No Schiff, Sherlock! The Whistleblower Is a Registered Democrat

RUSH: Guess what we have learned? It’s a blockbuster! (chuckling) A blockbuster report from Jake Tapper at CNN: The whistleblower is a registered Democrat. No Schiff, Sherlock! The whistleblower’s a Democrat! Well, who would have ever thought that? And you can bet that it’s just the tip of the iceberg as to what these whistleblower’s politics are.
In fact, I will bet you it’s just the beginning of how the news about this whistleblower’s gonna be dribbled out in small leaks so that we gradually accept that this was all triggered by another deranged member of the Trump resistance. “The whistleblower’s a Democrat! The whistleblower’s a CIA operative put there by John Brennan! The whistleblower…” No Schiff, Sherlock.