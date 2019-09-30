Should Trump Focus His Campaign on the Democrats’ Impeachment Obsession?

RUSH: I want to ask you all a question here, a “strategerical” question. There are many ways Trump can deal with this, and there probably are as many ways he can deal with it as there are people who have ideas. So I want to run one by you. Trump does this occasionally. He does it verbally. What do you think — and I’m genuinely asking you. What do you think of Trump making the case as often as he can, of how many hours or days (or however he wants to add them) they’re spending on impeachment and not spending on things that matter to people?
Reducing drug prices, energy, health care, the wall, runaway immigration, the basic issues that presidential elections are about. Because it is obvious: The Democrat Party has decided none of that is going to be part of their presidential campaign. They have thrown every egg into the impeachment basket. They are going… In fact, “Nancy Pelosi: ‘Doesn’t Matter’ if Impeachment Costs Democrats the House.” That’s how important this is to whatever.
She “said Saturday that pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is worth House Democrats losing a majority. Appearing at the Texas Tribune’s Tribune Fest, Pelosi stated it’s more important for Congress to uphold its duty of holding the president accountable than maintaining power over the lower chamber.” It is clear that the radical left has now succeeded in taking over this party, although I don’t know where the dividing line is ’cause I don’t think much of this party isn’t radical left. But I’m just asking.
As an electoral aid, as a campaign issue, is it helpful?
Do you think Trump should constantly remind people how many days, how many hours the Democrats are spending on this while ignoring everything that matters to people? Public policy issues that matter to people. While Trump is trying — and makes the point in so doing, that the Democrats do not want the American people to benefit a whit in the next year. It’s obvious the Democrat Party is not concerned about you at all. They don’t care about your taxes. They don’t care about your health care. They don’t care about the price of prescription drugs.
They don’t care about runaway immigration. They don’t care about homelessness. They don’t care about anything. They have signaled that they’re not even gonna seek the presidency on those issues. The only issue is Donald Trump must be impeached. Now, Pelosi also said that there might be a formal vote in December! That’s still three months, or — depending on where in December — two, 2-1/2 months. Which means that all of 2020, as far as the Democrats are concerned, is gonna be impeachment.
In the House, nothing’s gonna happen except impeachment, preparing the articles, assigning the House managers, and then sending the case over to the Senate where there would be a trial. That’s it! Meaning, Trump can position himself… He’s not “positioning.” It’s where he is. Trump’s actually trying to solve things! (chuckling) He’s actually trying to fix things, and he has fixed many. He has improved many, and he’s continuing to work on them, and he’s getting literally no assistance. And the Democrats have signaled that there will be nothing happening from now until the end of 2020 that has anything to do with the American people.
You do not factor in the Democrats’ future for the next 15 months. Do you think Trump should do that? Would that be beneficial? I’m not saying don’t respond to any of this. He can respond to it, ’cause he’s going to anyway. But that’s what elections are about. Not to mention Trump’s base is gonna be showing up in droves to do what they can to punch Democrats in the nose at the ballot box. So I’d like to hear your thoughts on that.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Do you remember during the 2018 midterm campaign (and even previous campaigns), what was one of the Democrat mantras? The mantra was, “We can make Washington work. We can govern. Republicans can’t. Republicans don’t care. Republicans don’t care about representing you. (sputtering) Republicans can’t cross the aisle. Republicans can’t work. Republicans do gridlock.” Remember that? Remember gridlock, how that was the worst thing ever when the Republicans were responsible for it?
Well, let me ask a question. Now that Democrats run the House, why do they not have to prove that they can govern? The GOP had to. The GOP majority had to prove they could govern, and they proved they couldn’t govern. That was part of the campaign in 2018. Why do the Democrats get a pass on this? Why do the Democrats get to say to the American people, “To hell with what you care about for the next 18 months, 15 months,” whatever it is? Look at all of the money, look at all of the time, look at all of the energy the Democrats are not spending on the American people.
Look at all of the time, all of the money, all of the energy spent exclusively since 2016 on getting Donald Trump thrown out of office. In the meantime, not a thing is being done to improve health care, which matters to a lot of people. The only things that have been done that have made the economy better for people are Donald Trump policies, that the Democrats opposed every step of the way and are promising to unwind if they win the presidency. What’s the Democrats’ answer to everything? Give somebody a thousand dollars! Give everybody 500 bucks!
The Democrats are spending no time whatsoever because they have no interest whatsoever in serving or protecting or even defending the American people. Everybody admits we got a crisis on the border. We have a crisis with mass illegal immigration. Democrat Party? “No big deal! Not gonna deal with it. Gotta get rid of Donald Trump.” Take whatever issue mattering most to you that must have action in Washington to deal with it. I’m not talking about things you can take care of yourself. We all love self-reliance here.
I’m talking about policy-oriented things — the reason you voted for one candidate or another — and now realize the Democrat Party’s not even on the field. They’re not on that field. They could not care less about the American people. They could not care less about the problems or the fears or the challenges that are faced by the American people. They couldn’t care less about the homeless and squalor in their own state of California.
Democrats in droves are leaving their own states and moving south and corrupting Republican states when they get there. But they’re unhappy where Democrats are running things, and the Democrat response is, “(Raspberry!) Don’t have time for you right now. Gotta get rid of Donald Trump.” By the way, here is Pelosi and in Austin, I just want you to hear it from her own mouth. Are you ready?
PELOSI: People say, “You have to take a political risk doing that.” That it doesn’t matter! That it doesn’t matter. Because we cannot have a president of the United States undermining his oath of office, his loyalty to his oath of office, undermining our national security, and undermining the integrity of our elections.
RUSH: Well, she went on to say that it doesn’t even matter if they lose the House. Why would they lose the House doing this? How in the world would that happen? The only way that would happen is if the American people want no part of this, if the American people wanna punish them for doing this — which is what happened to the Republicans after impeached Clinton and did the trial there.
Why would do the Lord’s work here — which is (impression) “protecting the Constitution and making sure the president doesn’t undermine the oath of office.” Why wouldn’t that make them heroes and heroines and why wouldn’t they win every seat in the House? What do you mean, she’s willing to lose the House doing this? Because she knows that they have simply swept aside to irrelevance the things that matter to the American people.
Let me grab a quick call. Fort Worth, Texas. Anna, it’s great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: We are seeing Trump, in a panoramic view, do what every single person in an abusive relationship has to deal with. We’re watching him have to deal with the haranguing of the continuous, “It’s your fault! It’s your fault! You’re the guilty one. You’re the one who caused this problem. We would treat you nice if you would play nice. If you would be good and be obedient to us, like other Republicans have done through the generations…” I’m just so proud of him for standing up and doing what is right in the face of abuse, which is all this is.
RUSH: All right. No, no, no. I was wondering where you were going with this, and then you closed the loop on it and I finally got it. Trump is the only guy standing up in a relationship where he’s being abused — and, boy, if this isn’t abuse, I don’t know what it is. This is beyond abuse! This is slander, this is libel, this is everything people hate about politics on steroids, and he’s standing up to it. You are exactly right.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: The Democrats are spending your tax dollars to pay for not serving you, and they promised to do this for the next 15 months. They are spending federal tax dollars — your tax dollars — to pay for not serving you, not working on things that matter to you and to the whole country for the next 15 months.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Jen in Philadelphia. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: (garbled cell) Hello. I wanted to answer your question. I wanted to say that, yes, a hundred percent Trump should make the case about how much money and time has been spent during this impeachment mess. But I wanted to say something else (unintelligible). The Democrats right now have the wind in their sails, and there are some weak Republicans out there, and I want to tell you I have a lot of friends who are independents, who are hardcore Republicans, who are Dems that voted for Trump, and I’ve never seen people so fired up and so upset. My thought is, Trump should make that case to the people at rallies over the next two weeks while these Democrats are on hiatus. (crosstalk)
RUSH: Okay. Let me stop you there. I’m glad to hear that you think it’d be a good thing to do because this is your taxpayer dollars that they are not spending on you. They’re spending on them! They are not advancing anything to help America improve and deal with America’s problems. They’re spending your tax dollars. They’re stealing it, essentially, from you, to spend on their own interests. So question very quickly, when you encounter people about impeachment you know that people are mad about it, they’re engaged about it, that’s what you’re saying?
CALLER: To varying dates, and they’re frustrated. It looks… It’s a circus, and it’s — and when —
RUSH: Okay. I’ve gotta stop you because of time. I’m asking ’cause John Kasich said that nobody’s talking about it in Ohio. Remember that.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Jackie, Walker, Louisiana. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hi.
CALLER: This whole thing is impeachment by media. There’s not going to be a constitutional impeachment of our president. The Democrats don’t want to do that. It would be a bad move. They’re going to use impeachment by media. They’re going to use the media to splash all this false information and the boned until Election Day, and I hope America’s wise to it.
RUSH: Well, yeah. That’s right. Yeah. Okay. Thanks. Mike in Atlanta. Welcome to the EIB Network.
CALLER: If the Democrats think they have a smoking gun with the transcript and the whistleblower, then why would they be calling for more transcripts for more phone calls and more whistleblowers? Shouldn’t they just go ahead with the impeachment process?
RUSH: Well, it’s an excellent question, but the real reason they’re doing it is to create the impression that Trump has done so much that they need to have it to show the American people. Remember, all of this is an illusion. Trump has not done anything impeachable. There is no impeachable offense. Donald Trump has been investigated more than any sitting president in history. They haven’t found a thing to charge him with at all. Every allegation they’ve made has come up empty.
So all of this is an illusion that Trump is dirty, that Trump is a cheater, that he’s colluding, that he’s obstructing. It’s all an illusion. So asking for more transcripts is just for the headline. “Committee Seeks Even More Transcripts!” Not even “even.” “Committee Seeks More Transcripts.” The illusion is that Trump is so filthy, oh, my God! That every phone call Trump is committing treason! That’s what the reader of a headline is supposed to conclude. Folks, I don’t know how else to explain it. Everything here is an illusion.
They’re trying to create this massive image, and it is “impeachment by media,” Democrats in the media. It literally is. The objective here is to just try to create this thought that average Americans have that Trump is just so filthy — and we’re on the verge of finding out, finally, finally! “We’ve been looking, we’ve been looking but Trump’s outsmarted us and Trump has outfoxed it and Trump has obstructed, Trump has kept us from finding out, Trump beat back Mueller, Trump beat back whatever. But we’re getting close now! That phone call with Ukraine, that was it. Now we need to see it all.
All of this is an illusion.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: So over the weekend CNN, CBS — that would be 60 Minutos — and the New York Times all tweeted (and then other news agencies picked out ran full stories on it like the Washington Examiner) that the whistleblower was under federal protection, that the whistleblower feared for his or her life. Big headlines all over Drudge: “Whistleblower Afraid for Life!” “Whistleblower in Hiding!” “Whistleblower This and That!”
Within an hour… I purposely waited to close the loop on this story to let the thing set in. Within an hour, an attorney for the whistleblower said that it wasn’t true. Within an hour over the weekend. So CNN, New York Times, all tweet, “The whistleblower is under federal protection, is afraid of being murdered, is afraid of physical harm! Oh, my God! Oh, my God! It’s so bad!” An hour later, the attorney for the whistleblower said it’s not true.
None of these three news outlets — New York Times, CNN, CBS — have deleted their tweets. CNN, CBS, the New York Times still report via their Twitter accounts that the whistleblower is under federal protection. It’s an illusion, folks. Everything about this is an illusion. I saw that headline, “Whistleblower afraid for life, whistleblower in protected, whistleblower afraid of harm,” whatever. It’s an illusion. Everything here is an illusion. This is a magic act being performed right before our very eyes, with every aspect of magic illusion that they can dream up.
Then they leave the fake tweets out. And then I saw this chyron held line on CNN some few moments ago. “Whistleblower Attorney Still in Talks with Congress Negotiating Over Whistleblower Appearance!” I got a note. “Rush, come on. The whistleblower’s never gonna testify. The whistleblower’s never gonna show up. There isn’t gonna be any testimony. The whistleblower’s not gonna run the risk of being ID’d.
“There’s no way to have the whistleblower will testify without somebody finding out who it is. The whistleblower’s never going to talk. This is all an illusion, Rush!” Adam Schiff’s out there saying (summarized), “Well, we’re getting close here. We’ve got protecting measures set up. The whistleblower can be assured of secrecy, privacy, safety, what have you.” They’re really… They have gone all in on this illusion. If this is Texas Hold’em, they’ve shoved everything to the center of the table on this illusion that Trump is a walking impeachment violation.
He’s a walking high crime and misdemeanor. (chuckling) It’s incredible. Again, folks, all the while the Democrat Party — the party of the little guy, the party protecting minorities against the evil majority, the party looking out for the disadvantaged, the homeless, the hungry, the thirsty, the sexually deprived? Whatever they are, the Democrats are looking out for ’em. Except they’re not. The Democrats don’t care bit. Do you think the Democrats are gonna do anything on health care that Trump’s gonna win?
The Democrats, whatever concerns you doesn’t concern them, and the point needs to be made your tax dollars are being spent by them to pursue their objectives and interests. You can wallow in your health care misery all you want. They don’t give a damn. You can wallow in your concern for open borders and immigration, illegal immigration. They don’t give a damn. You can even wallow in your concern over fossil fuels and climate change, and they don’t give a damn. They really don’t. They have signaled that none of the things that matter to the American people matter to them. Things that are electoral and campaign issues, they don’t care about.
Here is Laurie in Rossville, Georgia. Great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. In answer to your question that you had earlier about whether Trump should keep saying this about the Dems? Absolutely. He needs to go shout it from the rooftops and tweet it every chance he gets. He needs to point out the inability and the denial of the Democrats to do anything for us, the American people. Trump supporters know that he’s innocent. We stand by our man. But the ones that are sitting on the fence need to hear it again and again and again until it sinks in.
RUSH: So, now, you think that Trump should make an ongoing, big deal over the do-nothing nature and status of the Democrats running the House?
CALLER: Yes, sir, without a doubt.
RUSH: I do too. I think that it would resonate. You know, folks, you and I — us wonks — we could easily get caught up in the idea that everybody’s a wonk like we are and that the way to persuade ’em is to go wonky on ’em and to start explaining in nuts and bolts of, you know, how the Democrats are lying and how they’re making it up and the Mueller stuff and tie it all together. Really, to reach people that are not wonks and are not as invested in the nuts and bolts of all this…
These are people expect government to do a lot of stuff for ’em, folks. They expect government to keep ’em safe, which government should. They expect government to make sure the economy grows. Do whatever can be done to keep the economy even. There are expectations that independents, moderates, whatever — everybody — has that government’s gonna responsibly do. Whether you and I like that much investment in government, that’s another thing. The point is, they’re out there, and there are lots of them.
And I think that it could be very useful to simply tell them that during all this, none of the concerns they have which affect them daily are even being addressed in any of this and that the Democrats don’t even care. I can’t emphasize this enough. The Democrats have this illusion, this image that they’re the ones that care about the poor and the downtrodden, the little guy. They’re looking out for everybody. They’re not looking out for anybody! And they are making sure that nothing good on the domestic front happens because they don’t want Trump getting any credit for it. That means they’re trying to make sure your life does not improve.
It works.