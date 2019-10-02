Schiff Colluded with Leaker, Suggested He Become Whistleblower

RUSH: There’s a story here from the New York Times. I’ve had three people send me this with all kinds of bells and whistles attached to it so I would notice it. It is a New York Times story, and essentially as I read this — and I’m being serious here, now — it looks like this whole whistleblower thing is an Adam Schiff setup.
Now, I’ll share with you here the nuts and bolts of the story. I just got this, I haven’t had a chance to apply my natural media analysis touched with skepticism, so this is just an on-the-fly report to you.
“The Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, learned about the outlines of a C.I.A. officer’s concerns that President Trump had abused his power days before the officer filed a whistleblower complaint, according to a spokesman and current and former American officials.”
The same old nameless, anonymous people. I think they just cut and paste this in now. “According to a spokesman and current and former American officials.” It could be anybody, but we go on.
“The early account by the future whistleblower shows how determined he was to make known his allegations that Mr. Trump asked Ukraine’s government to interfere on his behalf in the 2020 election. It also explains how Mr. Schiff knew to press for the complaint when the Trump administration initially blocked lawmakers from seeing it.”
Let me give you the upshot. The guy was not a whistleblower. He went to Adam Schiff first. As I read it, this story is a story trying to praise Schiff, by the way. This is not a story that’s uncovering unsavory behavior by Schiff. This is a New York Times’ attempt to praise Schiff for really sharp political maneuvering and thinking.
Apparently what happened is the person we know as the whistleblower was not a whistleblower. He went to Adam Schiff after he’d been told secondhand what had happened on the phone call. He went to Schiff. Schiff is who had him fill out the whistleblower form. The guy did not do it on his own initiative.
And the CIA officer is who the New York Times again identifies here. A CIA officer in the White House went to Adam Schiff, much like Christine Blasey Ford went to Dianne Feinstein! Before going to Congress, the CIA officer had a colleague convey his allegations to the agency’s top lawyer.
So the upshot that the New York Times does not want us to conclude is that he was not a whistleblower, that this was an act of collusion. Adam Schiff is colluding with this guy and suggested that he become a whistleblower, and right here it’s clearly stated that Schiff did not expect Trump to release the transcript! That was the original play to call Trump a stonewaller. Or to say that he was obstructing or, at best, covering up. So we shall see.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Hey, are they gonna impeach Trump for talking to the president of Finland? Well, they’re impeaching Trump for his call with the president of Ukraine and nothing happened on that call. Now he’s talking to the president of Finland. He’s doing like the third press conference of the day right now.
I was gonna get to this today, but it got sidetracked. There’s a story in the American Spectator today by Brandon J. Weichert and it’s entitled: “A Deep Cleansing of the Deep State Is Coming.” It’s a very positive take on what’s all going down with the effort to impeach Trump, and Mr. Weichert here appears to be very optimistic that Trump’s going to win this going away. It’s not gonna be easy, but that this is gonna result in some swamp draining. It’s kind of lengthy, but he goes through all of this and analyzes why he thinks this.
Basically, it’s that there’s bureaucrats no substance behind anything that the left is alleging here and there’s nothing more than a continual overreach, manufacture of things that haven’t happened. It’s that essentially the total absences of substance and morality here is gonna cause this whole thing to the glows. Now, before you sneer at that, that was Reagan’s belief. That was the foundation of Reagan’s belief system and the ultimate demise of the Soviet Union.
I’m gonna paraphrase, but it’s pretty close to what he said, that they would implode on the utter lack of any morality, that it could not sustain. Now, it sustained for 75 years, and the ChiComs just celebrated their 70th anniversary. But I wanted to call your attention to it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: That’s it, folks. Out of time for today. But that’s only for today. Trump is holding up that New York Times story, by the way, proving that Schiff colluded with this leaker and suggested he become a whistleblower.