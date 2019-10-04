Who Knew the Green New Deal Was a Cookbook?

RUSH: I had this great line. I had this great line all ready to go, and I’m still gonna use it, even though it may have been that AOC got punk’d at her climate change press conference and that woman stood up. “It’s so bad, we gotta start eating the babies. It’s not enough to eat the aborted babies. We’ve gotta start eating the babies. Our planet is on the precipice!” I was gonna say, “Who knew that the Green New Deal was a cookbook?”
JOHNNY DONOVAN: And now, from sunny South Florida, it’s Open Line Friday!
RUSH: But alas it appears that the thing was a setup, maybe. The Washington Post says it was a setup and that it was done by… (laughing) Does anybody remember the name Lyndon LaRouche? I mean this guy goes way back, for crying out loud, to the seventies. Apparently, he’s still got a bunch of followers that run around and do crazy things. (laughing) Lyndon LaRouche! You see LaRouchers on Fifth Avenue all the time?
Well, anyway, if you don’t remember, folks, there was an old Twilight Zone episode — the Rod Serling version back when it was good — and it was classic. This is the fifties, sixties, to show you how people don’t change. The people of earth were worried about annihilation. They were worried about nuclear war. They were worried that human activity was going to kill all humans. And then out of the blue, a bunch of egg-headed aliens show up with bumps all over their heads — and they’re all bald, and they’re wearing white robes.
They show up at the U.N., and they’re carrying books with them that are titled To Serve Man, and they start talking how they want to save earth, save the people of the earth, and study the people of the earth. They want to take people from the earth back to the aliens’ home planet. And the people from the earth, the United Nations, they all fall for it. They think it’s the greatest thing in the world! The earth is saved. Earth is saved from us. Aliens are gonna save us!
And there’s always a Doubting Thomas in these things (I think it’s a woman), and as the first wave of humans is boarding the aliens’ flying saucer to get back to the aliens’ home planet, this woman comes running up. Actually, it was like TSA. You had to go through scanning and all that to get on the alien spaceship, and she’s screaming from the top of her lungs, “Don’t board! Don’t get on!” And she’s waving the book around. “It’s a cookbook! It’s a cookbook!
“To Serve Man is a cookbook!” Of course, she then gets swallowed up by one of the aliens and the episode ends. (laughing) I was gonna say, “The Green New Deal. Who knew it was a cookbook?” But it looks like the LaRouchers got into the AOC climate change town. By the way, AOC is totally bored with impeachment since it hasn’t happened. She’s got a typical Millennial attention span. Since it hasn’t happened, ditch it! Get rid of it. The time has passed.
She’s fed up with it. It isn’t gonna happen if it hasn’t happened by now. Let’s move on to something else. Is that not classic of the Millennial attention span? When they get their eyes or their minds set on something, it’d better happen right now — and if it doesn’t, they’re off to something else, because they need action. They need things to happen.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: We got the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sound bites. Now, even though it has been alleged in the Washington Post that this deranged young woman demanding that we eat babies to save the planet, why was this believed for so long, by the way? (interruption) No, no, no, no, no. This is an important question. It’s an important question. You know, I learned the importance of the word “important” when I was on a vacation to Europe and was running into (chuckles) antique stores. I was tagging along, don’t misunderstand.
In this one particular antique store, the young daughter of the proprietor, everything she would point to us to she’d describe as a “very important piece.” It took me about five times that I figured out that it’s part of a sales technique. “Very important piece.” Finally, even though there was a little bit of problem with English (that was not her natural language), I asked, “Can you tell me, what is important about it?” “What?” “What’s important about this piece?” “Well, uh, it’s important. It’d be important to have it.” “Well, yeah, but what makes it important?”
No answer. It was just, obviously, she was learning from her parents how to sell the stuff. So this is a very important point here: Why did this hoax have at least an 18-hour lifespan before the Washington Post decided to try to check it? Because it was believable. This is precisely what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of her crowd are doing as they create this panic about the end of human life in 12 years. There are people that believe this.
The Democrats say this stuff, and I can almost assure you. I can’t with total assurance, but I can almost assure you that she doesn’t believe it. Cortez was not sitting there thinking, “We only got 12 years!” She’s just saying it. They’ll do anything, they’ll say anything to get people to buy what they’re selling. They will say anything to create this army, and as they encounter trouble as fewer and fewer people buy into it, they have to get more extreme and more extreme
That’s how in the 1980s, we only had 20 years — and then we had 30, then we had 10! Now it’s 10, now it’s 12, now it’s eight, because nobody believes them! Well, the Looney Tunes do! And particularly among the Millennial generation. So whatever the group… The Washington Post claims it’s the LaRouchies, and for those of you who don’t know who this, I’m gonna try to explain it. Back in the 1970s there was a guy that hated Henry Kissinger.
His name was Lyndon LaRouche, and he ran for president every four years as a Democrat, and he would buy an hour’s worth of time on one of the networks the night before the presidential election and make the case for himself. He was absolutely insane. Henry Kissinger was the seat of the New World Order — and he pronounced his name “Kiss-singer.” He’d said, “Kissinger is going to destroy the world, Kissinger and his crowd.”
It was all rooted in the New World Order from the Trilateral Commission and all that. And apparently these people still exist, the LaRouchies, and they’re a bunch of conspiracy theorists. Apparently, they staged this episode at one of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s town halls. So let’s go to the audio sound bites, as I say, just for the fun of it. We’ll start with audio sound bite number 13. This was in Corona, New York.
An unidentified woman said, “I notice in the Green New Deal, you have ideas for projects for climate change. I see monorails in all the posters! I’m very interested in that technology. I go to Tokyo a couple times a year. Tokyo is a very similar city to New York. We have a lot of trouble with the MTA and our trains here. Climate change will affect that. It will flood the tunnels eventually! So what do we do after the tunnels are flooded?”
CORTEZ: When it comes to the New Green Deal, people are like — and, of course, it comes from this zero-sum mentality. “We’re gonna take away your hamburgers. We’re gonna take away your airplanes. We’re gonna take away all of these things,” and really what this is asking us is, “What are we going to make?” Not what are we going to take away. What are we going to establish? And, frankly, for everyone that says the New Green Deal’s gonna ground planes, I guarantee you climate change — which threatens storms, turbulence. Airplane groundings and airport closures will ground airplanes far sooner and far worse than any sort of climate legislation ever would! If we make, for example, scientific investments in zero-carbon airplanes, I believe at some point, you know, we’ll hopefully be able to create that kind of technology.
RUSH: You wonder why Trump’s poll numbers are rising? Zero-carbon airplanes! There isn’t any such thing. I don’t know how much you’ve thought about this, some of you in this audience, but let me assure you of something. There is not, in existence, a commercial propulsion system that would get an airplane moving fast enough to achieve aerodynamic lift and fly for any length of time at a required speed that is not carbon-based.
There is no such propulsion system. It doesn’t exist. There is not going to be in our lifetimes a propulsion system that does not involve fossil fuels that will enable airplanes to fly, particularly airplanes with people in them! Now, you could launch a little plastic model. I’m talking about commercial flight involving cargo and passengers. This is just simply insane. Carbon-free airplanes, zero-carbon airplanes. There is…
That’s why it’ll never be. There’s not gonna be a zero-carbon oceangoing vessel, either — unless somebody permits nuclear reactors on ships like we have on American aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines. But how far do you think we’re gonna get with that? You imagine they’re ever gonna let somebody build a massive public cruise ship with a nuclear reactor powering it?
Ha! But that’s how you’d have to do it, but there’s no way. And this is just absurd here. “I guarantee you climate change which threatens storms, turbulence, airplane groundings,” and airport closures now? Climate change gonna do all this? You wonder why Trump’s numbers are rising? So here is the deranged woman that wants to eat babies.
WOMAN: We’re not gonna be here for much long (sic) because of the climate crisis. We only have a few months left! I love that you support the Green Deal (sic) but getting rid of fossil fuel is not gonna solve the problem fast enough. Our Swedish professor saying we can eat dead people, but that’s not fast enough. So I think your next campaign slogan has to be this: “We have to start eating babies!” We don’t have enough time. There’s too much CO2. All of you, you know, you’re pollutant! Too much CO2. We have to start now. Please, you are so great. I’m so happy that you’re really support New Green Deal, but it’s not enough. You know, even if we would bomb Russia, we still have too many people, too much pollution. So we have to get rid of the babies. That’s the big problem! Just stopping having babies is not enough! We need to eat the babies!
RUSH: This survived out there for at least 12 hours, maybe longer, before the Washington Post said, “You know what? This may not be real.” (laughing) They looked into it, and they’re telling us that a bunch of LaRouchies stormed the AOC town hall and this whole thing is a punk hoax. But people believed it — and the reason for that is that this is the extreme to which the climate change people are getting people. They’re taking them there. By the way, this woman is right.
A Swedish professor did say that we need to start eating dead people. Eating cadavers. He did say it. I had the story couple weeks ago, three weeks ago, whenever it was. And he is a professor at, I think, the University of Stockholm. This is what he’s teaching. So Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez assessed the situation and the temperature of the room after the eat-the-babies woman, and this is what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said…
CORTEZ: One of the things that’s very important to us is that we need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present. Um, luckily, we have more than a few months. We do need to hit net zero in several years. Um, but I think we all need to understand that there are a lot of solutions that we have, um, that we can pursue. And that if we act in a positive way, there is space for help. We are never beyond hope.
CROWD: (murmering)
RUSH: Oh, thank God.
FOLLOWERS: (tepid applause)
RUSH: Thank God we don’t have to eat the babies, folks. I was worried for a minute there. We don’t have to… You hear that tepid response that she got there? These people are… It’s almost incomprehensible. This woman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, herself is a victim of all of these clowns that have been out there trying to scare the hell out of everybody for how many decades now. “We’ve got some months. We do need to hit zero, zero carbon emissions…”
What about the ChiComs and the Indians, for crying out loud? This is… (sigh) I don’t know. It’s getting to the point now, folks, where even responding to this stuff is a waste of time. It’s getting to the point now where I will be worried about the state my own IQ if I endeavor to start parsing this. Finally, here’s the headline: “AOC Already Bored with Impeachment.” Quote, “I’m over it.” It’s what she told constituents at this eat-the-babies town hall last night.
“I think the whole thing is boring,” said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Thursday at the Queens Library event. “He should have been impeached a long time ago. I’m over it, and so that’s how I feel about it, because we’ve got work to do.” Is that not classic Millennial? She wanted it yesterday. It didn’t happen when she wanted it, “So… So… I’m taking my ball and going home! I don’t care anymore.”