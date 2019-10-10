Democrats Won’t Wait for Evidence This Time

RUSH: We’ll start in Albuquerque. This is John. Great to have you with us at the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Great to be here, Rush. Thank you very much. Uh, KFK from —
RUSH: You bet, sir.
CALLER: KFK from ABQ, retired police officer.
RUSH: (silence)
CALLER: Longtime listener, first-time caller.
RUSH: Wait. Did you…?
CALLER: (crosstalk)
RUSH: Hold it a second. Did you say KFBX?
CALLER: KFK from ABQ. It’s my nickname here.
RUSH: Oh, I got you. All right.
CALLER: Ha! So right to my point. You referenced… Well, I read earlier this morning on Fox News about the poll conducted —
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: — that 51% of Americans want impeachment, and then you brought it up in your show in the first hour, or early on when you started your show. And, you know, I’m not a conservative Republican. I’m a registered Republican, and if they would have called me and polled me, I would have said, “Yes, I want him to be impeached,” and the reason why is they never asked the reason for your answer. And my reason is, “Come on, let’s get him on record! Come on, Nancy, do your job. Let’s see it. Get everything on the table.”
RUSH: Wait a minute. That’s not what the poll says. Fifty-one percent want him impeached AND removed.
CALLER: Well, I want to impeach, because —
RUSH: Really? You want him impeached because that’s the only way you think the truth’s gonna come out?
CALLER: No, I don’t think it’s the only way it’s gonna come out. But I want all those filthy Democrats put on record, and then I want to flip. And I want the people — these liberals out there — to see what they are doing to America and how good Trump has done. The man has gone off the charts. He’s the best since Reagan. He’s done so much more than any other president in my lifetime, and I’m 60 years old. I never voted until I started listening to you, and I was turned on to you by a good friend of mine at the police department here in Albuquerque, and I never voted. I —
RUSH: And that would be BFF from ABQ.
CALLER: (laughing) Yeah, you betcha. It is, actually, next to my family. And I want these people to go on record. I want Pelosi to do it. I want them to (unintelligible).
RUSH: All right. It’s an interesting thought. Obviously, John here thinks that Trump’s great record of economic and political achievement would be mentioned as part of the impeachment case that the Republicans and Trump would make. That could well be. Grab sound bite number four. I talked yesterday after the program with Kimberley Strassel of the Wall Street Journal. She’s the next interview in The Limbaugh Letter.
Oh. By the way, folks, you know, who the interview in the current issue right now is? It’s Steve Bannon. I have been remiss in not mentioning this. Bannon was fabulous in the interview. You don’t know Steve Bannon if all you know of Bannon is media coverage. You really need to read the interview of Bannon in the latest issue of The Limbaugh Letter. It’s got considerable focus on what’s really important about the trade deals and the attempts, the policy changes Trump’s trying to make.
But he also weighs in on the reelection campaign, the Democrat strategy. It really is a fascinating interview, and it’s in the current issue of The Limbaugh Letter. I was talking to Kim Strassel yesterday of the Wall Street Journal for the next issue. Now, she was on with Shannon Bream last night on the Fox News Channel, and she was asked for her thoughts on the way Pelosi is handling this whole impeachment process. This is what she said…
STRASSEL: There is some argument to be made that one of the reasons you see any of these numbers happening is because we’ve only had a half-baked impeachment inquiry as it were. Well, we’ve only seen portions of transcripts. Americans have seen snippets of news. A lot of the media has cast this as very bad, made their own judgment on it. And I think there’s an argument to be made that Nancy Pelosi is fearful if you let this all come out, and if you let the White House and Americans make the counterclaim, that those numbers come back down again.
RUSH: That’s exactly what JFK from ABQ was saying here, or KFK from JBQ — ABQ. That’s exactly his point, that right now everything is so one-sided. The Trump side of this, nobody is hearing. All everybody’s hearing is, “Trump did it, Trump’s guilty,” and the truth is, Trump didn’t do anything. None of this has any fact behind it! They keep pushing these whistleblowers. The whistleblowers…
I finally saw somebody besides me on TV today pointing out that the whistleblowers are irrelevant from the moment the transcript of that phone call was released. And, by the way, the Ukrainian president has come out again and said that there was no quid pro quo. There was no request. The investigation Ukraine was doing into the Bidens started long before the Trump phone call. There was nothing untoward about that call at all.
The Ukrainian president is being totally ignored. The media’s not reporting what he’s saying or they’re trying to slant it. But the point is, news consumers are only getting the Robert Mueller version of this or the FBI/DOJ version of this or the Christopher Steele dossier side of this. That’s all they’re getting, and they’re getting nothing but lies from people like Schiff as they try to create this illusion that Trump did it.
So Kim Strassel’s point here is that once there is an actual impeachment process… This is why a lot of people don’t think… That’s the wrong way to put it. This is why a lot of people think Pelosi will not actually pull the trigger on a full-fledged vote and impeachment, because then the defense (in this case, the Trumpster) gets to present his case and counter the allegations being made against him. So we’ll see.
Now, if the polls continue to move like the Fox News poll shows, then Pelosi and her gang are going to be emboldened, ’cause they believe these polls and they’re gonna be inspired and they’re gonna be motivated to think it’s safe to go ahead and pull the trigger and do this. Now, the media… So far, folks, they have managed — finally managed — to pound so many lies about this phone call between Trump and Zelensky that they’re now getting the polls that they want, like this Fox poll.
Now, the Democrats in the media and the Democrats in Congress are gonna run with that as proof that the country is behind them and stampede us into impeachment while they can. They learned something from the Trump-Russia thing. They waited and waited and waited. They waited on Mueller. They waited on the FBI. They waited on the DOJ. They waited and waited and waited for evidence, and there wasn’t any. They’re not gonna wait on any evidence this time. They’re gonna get this done before there’s any evidence, so that when evidence does get presented, nobody will believe it.
I think that’s part of the strategy.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Yeah, I think Schiff and… It’s why I said they’re in a race. They want to get this done by Thanksgiving. They want to make sure they get this done without really any evidence. I’ll explain how that could happen, ’cause it’s what they’re doing now.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, I want to finish my thought here before we go back to the phones on what I think the Democrats are doing impeachment-wise and we’ll get to the Giuliani Ukraine story. This is an SDNY story, by the way, Southern District of New York. It’s not coming explicitly or expressly from the Department of Justice.
The Southern District of New York, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, the SDNY, that is considered the district. There’s the Eastern District, which is Long Island, and if you’re a lawyer and you get sent out there it’s like being sent down to AAA. I shouldn’t say that because that’s gonna — but you want to be in the Southern District if you’re gonna be in the New York U.S. attorney’s office. There’s the Western District, Eastern District, Long Island. The offices there I think are in Brooklyn, so it’s not that bad.
But SDNY is the crown jewel of all of the U.S. attorneys offices and districts. And the U.S. attorney there has been appointed by Trump. His name is Berman. But he’s involving himself in this case. This case is a couple of Russian donors who sought out Rudy, and they wanted to make campaign contributions, like the marijuana farm in Nevada or some such thing, and it’s a question of whether or not these are illegal campaign contributions and so forth. Of course, the media’s putting Russia, Russia, Russia all over the thing ’cause these guys are from Russia, but it ought to be Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.
But the point is, this case, despite what the Drive-Bys are telling you, has nothing to do with Rudy or Trump and the so-called investigation of Biden and his kid in Ukraine. It’s got nothing to do with it. It’s being used to discredit that, but in a legal sense there’s not a scintilla of overlap. And I will explain in greater detail here in mere moments.
But I wanted to go back to what I think the Democrat strategy here is, because they’re in a hurry for a host of reasons. And they’re trying to get as much done in terms of shaping public opinion without Trump, his team, the Republicans, the White House, being able to officially contradict any of it.
So Schiff is able to lie every day about the whistleblowers, for example, and that can happen under the auspices of impeachment. Pelosi has said we’re doing impeachment. So under the auspices impeachment, here comes Schiff lying every day about the whistleblower. The Republicans are not under the official auspices of impeachment because there aren’t any yet, really. It’s all an illusion.
But the illusion contains the public thinking that there is an impeachment, that it’s happening, and so when Schiff or the Democrats present evidence that it’s part of the impeachment, it isn’t. The Republicans cannot respond to it accordingly in the same forum because it doesn’t happen yet. So Trump’s reaction, his limitations are to tweet and to send emissaries out to various media to refute what is being said.
And Kim Strassel said Pelosi’s doing this on purpose to limit Republican participation because once the counter-evidence is presented, once all this stuff that Schiff and his buddies are doing is cross-examined and their own case presented, then these poll numbers that exist now like the 51% on Fox are gonna start descending. So Pelosi doesn’t want that to happen. So what the media has done, in consort with the Democrats, is just pound lie after lie about the phone call between Trump and Zelensky, the president of Ukraine.
This is another one of these most incredulous things to me. The Steele dossier was never verified, it was never corroborated, there was nothing in it that was ever true, and yet it was the sole thing that propelled the two-year investigation into Trump-Russia collusion. There was never any evidence. This phone call is being used the same way.
The transcript of the phone call’s been released. Whatever the whistleblowers and however many whistleblowers there are, whatever they say about it is irrelevant because the transcript has been released! It is what it is. It cannot be what the whistleblowers say it is. Doesn’t matter. They keep pounding lies about that phone call.
Now the Democrats in the media and the Democrats in Congress are gonna run with that “proof” from the whistleblowers that country is behind them, and they’re gonna try to stampede everybody into this impeachment while they can. The mistake that I think they think they made during the Russia collusion scandal, they didn’t strike while the iron was hot, which means they didn’t strike before the public learned about all of their lies.
I think they’ve learned their lesson. They’re not going to repeat the mistake they made. The mistake they made was waiting for Mueller. They waited two years for the evidence! They were damn sure the evidence was there. They were damn sure Mueller was gonna find it. They waited. They put all their eggs in Mueller’s basket, and it was a dud. They waited two years and there was nothing. They’re not gonna wait two years on this. They want Trump gone now. They want Trump gone before the 2020 elections.
So that’s why the Democrats are out there right now saying they have all the evidence they need. They’ve got it all from that Trump phone call. That’s all we need to impeach the guy. Then they’re gonna throw in this Wall Street Journal story about the two guys trying to pressure Giuliani or get Giuliani to help them make campaign contributions or something.
But what they’re doing is continuing to pretend that what the Schiff whistleblower claimed that Trump said actually happened. That’s the lie they are perpetuating. And they’re not gonna wait for evidence to contradict ’em, not gonna wait for Mueller to come back and say there’s nothing here, not gonna wait for whatever the equivalent of that. They’re not gonna wait for the evidence. They’re not gonna wait for the opportunity for Trump to respond to it.
They’re gonna create, as best they can, public opinion supporting impeachment and removal on the basis of this illusion and all of these lies. That’s what is happening now. It’s all a game. It’s very serious, don’t misunderstand, but it’s all a game.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s Phil in Dayton, Ohio, as we head back to the phones.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. As far as everything going on with China, Hong Kong, the NBA, and now the Democrats’ response or lack of response, it just goes to show that the Democrats/Democrat Party don’t care about civil rights whatsoever. They’re not the party of civil rights. All they care about and their true tenet is their hatred for America, and you can square everything they do —
RUSH: Yep.
CALLER: — within that single point.
RUSH: Exactly. That’s my point. They don’t even care about the little guy! They’ve gotten by all these decades supposedly caring about the little guy, the downtrodden, protecting them from evil corporations and evil Republicans and evil conservatives. They don’t care about the downtrodden. They don’t care about the homeless. Look at them. They don’t care about your health care.
They don’t care about prescription drug prices. They just give you lip service to all this stuff, when all they care about is their power. What they care about is using whatever tools they have to enrich themselves and their kids — as in the case of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. Now, you said, “It’s hatred for America.” Do you really mean…? Do you think that’s what’s driving them?
CALLER: Not necessarily hatred for America at the core that they genuinely hate America. But they hate what America represents now, and obviously its founding. I think it’s gotten to a point where they want to progress so much that America inherently is holding them back and they are… Like you just said, they’re seeing that power slip away.
RUSH: That is so well said.
CALLER: (crosstalk)
RUSH: Wait a minute. What they want, America is holding them back. How? How does America hold them back? You’re on to something big here, Phil. How does America hold the Democrat Party or the American left back?
CALLER: Well, ever since our founding, the Constitution. I mean, that right there is the only thing standing in their way.
RUSH: Yeah, in a general sense, but the specifics would be: The big problem is there is an opposition, and the opposition has freedom of speech. That’s what I think they detest the most, which puts them in the same chair as the ChiComs., The same chair. The Chinese communists do not tolerate dissent. They do not permit it. What’s the American left doing today? Go to any college campus; you can’t dissent. You cannot use anything but politically correct language. America — its Constitution — is holding them back from what they really want.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I got an email during the break. “Rush, you keep talking about this transcript and that the whistleblower can’t possibly add anything to it or make it any worse. Well, what is it?” I said, “You know, it’s a great question.” It’s one of these things where I erred. I assumed incorrectly that most of you would be well aware of what Trump said on the phone call with the president of Ukraine. But then it hit me. (Snort!) “Stupid me! Wrong!”
Most people don’t know! They believe what the whistleblowers are saying! What they’ve heard is Trump say, “It was a perfect call. It was a perfect call. There’s nothing on this call. I didn’t do anything; I didn’t say anything. There’s nothing.” But they’re not publishing the transcript of the call. They’re simply relying on Schiff and the constant references to the whistleblowers and all that. So let me give you the essence of what Trump said.
Here’s the sum total of Trump’s comments about Biden. Ready? This is from the transcript of the phone call. Quote, “The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that. So whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it, it sounds horrible to me.”
That’s it.
He didn’t threaten any aid being cut off. He didn’t offer anything else being added. All he did was basically tell Zelensky what Biden is doing! Biden has been running around bragging how he got the prosecutor fired. Biden got a prosecutor fired in Ukraine, and he’s bragging about it at the Council on Foreign Relations, talking about how he gave ’em six hours to fire the prosecutor or they were gonna hear from Obama and their aid was gonna be cut off.
So Ukraine fires the prosecutor. Biden comes back home and brags about it. Meanwhile, they think Trump obstructed justice because he wanted to fire Mueller. But he never fired Mueller, and he never told anybody to fire Mueller, and Mueller never got fired. So as I was discussing with Kimberley Strassel yesterday, Democrats… There’s an excellent way of understanding them. Whatever they accuse Trump of doing, folks, they have done it.
It’s not an exaggeration. Whatever they say Trump has done, they did it, have done it, are doing it. But that’s the sum total, and there were other things here that he asks the prosecutor to do, and they were to help Barr get to the bottom of the investigation of Trump. As we have now learned, the aide that the whistleblowers… Do you know that the whistleblowers said that Trump “said eight or nine times” to the president of Ukraine to “dig up dirt, find it, and don’t call me back until you do”?
That’s what the whistleblowers are saying. That’s what they told Schiff (I think they all made it all up) and then Schiff regurgitates it and reports it! He tells the whistleblowers, sets ’em up with lawyers so they know how to get it written by legal staff on the Intelligence Committee staff, members who were lawyers. They write it all up, and then Schiff goes out during a hearing and lies about what Trump says and gets caught in the lie.
He said (summarized), “Trump said eight or nine times, ‘You dig up dirt! Dig up dirt on my opponent, on Joe Biden! You dig it up! Make it up if you have to, and don’t call me back until you do,” and he tells people this. He gets called on it. He says, “I was engaged in parody.” Nobody laughed. It wasn’t funny. He got caught lying. The whistleblowers are lying. That that I shared with you is the sum total of what Trump said to Zelensky about Biden.
Here it is again, from the transcript:
“The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that. So whatever you can do with the attorney general,” that’d be Barr, “would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution. So if you can look into it, it sounds horrible to me.” Remember, Schiff and the whistleblower said that Trump was threatening to withhold promised American aid if Zelensky didn’t do all this stuff that Trump didn’t ask him to do.
We have now learned that that aid money had been flowing for a month prior to Trump’s call, and that Schiff knew about this because the whistleblower first went to him — like Blasey Ford first went to her member of Congress, not somebody on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She went to her member of Congress. It’s the same thing here. The whistleblower goes to Schiff in August. Schiff has lied about that.
He’s lied about when he found out about the whistleblower and what the whistleblower is gonna say. Now there’s two or three whistleblowers, and there’s gonna be more because Brennan put out a casting call. There’s gonna be more and more whistleblowers, but there’s nothing they can say. What they say is irrelevant! The transcript of the call has been released.