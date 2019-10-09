×

Rush Limbaugh

Is It Any Wonder They’re Suicidal on Campus?

Oct 9, 2019




RUSH: “Rising Suicide Rates at College Campuses Prompt Concerns over Mental Health Care — Stanford University has agreed to change its involuntary leave of absence policy … to better accommodate students facing mental illness crises… This development is timely as it directly addresses concerns over global suicide trends.” Well, socialism’s depressing! Being a victim is depressing. Laying your life at the feet of a corrupt and inept government’s depressing. Not loving your country is depressing!

And being told we only got 12 years left anyway?

The climate crowd’s depressing.

It makes perfect sense that they’re suicidal on campus, to me.

