstance, illegal immigration and the hell that that’s creating. They don’t care about homelessness in their own cities! They don’t care to fix anything. They’re not even interested in what matters to you, and they have publicly said so! With Pelosi even acknowledging that this effort is so serious, it’s even worth losing the House over. “When you embrace and repeat something you know to be false, you are lying.
“If the evidence were there,” then you’d have that. There wouldn’t be any need to lie. “It’s precisely because the truth is not on their side that they have to lie.” Can I give you the greatest recent example this have? Audio sound bite number 2. This is it in a nutshell. Pelosi said (summarized), “We’re gonna impeach President Trump over that phone call he made to the president of Ukraine, because in that phone call, what he was doing, is he was seeking assistance in the 2020 campaign.
“He wanted the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on his 2020 opponent!” Trump doesn’t know who his 2020 opponent is! Nobody does. Pelosi said, “You can’t do that! You can’t collude with a foreign government!” Despite the fact that Hillary Clinton did, that the FBI did, that the DOJ did, that John Brennan did, that James Clapper did, that Barack Obama and all of his people did, they say you can’t do it.
So it’s time for Adam Schiff to explain how really horrible and really dangerous and how really un-American and how rotten this was. All he had to do was tell the truth. There was a transcript of the phone call, there was a memo of the phone call, there was verbatim transcript of the phone call. Everything Trump said and that the Ukraine president said was knowable. All Adam Schiff had to do was tell people what that was, but he didn’t. This is what he did…
SCHIFF: “We’ve been very good to your country, very good. No other country has done as much as we have. But you know what? I don’t see much reciprocity here. I hear what you want. I have a favor I want from you, though — and I’m gonna say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it, on this and on that. You know what I’m asking, and so I’m only gonna say this a few more times, in a few more ways. And, by the way, don’t call me again. I’ll call you when you’ve done what I ask.”
RUSH: Except none of that happened. Trump did not ask the guy to make up dirt, and it’s right there in the transcript! This is a blatant example of what I’m talking about. This kind of microcosm… This is a total lie. Trump didn’t tell anybody to dig up dirt. “Make it up. Lots of it.” He didn’t say anything seven or eight times. He didn’t tell the president of Ukraine not to get back to him until he had dug up the dirt. A flat-out lie!
Why will the truth not suffice, Pencil Neck? Why couldn’t you just read the transcript of the phone call between Trump and the Ukraine president? Why’d you have to make this up? They have to make it up because Trump didn’t do anything anywhere near an impeachable offense. And because of the treaty the U.S. has with Ukraine signed by Clinton 1999 pledging mutual cooperation in corruption investigations in the two governments, Trump was following the law asking the Ukraine president to look into Joe Biden and his corrupt kid, Hunter.
But it’s right there in the transcript what Trump said — and now we’ve got a phony baloney, plastic banana, good-time rock ‘n’ roller whistleblower report over it, even though we know what was said! The whistleblower… We know more than the whistleblower knows! The whistleblower doesn’t have any firsthand knowledge. He was fed stuff to say by people that were in that room. That would be an interesting thing to explore later: Who actually is blowing the whistle here? The whistleblower is not the whistleblower.
The whistleblower was told what to say, wrote it down with the help of a bunch of lawyers (we think) from the House Intelligence Committee staff to get this whole ball rolling. Well, who are the people that anything the whistleblower, and why didn’t they blow the whistle themselves? Why shuffle it off to the CIA agent? Why didn’t they do it? Well, it kind of answers itself, doesn’t it? They’re too close to Trump! It would shock and stun everybody.
They can’t afford for their names to be made public or they’d be immediately seen as traitors, backstabbers, you name it. So right there, folks, it is: Why make it up if the case is so strong? None of these Democrats in the media or any of the Never Trumpers they “seem remotely bothered by the fact that every claim they’ve [made] turned out to be false.” The bottom line is, they don’t have truth on their side. They don’t have presidential impeachable offenses on their side.
They are having to make all of this up. “This was a coordinated coup attempt. Democrats were tipped off about the whistleblower complaint and pot-committed themselves to it being the silver bullet they’ve desperately been seeking.” The whole thing’s orchestrated. Now the lawyer for the whistleblower says (impression), “I don’t know if we’re gonna testify. We’re still talking to the committee.” What a crock! They’ve already agreed to the date this clown’s gonna testify. They’ve already made the arrangements to keep him safe so that Trump’s associates don’t murder him.