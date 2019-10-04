RUSH: Today we’ve got economic news that’s unprecedented. We have 50-year lows in the unemployment rate. I mean, it just… I tell you what, folks: America works when Donald Trump is president. A record 158,269,000 people working, and unemployment at a 50-year low at 3.5%.
America was broken during Obama years. Trump has come in and put it back together, has fixed it. Democrats are working overtime to break it again. The Democrats, CNN, actually took this economic news today and tried to say it is a great indication of a recession on the cusp. The economic news is so good — it’s so good — it can’t be real. It’s so good, it can’t be sustained, it’s so good because it can’t be sustained, that means a recession is right around the corner.
We cannot let the Democrats break the economy again.
We don’t need to relive the misery, folks, of the Obama administration.
RUSH: The economic news… Folks, this is huge: 286,000 more Hispanics had jobs in September. It was the lowest unemployment rate for African-Americans to boot. It fell to 5.4% in September. That’s the lowest level since December ’73 when they started keeping the stats. The economic news is just through-the-roof good.