Avenatti Sues the Porn Star

Oct 4, 2019




RUSH: Well, maybe the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez babe there demanding that we just eat babies — eat the babies — to save the planet. Maybe that was a setup. But Trump haters are eating each other. Are you ready for this? Former Democrat presidential (hopefully) frontrunner Michael Avenatti is suing. Who do you think he’s suing? He’s suing the porn star client! He’s suing former client Stormy Daniels for $2 million in legal fees!

She didn’t pay him anything! She failed to pay during the lawsuit against Trump! “Avenatti first represented the porn star (real name Stephanie Clifford) during her lawsuit against Trump.” Avenatti is facing federal criminal charges and now claiming she refused to pay him. What do you bet the deal was that she didn’t have to pay him?

That he would do it for the publicity, and now that he needs money, now all of a sudden… The guy is a snake, and I’ll betcha Stormy Daniels comes out and says, “That wasn’t the deal. The deal was I didn’t have to pay him. Plus, the guy didn’t do anything for me, so what the hell should I pay him for anyway?”

