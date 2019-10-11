×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Mark Steyn

Oct 11, 2019

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

SteynOnline: The Smell of the Swamp – Mark Steyn
New York Post: Ukraine whistleblower asks to give written testimony to shield identity: report
FOXNews: Members of previous generations now seem like giants — When did we become so small? – Victor Davis Hanson
FOXNews: There’s no substance behind the accusation Democrats claim is impeachable – Kimberley Strassel
New York Post: Whistleblower may have worked with Joe Biden in White House: report
Analysis: Impeachment fight tests Constitution’s limits
FOXNews: Beto threatens tax-exempt status of churches if they don’t support gay marriage
AP: Defying impeachment inquiry, Trump makes charge more certain
New York Times: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Updates: Sondland to Testify After Initial Refusal
Politico: Trump predicts senators will quash impeachment. His allies aren’t so sure.
Washington Post: ‘Stunning in ugliness & tone’: Trump denounced for attacking Somali refugees in Minnesota
The Hill: Trump attacks Omar as ‘America-hating socialist’ at Minnesota rally
The Hill: ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally
Washington Post: At least four national security officials raised alarms about Ukraine policy before and after Trump call with Ukrainian president
The Hill: The Memo: Bad polls for Trump shake GOP
Reuters: Trump uses re-election campaign rally to try to undermine impeachment inquiry
AP: 14 hours?! Ukraine holds longest-ever news event
AP: Turkish forces push deeper into Syria, with deaths rising
AP: Trump says accidents ‘happen’ in crash by diplomat’s wife
Breitbart: Report: More Possible ‘Whistleblowers’ Have Reached Out to Lawmakers
Daily Caller: EU Ambassador To Testify Under House Subpoena About Trump-Ukraine
NewsBusters: Child Abuse to Harming Churches: Here’s the WORST Questions from CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

New York Times: Could Facebook Actually Nuke Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign?
Washington Post: ‘Really not a great look’: Chris Cuomo apologizes for pronoun gaffe at LGBTQ candidate town hall
Washington Post: Jane Fonda plans climate change civil disobedience on the Capitol steps
Reuters: NBA scraps media access to teams in China amid HK tweet backlash
Greta Thunberg misses out on Nobel Peace Prize as the award is given to Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed
UKDM: Joe Biden pretends to come out as gay during LGBTQ town hall event and reminisces about when gay culture meant ‘the bath houses and the round the clock sex’
FOXNews: New Jersey man allegedly threatened farmers who denied him sex with animals

