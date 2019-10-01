Consensus of Science Says Consensus of Science Was Wrong About Red Meat

RUSH: How many of you have heard all of your life, or most of it, stop eating red meat, it’ll kill you? It’s clogging your arteries. It’s gonna cause a heart attack. It’s gonna cause all kinds of horrible things, stop eating red meat. And then they said stop eating red meat because it’s killing the planet because it’s creating more cattle who fart methane, which is destroying whatever it’s destroying.
Well, guess what? Now science says that that was all wrong. “Public health officials for years have urged Americans to limit consumption of red meat and processed meats because of concerns that these foods are linked to heart disease, cancer,” blindness, syphilis, celibacy, any number of bad things can happen to you.
“But on Monday, in a remarkable turnabout, an international collaboration of researchers,” a consensus of scientists, “produced a series of analyses concluding that the advice, a bedrock of almost all dietary guidelines, is not backed by good scientific evidence.” We’ve been lied to all these years about not eating beef. Doesn’t matter. In fact, how many of you know the name Cam Newton?
You know the name Cam Newton? Dawn, do you know who Cam Newton is? Mr. Snerdley, do you know who Cam Newton is? Yeah, football player, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. The guy is Superman. He’s a huge guy, in shape, huge guy for quarterback. And he was really politically correct the other day. You know, he’s out with an injury. He injured his foot really bad out there but didn’t tell anybody so the gamblers didn’t know and the team did not put him on the injury report so the gamblers wouldn’t know.
So that’s a big no-no. That’s why the injury report exists so the gamblers know who’s gonna play and who’s not. (interruption) You didn’t know that? That’s the unstated reason for the injury report, and Cam Newton wasn’t on it. He couldn’t play! He tried to play the first two games of the season, it was obvious he was not Superman. He couldn’t move.
Guess what was discovered? He’d gone on a vegan diet this summer. His injury had not recovered at all and a lot of people were claiming that was why. He went off red meat. He heard the celibacy bit, can’t have that, so he went off red meat and went total vegan, and the recovery for his injury pretty much came to a screeching halt.
Then he produced a YouTube video to explain this, not the vegan business, he explained the other aspects of why he’s hurt and how long it’s gonna take. And at the beginning of the video he lit a Padron cigar, a big Padron cigar and had what looked like a great glass of Bordeaux. It might have been California cabernet, I don’t know.
So he’s sitting there puffing on that cigar, and he’s a pro at it. He looked so good, it made anybody who doesn’t smoke a cigar want to pick up the habit. He looked like a seasoned professional smoking that cigar and sipping the wine and telling his fans why he’s hurt. He didn’t get into the vegan business, at least I didn’t watch enough of the video to hear that.
So now here we are. Science — for all these years — lied to us, said, “Red meat is gonna kill you! It’s gonna make you celibate. It’s gonna give you syphilis, gonna turn you into pornographer,” whatever it’s gonna do to you. Now that science was supposedly wrong. The consensus of scientists say the original consensus of science was wrong. It’s “not backed by good scientific evidence. If there are health benefits from eating less beef and pork, they are small, the researchers concluded.
“Indeed, the advantages are so [infinitesimal] that they can be discerned only when looking at large populations…” It’s so I insignificant that you can’t judge whether eating meat hurts anybody by examining a single individual. So now you’re free, once again, to go eat meat — without guilt, without shame, other than the relationship it has to destroying the planet and human life. So if you want to eat meat, that’s still on you. You are still destroying the climate, but you’re not hurting yourself.
A companion story… Mr. Snerdley, do you remember way back long ago, the city of Berkeley, California, concluded that it was not healthful for Burger King to sell burgers? So they demanded that if you wanted to have a fast food burger franchise in Berkeley you had to sell meatless burgers or chicken or fish or whatever. So Burger King, rather than telling them to pound sand, did it! They came up with everything on the menu but burgers, and they went out of business anyway!
If it says, “Burger King,” you’re not walking in there to have a piece of salmon! Am I right? Okay. Well, McDonald’s began “a 12-week test on Monday of a sandwich … dubbed the P.L.T. (Plant. Lettuce. Tomato.) in 28 restaurants in Ontario. The P.L.T. is made with Beyond Meat’s patty and ‘has been crafted exclusively by McDonald’s, for McDonald’s.'” In other words, it is a meatless burger at McDonald’s. (interruption) What do you mean you’re not a…? (interruption) You’ve had it? (interruption) The beyond beef burger… (interruption)
“The Beyond Meat burgers are incredible.” (interruption) “Burger King is selling out of these things.” Okay. But see, it’s all unnecessary now. You can eat red meat. It’s unnecessary, totally unnecessary. This is what’s funny to me about it. All these places start selling no-meat hamburgers because they’re trying to be socially/politically correct, and it turns out that they’ve been had. Who do you think’s behind this? Colonel Sanders, maybe?
“As Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s VP of Global Menu Strategy, explained in a recent article on the McDonald’s website, the company has been keeping a close eye on the rising interest in meat alternatives in recent months, and believes that now is the right time to test its own plant-based burger in one of its major markets.” What about the pain that the plant feels when you bite into it? What about the pain the plant feels when you swallow it?
Plants are living things! The environmentalist wackos tell us that plants have a nervous system and they feel pain and they have the equivalent of brains and so forth. You chop ’em down off the trees, you chop ’em down out of the roots or what, and then you put ’em in a meatless burger and people chomping down on them? Does anybody care how the plants feel about this? Apparently not — and it’s beyond me why.