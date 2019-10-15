Jane Fonda Is a Climate Scientist Now!

RUSH: If you are on the fence about climate change, if despite my best and if I might say brilliant efforts over the years to persuade you the right way to think about this — and the right way to think about it is not to say there isn’t climate change because the climate is always changing. The weather is always changing, everything is changing all the time. The question about climate change is that United States and its people are responsible for it and is climate change gonna destroy everything as we know it, that’s the issue and that’s what’s bogus.
If you’re on the fence, if you have any doubts about this, I think this might explain a lot. You’ve heard about a consensus of scientists, a consensus of scientists says that — you know what? The other day 300 scientists signed a later claiming that man-made climate change, as originating in the United States, is bogus. Have you heard this reported? No, of course not.
But the Washington Times: “Jane Fonda has worn many hats during her Hollywood career –” meaning she has been an actress. What is an actress? Pretending to be somebody you’re not in situations you have not been in. That makes her, in her own estimation, a scientist.
“Jane Fonda has worn many hats during her Hollywood career — model, actress, activist — but, apparently, she also considers herself a climate scientist.” She said to ABC News in an interview before she was arrested Friday at a protest. Oh, the tech blogs are beside themselves. London, the U.K. has shut down all climate protests after it blew up on ’em last week, and the tech blogs are beside themselves. “A country can’t do that, you can’t shut down protests.”
Hey, been to Hong Kong? You been to China? You guys worried about what’s going on in China? You think Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets is the problem in Hong Kong! What do you mean, governments can’t shut down protests? “They can’t! It’s not fair! It’s not right! It’s a climate protest. They can’t.” Ever heard of Hong Kong, dimwit.
Jane Fonda: “I’ve been a climate scientist for decades and decades.” She has? Jane Fonda, a climate scientist? “Despite her ‘decades and decades’ of climate experience, she credited her recent activism to 16-year-old Swedish protester Greta Thunberg, who launched the Fridays for Future climate strikes.”
This is what the U.K. shut down.
You can’t be critical of a 16-year-old girl, my God, she’s fragile as it is already and now they’re telling people they can’t protest. And Jane Fonda said I thought I knew everything. I thought I knew it all about climate until 16-year-old Greta Thunberg came along.
Now, if any of you have any doubts over the legitimacy of this movement, this ought to be all you need to know to realize how bogus it all is.