Nothing New About Environmentalist Wackos Smearing Toilet Paper

RUSH: I just saw this environmental story over the weekend, and I had to do a double-take. Let’s see if Snerdley has the right reaction. This story is from CBS News. Headline: “Environmentalists Have a New Target: Charmin Toilet Paper.”
There’s nothing new about environmentalists tagging toilet paper. I have been reminding people and informing people that toilet paper was a target all the way back in the early 1990s. Who was the actress or the activist… Sheryl Crow wanted to ban toilet paper or use one square at a time. Remember this? There’s nothing new about attacking Charmin. But now there are 150 groups going after toilet paper.
“Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble faces pressure from environmentalists to clean up its act. More than 150 groups are pushing the maker of Charmin and Bounty paper towels to use recycled materials in its products.” As I say, there’s nothing new about it.