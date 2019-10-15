×

Rush Limbaugh

Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff

Oct 15, 2019

MUST READS

Politico: Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Found New Meaning in the Gun Debate. But Is He Hurting the Cause?
Breitbart: Hunter Biden Says China, Ukraine Business Ties ‘Poor Judgment’; Denies Impropriety, Ethical Lapse
Hollywood Reporter: Hong Kong Protestors Voice Disappointment in LeBron James: “He Supports Totalitarianism?”
AP: LeBron James No Longer King James for Hong Kong Protesters
YahooSports: LeBron Under Fire After Blaming China Row on ‘Misinformed’ Rockets GM
Bloomberg: Californians Learning That Solar Panels Don’t Work in Blackouts
New York Post: Adam Silver, Joe Tsai Acting Like Stooges for NBA’s China Greed
CBSNews: MBNA Paid Biden’s Son As Biden Backed Bill – 08.25.08
Bloomberg: Trump’s Approval Rating Is Holding Up. But Why?
Washington Free Beacon: CNN Failed to Disclose Warren Town Hall Questioner Was Maxed-Out Donor. Morgan Cox III’s Question Spurred Warren’s Viral Zinger
Project Veritas: CNN Insider Blows Whistle on Network President Jeff Zucker’s Personal Vendetta Against POTUS
Project Veritas: CNN Leadership and Staffers Reveal True Sentiments; Network Picks Favorites Among Democratic Candidates on Eve of Debate
Townhall: Dems Decimated in Louisiana: GOP Gains Senate Supermajority, Dem Governor Now on the Ropes
The Hill: The Hill: Louisiana Republicans Score Big Legislative Wins
Politico: The Hidden Menace Threatening Democrats’ Bid to Beat Trump in 2020
Hollywood Reporter: Jane Fonda Arrested While Protesting in D.C.
Breitbart: Poll: Voters Have Highest Expectations for Elizabeth Warren Ahead of Debate
UK Sun: Teenage Trump Fans Cry Tears of Joy at Minneapolis Rally that Looks More Like a Justin Bieber Concert as He Slams Pop Royalty
Washington Times: Jane Fonda: ‘I’ve Been a Climate Scientist for Decades and Decades’
RealClearPolitics: Glenn Greenwald: CNN and MSNBC Are Like “State TV” With Ex-Intel Officials As Contributors

SHOW PREP

Here are some of the places I go to prepare for the show:

DrudgeTownHallRealClearPoliticsPowerLine

DavidLimbaughNewsBustersNationalReview

InstaPunditHotAir

CommentaryClimateDepotCampusReformBreitbart

