Joe Biden Just Asked to Be Investigated

RUSH: By the way, you may not know it and a lot of other people may not, either, but I think Joe Biden has just asked for himself to be investigated. Well, let me just see what you think. Now, they’re out there, and what do they do? They say that Trump is breaking a law, that Trump is demanding that he be impeached, that he’s demanding it because he is suggesting that the Ukrainians and the ChiComs investigate Biden and his rich kid!
Trump is saying, “No, no. I don’t care about politics. We cannot have American government officials engaging in corruption in foreign countries. We simply can’t do it. We have to root it out.” But every time Trump says this… Like Trump said, “Russia, if you’re listening, maybe you could find Hillary’s emails.” What did they say? “My God, he’s admitting it! He’s asking Russia to hack Hillary’s servers. Oh, my God. The guy needs to be thrown out of the campaign.”
Well, I have here a story: “Joe Biden made light of President Trump’s claim his … son Hunter Biden earned ‘billions of donors’ in China as Trump comes under fire for suggesting that the communist country investigate the family of a potential political rival. ‘I wonder where the hell that money is man because I’ve got to pay tuitions. God bless me!'” Okay. So Biden is asking for an investigation into where the billions of dollars that his son got is!
That’s how I look at it. Is this not quid pro quo? I mean, if Trump can say, “Russia, Russia, maybe you could find Hillary’s emails,” and all hell breaks loose, then if Biden says, “Well, where is this billion dollars?” to me, Biden’s asking to be investigated. (Thank me. Only here on this program do you get insights like that.)
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: You know, isn’t it kind of amazing how suddenly foreign nationals are all dangerous? When the subject is illegal immigration, the Democrats want anybody from anywhere in the world to be freely and openly admitted into the United States and they are considered to be “gifts of God.” Isn’t that what Pelosi said about them? Particularly if they are from Mexico or from Central America. “Let ’em in! Bring ’em in and don’t put ’em in cages! Bring ’em in! We should open the border to anybody who wants in.”
That’s when it suits the Democrats.
But now, guess who’s turning into the biggest bunch of xenophobes we could ever see? They’re all screaming, “We can’t let a bunch of filthy foreigners impact our precious elections! We cannot ask a bunch of filthy foreigners for help investigating a red-blooded American citizen-patriot like Joe Biden. So what if he’s corrupt? He’s above the law! So long as he’s just abusing foreigners, it doesn’t matter.” It’s really… These people are so all over the place in their inconsistencies about things, and I love pointing it out.
By the way, not only has Biden asked to be investigated… I may as well go through this again. Some of you may not have been here in the first hour. It’s typical that welfare recipients may now just be getting up and have missed the first hour of the program. I ran across a story here, Biden joking about the billions of dollars that his son Hunter earned in China. I remembered, you know, Trump goes out during the campaign of 2016, and says, “Hey, Russia, the media and everybody here is looking for the missing Hillary emails, and they can’t find ’em. Maybe you can.
“Russia, can you find the missing Hillary emails, and if you do, please give them to our media? They’re desperate to find them.” The reaction was that Trump was openly asking the Russians to hack Hillary’s server! Trump was openly asking the Russians to meddle in the election! And they lost it. Now when Trump asks the Ukrainians or the ChiComs to help him investigate the corruption that Biden engaged in in both countries, they run around and say, “Trump is openly violating the law in public! This guy is Constitutional Violation 101 in public!”
Well, when I saw that Joe Biden was making light of Trump’s claims that his son Hunter had earned billions of dollars in China, what Biden said was, “I wonder where the hell that money is, man. Billions of dollars? I wonder where it is, ’cause I gotta pay tuitions. God bless me.” So if you ask me, Biden has just asked for himself to be investigated. He has openly asked where the billions of dollars that his son got from the ChiComs is. Don’t you think?
Sounds to me exactly like what they say about Trump. Biden’s asking to be investigated. “I wonder where the hell that money is, man.” Biden has invoked the Obama administration in his quid pro quo Ukraine scandal. Is Joe Biden turning his quid pro quo into an Obama scandal? Short answer is yes. It doesn’t mean the media is going to cover it that way, but the fact is that Biden was Obama’s vice president at the time he was arranging sweetheart deals for his son.
And old Joe, he’s out there saying that Obama signed off on all this blackmail. He certainly is (chuckling) bringing Obama into this. Let me remind you what happened. There is a tape of Biden. He’s bragging about his prowess as an influencer at a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations, and he’s telling the story about how he threatened… There was a prosecutor looking into his son’s case, and he’s bragging on this video about how he got that prosecutor fired. He said, “You got six hours. You got six hours. This guy’s dirty. You got six hours.
“And if you think… If you think I’m just making this up, call the president. Call him right now. He’s waiting for your call. Call him right now.” So Biden was encouraging the Ukrainians to get confirmation from Obama that the Obama administration wanted this prosecutor fired. Remember just like Trump supposedly wanted to fire Mueller. Except Trump didn’t fire Mueller, but Biden did get this prosecutor fired! In the process, he brings Obama into it!
And there’s a story here, PJ Media. “As Joe Biden continues to play defense over allegations of a quid pro quo for his threat to withhold a $1 billion loan to Ukraine, it seems that his primary defense was that he wasn’t acting unilaterally, but on behalf of the Obama administration, enforcing their official policy. Given all the information we have at this point, this strategy seems more likely to hurt Obama than protect Biden.
“For starters, Biden previously implicated Obama back in 2016 when he bragged about how he got Viktor Shokin fired…” I don’t need the sound. I’ll just lead to you what Biden said. “They were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah … we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, ‘You have no authority. You’re not the president — the president said’ … I said, ‘Call him.’ I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, you’re not getting the billion. …
“I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bit[me], he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.” So Biden is bragging about it, about getting the Ukraine version of Robert Mueller fired (laughing) and bringing Obama into it! Now, what do you think when this happened, and it continues to be reported…? What do you think Obama’s reaction is when he sits wherever he is and sees this, watches Biden do this?
(impression) Joe, whoa. What did he say? I don’t know what he’s talking about, Michelle, I have no clue. Time to call Oprah?
“On Wednesday Biden said he was simply carrying out the ‘official policy’ of the Obama administration to root out corruption in Ukraine.” What? What? Whoa, wait, what? “On Wednesday Biden said he was simply carrying out the ‘official policy’ of the Obama administration to root out corruption in Ukraine.” Pardon me, but isn’t that exactly what Donald Trump is saying that he is doing?
So, you see, when Biden says it, well, it’s beyond reproach. When Biden says it, he’s as clean and pure as the wind-driven snow. When Biden says it, it’s unquestionable. When Trump does it, it’s impeachable. But this is what Biden has admitted to doing. “‘It was a fully transparent policy carried out in front of the whole world and fully, fully embraced by the international community of democracies'” and dictatorships, “he claimed.”
“Here’s where things get dirty. According to Viktor Shokin, Biden’s pressure was responsible for him getting fired. Shokin also said that Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko told him not to investigate Burisma because it was not in the best interests of Joe and/or Hunter Biden. According to Rudy Giuliani’s notes of his meeting with” the fired prosecutor “Shokin, ‘Mr. Shokin was called into Mr. Poroshenko’s office and told that the investigation into Burisma,” the company that hired Joe Biden’s son “and the Managing Director where Hunter Biden is on the board, has caused Joe Biden to hold up one billion dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine.'”
Everything they are accusing Trump of doing they did! And, you know, that’s pretty common. If you see Democrats accusing Republicans or specifically Trump of engaging in something, you can make a pretty safe bet the Democrats have done it or are doing it themselves, and accusing Republicans of it is an attempt at distraction. I have a story here from the archives. This is from TheHill.com. This is back on May 6, 2019. The headline:
“Analyst: Biden’s Comments on China ‘Inexplicable, Absolutely Incorrect’ — Asia security analyst Gordon Chang,” who’s on TV a lot, “criticized … Joe Biden’s recent comments appearing to downplay the competitive threat China poses to the U.S., in an exclusive interview with Hill TV Monday. This is where “Biden mocked President Donald Trump’s position on China at a campaign rally [back in May] saying ‘China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man…
“They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east — I mean, in the West.'” Come on, man! “Biden continued ‘they can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not, they’re not competition for us.'”
The Chinese “are not competition for us.”
Stunning.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s Ralph in Tampa as we head back to the phones on Open Line Friday. Hi.
CALLER: Rush, mega dittos as always. Thank you for everything you do, sir.
RUSH: I thank you, sir, very, very much.
CALLER: Yes. You know, last week you were talking quite a bit about Hillary Rodham Clinton throwing her hat back in the ring for president. I can’t help but to wonder if this is a calculated move on her part based on what she’s seen with Biden and Ukraine and Trump and the liberal media talking heads. Because the way I see it, running against Trump automatically guarantees immunity against prosecution and questioning for any crimes committed whether you admit to it or not.
RUSH: Yes. With asterisks. I don’t think it’s going to last for Biden. I don’t think he’s going to last. I think this is gonna take Biden out. In fact, you know, I’m glad you called and mentioned this, ’cause something happened out there that I think is going to have a more far-reaching impact than what others might. Do you realize, ladies and gentlemen, that Crazy Bernie is still in the hospital? He had a couple of stents put in his heart.
How old’s Crazy Bernie? He’s 77, 76? Crazy Bernie is still in the hospital. I don’t… Look, I’m not… I just think his campaign’s finished, effectively. This is it. He says he’s… His wife says he gonna make the debate on October 15, but once this happens to you, I don’t even need the media reporting it. It’s just… But it’s not… I don’t think it’s gonna stay contained within Crazy Bernie. I think it’s gonna bleed over.
People are gonna start asking the same thing about Plugs because Plugs’ eyes started bleeding in the last debate. Well, blood collected in his eyes, and Plugs sometimes seems like he doesn’t know where he is or what he’s saying. Fauxcahontas, she’s 70! I think this is gonna cause a lot of unspoken concern about the age. I mean, Biden is 77 or 76. Crazy Bernie’s the same age. I know what you’re saying. “What about Trump? What about Trump?”
Trump doesn’t look a day over 60. He doesn’t act a day over 40. He still looks at sleep as a waste of time. Trump’s also not had to go to the hospital for a couple of stents. I think what happened to Crazy Bernie is gonna have sort of a wave effect on some of the other Democrats, to the point I don’t think he’s gonna get lasting immunity. Hillary will always get immunity. All these people running the scam against Trump worked for her. Her election was going to protect them and what they did (and have done) forever.
Biden? I don’t know that he has the same type of loyalty from this group of people.