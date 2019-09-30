Pastor Takes Flack for Calling Out Civil War

RUSH: Last week I mentioned, ladies and gentlemen, that we are in a Cold Civil War. I didn’t have anybody object to it. I’ve used the term that we’re in a silent coup and all of this. Over the weekend — Sunday morning — on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends weekend, Jedediah Bila said to the pastor Robert Jeffress of the First Baptist Church of Dallas, “The evangelical vote in this country is obviously a voting bloc that all candidates pay attention to. What do you think the reaction is of evangelical voters around the country to all of this impeachment news of Donald Trump?”
JEFFRESS: The only impeachable offense President Trump has committed was beating Hillary Clinton in 2016! That’s the unpardonable sin for which the Democrats will never forgive him. And I do want to make this prediction this morning. If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.
RUSH: I had so much influence over the weekend media coverage. That is just one example. I was the first to call out Schiff’s fake stuff as committee chair. There’s a bunch of other examples here. Anyway, they’re just dumping all over Jeffress. Some Yale professor, other people say (impression), “It’s just obscene! It’s irresponsible to say that there’d be a Cold Civil War.” Man, I’ll tell you, folks: When you call ’em out, when you ID what they are doing, is when they go bat-crap crazy — I mean, even crazier than they are on a normal day.