This Is Why You Love Donald Trump

RUSH: Something else happened today. This is the reason you love Trump. During that press gaggle when he’s on the way to Marine One, the helicopter, to catch a plane to head down to The Villages here in Florida, he said, “You know, it’s not just Ukraine. The Chinese should be looking into Joe Biden too! I mean, there’s a $1.5 billion of funny money there.
“The Chinese government ought to be looking into the Bidens.” Of course, the Washington media and everybody said, “Grab me the vapors! Oh, my God. Oh, my God.” Now the headlines are, “Trump is recruiting the Chinese! Trump is so bad! He asked the Ukrainians to do his dirty work, and that’s not enough. Now he’s asking the ChiComs to do his dirty work!”
This president, the point is, will not be intimidated. Whatever it is that upsets them, he doubles down on it, and gives ’em another dose of it while telling the truth.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Let me have the president saying this stuff for you, because the Washington establishment is going nuts. They’re going nuts! “How could he do this?” But this is the stuff he does that just coalesces his support with his voters and his base. This is the stuff he does that they love. This is the pushback. This is the real guy who says what he really thinks unfiltered, that makes Trump so approachable and likable to so many people. So he’s on the White House lawn making his way to Marine One, the helicopter, for a trip down to Florida.
Along the way, he stops and talks to the media — and once again, we didn’t see the media. These people cannot get any facetime. It frustrates the heck out of ’em. All you can hear are the aircraft noises in the background, some white noise, and then these press people that sound like Romper Room at recess. So the first question was from John Roberts at Fox. “What exactly did you hope Zelensky would do about the Biden phone call?”
THE PRESIDENT: Start a major investigation into the Bidens. Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened to China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine. So I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens because nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked. That was a crooked deal, a hundred percent. I’m sure that President Xi does not like being under that kind of scrutiny where billions of dollars is taken out of his country by a guy that just got kicked out of the Navy. He got kicked out of the Navy; all of the sudden he’s getting billions of dollars! You know what they call that? They call that a payoff.
RUSH: Now, the idea that Trump’s good friend President Xi doesn’t know about this is the kind of absurd. I’m sure that President Xi knew what he was buying. Remember this was the Obama administration when this happened. Biden takes his kid to see the ChiComs in December of, I think, 2010, and this is where they are lying about, “I never talked to my son about any of these deals,” and they’re pictured on the golf course with the Burisma CEO and CFO, and Biden’s introducing his son to the ChiCom leaders and so forth.
But we’re to believe here that none of this stuff ever came up. So it’s just magical that the ChiComs invested $1.5 billion in Joe’s son. “It’s just magical. What a confluence of events that have nothing to do with Biden!” But Trump now… See, the Democrats are trying to make hay that Trump’s sole purpose in calling the president of Ukraine was to dig up dirt on Biden because he’s a presidential candidate, opponent. What Trump is saying is, “No, no, no, no! We can’t have the American government engaging in corrupt activities in foreign governments.
“I’m gonna clean that out, and there’s a mutual treaty between the Ukraine for that express purpose.” Now, adding the ChiComs to this? (Snort!) Folks, can I tell you how this really works? Let’s say that you are Donald Trump, and you know that the Drive-Bys hate you, and you know that they want to kick you out of office, and you know that they want you to lose, and you know that they want whoever the Democrats nominate to win — and you know that right about now Biden or Warren, depending on the poll, are the frontrunners.
So you want it known that Joe Biden and his son engaged in the typical kind of insider deals that Washington parents use to enrich themselves and their kids. Meanwhile, Trump has not done any of this. He’s clean and pure as the wind-driven snow compared to your average Washington insider in terms of deals like this. Trump has made his money outside Washington, legitimately. These people show up in Washington, earn a government salary of 120 to 150, and end up having millionaire sons and daughters. How does it work?
Trump knows how it works. He’s trying to expose it. We know that there are two smarmy deals between Biden and two governments, one Ukraine and one the ChiComs. Trump wants it known that it’s not just Ukraine. It’s Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and the ChiComs too. So how do you do it? If you know… If you’re Trump and you know that if you just go out and report I, they’re gonna mock you and they’re gonna laugh at you, make fun of you and not take it seriously. So Trump decides in what is an impromptu press conference, press gaggle, to simply lodge the allegation.
Trump knows that the Drive-Bys are never gonna report on Biden and China. Trump knows that the Drive-Bys are never gonna report on Biden and Ukraine, unless they decide to take Biden out. In which case, ABC (way back in May) started this whole ball rolling, if you remember, with the first report nailing Biden and his kid to the wall. That’s when I thought that the decision had been made to take Biden out — and I still think that it is. But I think, to cut to the chase, this is a brilliant maneuver.
What better way to inform the American people that the Bidens have a corruption problem in China, too, than to simply accuse them of it and let the media carry the water? The media’s now telling everybody that Biden and his son have been accused of corruption in China! They don’t know they’re doing that. What the media thinks they’re doing is destroying Trump. They’re making fun of Trump. “Listen to this latest silly allegation from Trump!” But they’re reporting it.
Trump has found a way to get into the mainstream news cycle that Biden and his kid have a corrupt deal in China. The media think that what they’re doing is telling the country how odd and screwball and unfit Trump is. What the media is really doing is telling the country how dirty the Bidens are. Trump is playing them, I think, almost like a Stradivarius here. If Trump had called a press conference sand said, “You need to report that the…”
Let me give you an example. Remember when Harry Reid called the press in and said a friend of his told him that Mitt Romney has not paid taxes in 10 years? What happened? The press said to Harry Reid, “Well, who’s your friend? We need to talk to guy.” Harry Reid got mad at ’em. He said, “You don’t need to talk to my friend! You need to talk to Romney you need to ask Romney why he hasn’t paid taxes in 10 years.” Harry Reid didn’t offer a smidgen bit of truth!
And the media went to Romney and asked him why he hadn’t paid taxes in 10 years, and then started reporting that it had been alleged that he hadn’t, and Romney’s immediately on the defense. If Trump tries that, if Trump calls the press in and says, “You need to ask Biden about this corrupt deal he’s got with the Chinese,” do you think they’re gonna behave like they did with Harry Reid and go off to Biden and say, “What about this corrupt deal you have with the Chinese?” They’re not. The media story’s is gonna be how about insane Trump is, that Trump’s trying to use them.
Trump trying to manipulate them by spreading lies about Biden. So Trump doesn’t do it the Harry Reid way. He simply makes the allegation himself. He doesn’t say a friend of his told him. He makes the allegation himself, and the press can’t help themselves. They’re out there reporting what Trump said, while thinking they are reporting what an idiot Trump is. But now it’s all over the place that Biden and his son had a corrupt deal in China as well as Ukraine.
You know, it’s over for Biden; he just doesn’t know it yet. He’s still out there at his various, you know, once-every-two-weeks appearances (impression), “I don’t care what you do to me, Trump! I’m not leaving! I really want to punch you in the nose, Trump! I’m not leaving. Where am I, anyway? No, I’m not leaving here. I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving the campaign. I’m not going anywhere, Trump!
“You can’t intimidate me, Trump. You can’t intimidate me, and you can’t intimidate my family. I’m not going anywhere, Trump. I don’t care how hard you try, you can’t do it.” That’s what he’s reduced to. Here’s the other sound bite of the president at the White House press gaggle today. Let’s see. Oh, this is a it thinks of what he just said about this being a payoff with the ChiComs paying Bidens $1.5 billion, and we just pick it up at that point.
THE PRESIDENT: I think Biden is going down, and I think his whole situation, because now you may well find that there are other countries that they scammed, just like they scammed China and Ukraine. And basically who are they really scamming? The USA. And it’s not good.
REPORTERS: (shouting)
THE PRESIDENT: And that’s probably why China, for so many years, has had a sweetheart deal where China rips off the USA, because they deal with people like Biden where they give their son a billion-and-a-half dollars! And that’s probably why China has such a sweetheart deal that for so many years they’ve been ripping off our country.
RUSH: And we’ll take a break.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Trump has sent them into orbit again with his press conference today. I told you it would happen. It has happened. We have two sound bites of evidence.
Here, first, is Pencil Neck…
SCHIFF: The president of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again to help his campaign, uh, by investigating a rival, uh, is a fundamental breach of the presidential oath of office. Uh, it endangers our elections, it endangers our national security. It ought to be condemned by every member of this body, Democrats and Republicans alike.
RUSH: Notice he’s not even talking about the American people. He wants the House to condemn it. He wants Washington to condemn it. He’s in this impeachment mind-set. Of course, these people forget this is exactly what they did. This is exactly what Hillary Clinton did, and the Democrat National Committee. Dealing with Steele, dealing with the dossier, dealing with the Russians to write the dossier, then hiring all of these CIA spies and FBI people, agents from the U.K. to be embedded as spies in the Trump campaign, the stuff that Barr is looking at.
They’ve done all this. In the meantime, Trump says (summarized), “I’m not doing this! I am trying to battle corruption by government officials in foreign governments. We can’t have that. We can’t have United States government officials engaging in corruption in foreign countries, either Ukraine or China. We can’t have it,” and that’s what he’s trying to uproot! Here’s Gloria Borger. Wait ’til you hear. This is kind of funny. Listen to this…
BORGER: No, it doesn’t. They’re gonna sort of duck and cover again, I think, you know, to a certain degree. And lots of them — look — may want an investigation into China and the Bidens. This is a political year. But I doubt they want China doing that investigation. (snickers) Somebody else ought to be doing it. And remember, you know, this is so reminiscent to me of Donald Trump during the election saying, “Russia, if you’re out there and you got Hillary Clinton’s emails, I think you ought to release those emails.”
RUSH: Yeah, um, that’s not what he said. He said, “Russia? Russia? If you can, maybe you can find Hillary’s emails and then give them to the media.” He was tweaking them! He was tweaking the Democrats and the media! He’s doing the same thing here. He’s getting the media to report that the Bidens had a corrupt deal in China that Trump thinks the Chinese ought to investigate. He knows that (laughing) the ChiComs not gonna do that. He’s simply using the media to get the news out that Biden and his kid are corrupt in China too. That’s a brilliant move, and they’re falling for it by amplifying Trump’s claim as they attempt to rebut Trump.