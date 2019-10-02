My List of the Democrats’ Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

RUSH: I got an email during the break, “Rush, why are they trying to impeach Trump? What has he done?” So I had to stop and think, why would somebody send me this? Why is Trump being impeached? And I look at emails like this, and I say here’s somebody that’s following along that doesn’t really get it. But it gave me an idea.
Let me answer this. Why is Trump being impeached? Why are the Democrats doing this? If the Democrats were to prepare articles of impeachment, what would they be? I very quickly put together my own list of them here. Here are the Democrats’ articles of impeachment.
Donald Trump rolled back taxes and regulations and cut both dramatically.
Donald Trump engineered, with new economic policy, historically low unemployment with surging wages, including women and minorities. And all of this is proving embarrassing for Democrats who have been promising to do this for their constituents for 50 years.
The next article of impeachment. Donald Trump has focused on and improved control of the Southern United States border.
The next article of impeachment. Donald Trump has improved America’s trade relations with nations around the world, many of whom formerly taking full advantage of the United States.
Donald Trump is being impeached for withdrawing from the Paris accords.
He’s being impeached for withdrawing from the agreement to make Iran a nuclear power and the dominant power in the Mideast. In other words, Donald Trump is being impeached because he embarrassed former great President Obama by ending Obama’s signature deal which gave Iran a pathway to nuclear weapons.
Donald Trump is being impeached for weaning America off of China for cheap labor.
Donald Trump is being impeached — and this maybe should be at the top of the list — Donald Trump is being impeached for appointing large numbers of conservative original intent judges to the judiciary.
Donald Trump is being impeached for making Robert Mueller look like a fool.
Donald Trump is being impeached for refusing to apologize for America’s original sin of racism, bigotry, homophobia and all the rest in the American founding.
Donald Trump is being impeached for his unconditional love for America.
Donald Trump is being impeached because he refused to resign during the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
The point is, Trump is guilty of winning. He’s guilty of winning in 2016. He’s guilty of surviving a coup attempt. He’s guilty of surviving Robert Mueller’s witch hunt. He’s guilty of thriving despite the massive deep state amounts of fake news and fake narratives to take him out.
You see, the Democrats tried to fix an election, and they lost. That’s what really happened. The Democrats tried to rig an election. They thought they could because they rigged the primaries in 2016 against Crazy Bernie. 2012 against Crazy Bernie. Now, wait. Now the years are running — Both years, probably. I mean, if you really want to know, that’s why they hate Trump.
And all the rest of this is simply made up, all the supposed crimes, all the supposed incompetence, all the supposed embarrassment, it’s all made up. This is why they need to get rid of Donald Trump. Can’t have an outsider come in and show the Washington establishment how to actually do their jobs for the betterment of the country. That’s really what it’s all about.