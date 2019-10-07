Pelosi’s Phony Impeachment Ploy

RUSH: Okay. Let’s get back to the phones. Westin in Billings, Montana. Great to have you. What’s the weather like in Billings, Montana, today?
CALLER: It’s actually beautiful. It’s 72 today, sunny, very warm.
RUSH: Cool. Way to go. Way to go. Okay, great. I watched a lot of TV shows from Montana. Looks like it’s winter there.
CALLER: Actually, in the next few days it’s gonna start snowing and be 29 degrees. So yes.
RUSH: Yeah, I love it. I absolutely love it. Okay. Great. I’m glad you called. What’s up?
CALLER: So my question is, “Does Nancy Pelosi actually put the impeachment inquiry to a full vote, or is she just hoping for a way out of it?”
RUSH: I think that she’s ultimately gonna have to do that to give this thing any life or legs. They’re trying to get as much life out of this now without doing that. Look, I don’t know how to tell you. I could send you to Andy McCarthy’s article on Saturday in National Review — he’s written about this twice — that all of this is nothing but a well-written soap opera, that there isn’t any impeachment yet. There’s just… The way to look at what’s going on here is the convening of a grand jury. That doesn’t mean anything.
That just signals the beginning of an investigation, taking testimony and all that — and there aren’t any subpoenas yet even though the media’s calling them that. They’re just letters that request voluntary appearances, and there will not be an official impeachment until she calls this vote that you are talking about: A full vote on the floor of the House. You know, you don’t do a vote until you know you’ve got the votes. But she doesn’t really want to do this yet.
CALLER: (chuckling)
RUSH: She wants to get as much mileage out of the illusion as she can. She’s got her left-wing base breathing down her neck. She’s got donors, these wacko-leftist donors that are breathing fire at her. She’s got to keep them at bay, because once she calls that vote, then politically, there’s no turning back. They have to do it. They have to come up with the articles of impeachment, which they’re working on. I have no doubt they’re preparing them now, which is the case that will be made during the trial at the Senate.
But so far, none of that has officially happened.