We Maleducated Young Americans Like LeBron on Communism’s Evil

RUSH: Folks, there’s an overriding problem here. I’ve talked about it a number of times over the course of many, many broadcasts on the EIB Network. And every time I bring it up there’s a little inner voice, “Rush, don’t make too big a deal about this because this is something that every adult generation has thought or has felt when they look at the worthless and useless younger generations.” I’m just kidding.
And then there’s another voice says, “No, Rush, this is worse than the normal pattern. What I’m talking about is the degree of maleducation.” LeBron James is a classic example of just sheer uneducation inside a body and mind who thinks he’s a genius. He doesn’t know diddly-squat.
Most of the people on the left who are out there espousing communism, supporting communism, defending communism have simply been poisoned. They’ve not been properly educated. And it’s a problem. When Thomas Jefferson becomes a bigger problem in America than Hugo Chavez was in Venezuela, we’ve got a problem. That has not been something that every generation assumed growing up in America, but there are young people today who believe that Thomas Jefferson is a scourge on the United States, and we need leaders more like Hugo Chavez or Fidel Castro or, you name it.
Now we’ve got people defending the most repressive, punitive, brutal regime on the planet, the communist Chinese. And they think that they are being valorous. They think that they are doing the Lord’s work. They think they are defending honor. They’re defending their back pockets and their bank accounts, obviously. But it goes beyond just people being loyal to money.
They have been mistaught. It’s not that they’re uneducated. It’s that the people we consider the best and brightest or the elites don’t know anything that is correct. They have been taught over the course of their lives a bunch of gibberish. And because they are elites, and because they are from the upper strata of society, what they think is given some weight. And it’s never examined in a fact-based analytical way.
And I’ve been concerned about this for not — and it’s not just recently — for quite a while. And, you know, I always told you that I started this show in 1988, 37 years old. So now I am 68. I always vowed that as I got older and approached the age where people think you’re an old fogy that I was not gonna become an old fogy and that I was not gonna betray the traits of the old fogy, which is looking at anything new being done or enjoyed or engaged in by the younger generation as corrupt or bad. I vowed that was never gonna happen to me.
You know, my parents, just to illustrate, my parents hated the Beatles, didn’t want any part of the Beatles. My mom stuck with Sinatra, the old standards, her whole life. I vowed that when I was 70 I’d still be listening to top 40. Sorry. I can’t. I just can’t. But I still do listen to the stuff I grew up with in the sixties and seventies. But I have not turned into a closed-minded, get off my lawn kind of older guy. I have fought that.
I’ve made sure – (interruption) I know nobody can reach my lawn. I’m being symbolic here. You know the old guy that tells the kids to get off his lawn. You know what I’m talking about here. My point is that I’ve paid a lot of attention to the fact that I will not become a cliche adult, that I remain studious and accepting and open to things younger generations do ’cause we all were the younger generation at one point in our lives and we all had things and did things and knew things that our parents didn’t know.
A baby born today will know more than we will ever know by the time that baby is 20, possibly. This is the point. But what will that baby be taught? What will that baby really know? This whole NBA thing would not have happened, it would not have happened had there been proper education for the last 30 years on the evils of communism, the evils of communism as it relates to individual human beings.
I’m not talking about as a political ideology or system that thus makes it partisan. I’m talking about, what does communism do to the heart, to the mind, to the soul of human beings? That’s not taught anymore. In fact, it’s lied about. Communism is held out as a great promise, it’s a great equalizer. It’s the elimination of all sadness and unhappiness because it eliminates competition. Therefore, it eliminates losing. Therefore, it eliminates disappointment. Therefore, communism eliminates feeling inferior because nobody is superior. All of this rotgut.
There are so many people that believe it. You look at the percentage of men versus women in higher education on average, 65% female, 53% male in college. Why? Men don’t want to put up with what happens on campuses. They walk and they show up and they’re automatically predators.
Meanwhile, the girls are all being force-fed feminist studies and being extolled the virtues of lesbianism and transgenderism and all these things that are counter to the natural order of human existence because they’re all being propelled by a political agenda that many people do not know is behind what’s being taught in feminist studies or LGBTQ studies or UFO studies or how to get to the Moon with Elon Musk studies or whatever the hell studies are being taught.
I wonder, what’s the answer to it? How do you fix a bunch of maleducation? It’s not uneducated. We’re talking about people that have degrees. We’re talking about people that have gone to college.
Let me give an example. Let’s talk about solar panels. This is such a classic story, folks. California — and I know this because when I moved there in 1988, I bought my first real house there. It was my second house. My first house was a shack in Kansas. But the first real house I had these two solar panels on the roof, and they told me, “Oh, yeah. You gotta have ’em, mandated by California state law.”
I said, “Why?”
“Because it’s gonna save your electric bill. You won’t be believe how little your electric bill will be here.”
I said, “Really?”
“Yeah. Because those solar panels are gonna take care of everything you need during the day and they’re gonna stockpile what you need and have it available at night.”
I said, “Is that right?”
That’s what they told me. You know that’s not how it works. Do you know that during a power outage in California — and they are rampant now because of the fires — so PG&E is shutting down various areas of the state, blackouts as a safety precaution, which has the mayor all ticked off ’cause, you know, he gets the heat on that. You know what people are learning? That their solar panels do not work during a blackout.
How many of you knew that? How many of you are, “Rush, you don’t know what you’re talking about. Of course they work during. It’s the point of ’em.” No, no, folks. For those of you in California, or anywhere, the solar panels, if you have them on the roof of your house, they don’t feed your house. They feed the power company. They sent all of the whatever meager amount of electricity they generate to the power company, which then distributes it all across their grid.
And do you know at night, which is the same as a blackout if you have solar panels you get zilch! The solar panels produce nothing for anybody, either her house or the power company at night. You know why? Because it’s solar, which means the sun, and there isn’t any at night. So people buy into this solar power thing and they think that they’re actually powering their homes with these things, saving money.
They look at the electric bill. It isn’t any cheaper because nothing ever gets any cheaper no matter what they tell you, including cable service and movie tickets. And they look at it and it doesn’t make sense so maybe they put more on. This is just one little isolated example, and it’s relatively harmless compared to the real maleducation that has gone on from K through 12 and all the way through higher education for, gee, I don’t know how many years.
It can be boiled down to the fact that lies are being taught. There is no genuine, consistent American history that is upbeat and positive about our country you can find in common curricula across various school districts around the country. Quite the exact opposite. I’m not kidding. I’m not kidding. You can go to places where Thomas Jefferson is taught as a bigger scourge and a bigger embarrassment to the United States and every statue of his needs to come down.
Guys like Castro, Che Guevara, Hugo Chavez, they deserve the attention of our young students. It’s the result of successful infiltration of several American institutions by anti-American, pro-communist, pro-socialist, pro-liberal individuals and organizations. And it ultimately adds up to people not knowing anything who’ve been educated so they think that they are smarter than average. They think they know more than most people.
And LeBron James is the latest glaring, screeching example of utter, pure ignorance. The man should be so embarrassed over what he said and done that he ought be ashamed to even show up in public, but he’s too uneducated to know that he continues to make a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth about this controversy.
Do you want to see the results of uneducation and maleducation on display in a consistent, never ending time frame? Watch the Democrat debate tonight. Listen to Adam Schiff. The problem is, you know, you can sound smart being stupid. You can sound brilliant. You can sound like you are really more educated than most people and not know diddly-squat just based on how you speak, and if you’re on TV, how you look.
So with this LeBron James business, I think it might help if we go back to what really started all this and to share with you some of the outrageous, stupid, inane things originally stated by NBA owners and the commissioner and others involved in this, and then that will take us to the current situation with LeBron James. Don’t worry. It’s not gonna take me three hours to do this. You know me. I can get this done in one segment. Just hang on. Take our first obscene profit time-out of the day and be back and continue after this.
RUSH: Okay, last night in Los Angeles (it’s sound bite number 26, make sure your mouse is working) at the Staples Center before a preseason game between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James convened a press conference with reporters talking about the Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting out for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters. Do you know what these protesters have done in Hong Kong? They have erected the Statue of Liberty — a facsimile of it — atop one of the highest peaks in Hong Kong in addition to waving around the American flag.
They are fighting oppression, the same thing Kaepernick and this clown LeBron James claimed the police are doing to them here! They’re fighting the oppression of the cops in the United States, which makes the United States horrible. These Hong Kong freedom fighters want no part of communism. They adore LeBron James and the NBA, professional athletes. So here is LeBron James in his little press conference last night, Staples Center in Los Angeles.
JAMES: Um, I’m not here to judge, um, how the league handled the situation. Um, y’know, I just think that, y’know, when you’re misinformed or you’re not, uh, educated about something… Um, and I — I’m just talking about, um, y’know, the tweet itself — y’know, you never know what are ramifications that can happen. Um, and, um, you know, we all seen what that did. Uh, not only did, um, for our league, um, but for all of us in America, um, for people, uh, in China as well. And sometimes you have to think through, uh, things that you say that may cause harm not only for yourself but for — for — for the majority of people. And, um, I think that’s just a prime example of that.
RUSH: Folks, I sorry here, but I just don’t know how to even be understanding. This is just sheer… (Snort!) (summarized) “I’m here to judge how he did handle the situation… sympathy that, y’know, when you’re misinformed or you’re not educated about something…” He thinks he’s talking about the general manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey! Who would ever believe that a tweet supporting freedom for human beings somehow represents misinformation or being uneducated about something! He says, “I’m just talking about, um, y’know, the tweet itself — you know, you never know what are ramifications that can happen.”
What? “And, you know, we all seen what that did…” Yeah, sadly we see what it did. “…not only did for our league but for all of us in America.” What? Daryl Morey damaged people in America, gave us a bad look, gave us a bad reputation? Standing up for freedom, siding with people who are opposing the oppression of communism, somehow this makes America look bad? This presents a problem for America, and for people in China, who don’t even have freedom to think what they want to think, LeBron? God Lord!
He says, “You know, we all see what that did, not only did for our league, but for all of us in America.” Well, look, I don’t want get nitpicky here with grammar, but it kind of does play into my overall point. But I’m not gonna get nitpicky with it. Let’s just stick with it here. “…not only did for our league but for all of us in America. For people in China as well. Sometimes you have to think through things that you say that may cause harm, not only for yourself, but for the majority of people. I think that’s just a prime example.”
So Daryl Morey’s tweet, general manager, Houston Rockets, simply supporting freedom fighters in Hong Kong is now a cause of harm, not only for himself, oh, yes, he really harmed himself, but for a majority of people. And of course the people in China, they’re really upset. Do you know the problem with that? Twitter is banned in China. Nobody knew in China that Daryl Morey had tweeted anything! Citizens in China cannot legally use Twitter! They didn’t know! And you think the ChiCom government’s gonna tell ‘em? Probably in their own way.
And when the ChiCom government tells the people of China something, the people of China are required to believe it and accept it and then demonstrate that they believe it and accept it, or else they could get sent to a reeducation camp. So here’s the next LeBron James tweet, again, from last night Staples Center preseason game between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.
JAMES: We all talk about this freedom of speech. Yes, we all do have freedom of speech. But at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen, ummm, when you’re not thinking about others. All… You’re only thinking about yourself. So, um, I don’t believe… I don’t want to get into a — a word or sentence, uhhh, feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated o-o-on — on — on the situation at hand, and, um… And he spoke, and, uhhh, so many people, uh, could have been harmed — um, not only financially, but physically, emotionally, spiritually. Um, so just be careful what we tweet and we say and what we do. Even though, yes, we do have freedom of speech but there can be, uh, a lot of negative that comes with that too.
RUSH: So an American needs to be real careful. We cannot upset the gravy train of money from the ChiCom government to the NBA or to Nike and Adidas, which ends up in the back pockets of people like LeBron James. Yeah, freedom of speech, great thing, we all do have it, but sometimes there are ramifications for the negative. That can happen when you’re not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself.
LeBron, you’ve got all of this backwards. You’re only thinking of yourself. Daryl Morey was not thinking of himself! He was thinking of the freedom fighters in Hong Kong! So how did this all begin? All of that has kind of been lost in the shuffle of this. Now, remember the theme here, it’s not so much this specific thing, but an ongoing and recurring, shall I say, concern of mine, and that’s the overall state of education defined as acquisition of knowledge in our great country.
This whole country depends on this. It depends on an informed, participating population. It depends on it. It’s a requirement. Otherwise we end up becoming a sitting duck for people who intend us ill, evil, or harm. So Morey tweets out, he’s the general manager of the Houston Rockets, he tweets out his support for the freedom fighters in Hong Kong.
Now, immediately after his tweet, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, a guy named Joe Tsai. Now, Joe Tsai, T-s-a-i, is a partner in Alibaba, which is the Chinese Amazon. And his partner and cofounder is a guy named Jack Ma. And these people are, because they have so much money, they are directly tied to the ChiCom regime.
So the Brooklyn Nets owner, Joseph Tsai, lets Morey have it, calls him naive, calls him misinformed, and then Mr. Tsai assumed the position of representing the entire population of one-point, whatever it is, three billion people in China. Now, Mr. Tsai is from Taiwan. His wealth is directly linked to the ChiCom regime in Beijing. He’s the guy, by the way, just so you know, is the man who arranged the 2017 basketball trip to China where three UCLA players were arrested for shoplifting.
That’s a couple years ago now. You may remember that. And it happened in the headquarters of Alibaba, Mr. Tsai’s company. So he puts together this trip, ESPN televises the games, three UCLA players arrested for shoplifting in Hangzhou, and he helped to portray Chinese people as worldly and knowledgeable and free and devoted to their government. It’s the exact opposite. They’re not! They are in shackles!
Chinese citizens are the equivalent of modern-day slaves, and this is a fundamental point of this because Mr. Tsai then began his response to Daryl Morey by claiming that 1.4 billion Chinese were outraged at his tweet, 1.4 billion Chinese were embarrassed and angry and they were out for blood. They couldn’t believe what Daryl Morey — they didn’t even know, folks. They don’t have Twitter. It is banned. Yet here’s the owner of the Brooklyn Nets speaking for 1.4 billion Chinese claiming they’re outraged at what Daryl Morey did.
So now the table is set. Morey issues his tweet, support of Hong Kong freedom fighters, Nike gets in on the act, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets then tells the world that entire population of China is upset as well. And we can’t have that. Oh, my goodness, no, we can’t have 1.4 billion Chinese angry at us.
This Daryl Morey guy, this guy’s gotta be silenced, he’s gotta be shut up, he’s gonna be dispatched, something’s gotta happen — 1.4 billion Chinese haven’t the slightest idea what had happened because they don’t have Twitter and they don’t have a free and open internet even if they had Twitter. It would be censored, it would be policed, it would be controlled, just like Google is in China.
He sent an open letter, Mr. Tsai, quote, “Fans in China are calling for an explanation — if they are not getting it from the Houston Rockets then it is natural that they ask others associated with the NBA to express a view.” This is an out-and-out misrepresentation, 1.4 billion Chinese citizens supposedly so ticked off at Daryl Morey that they’re demanding, they’re demanding an explanation. Just like all the women in the vagina hats after Trump was elected were demanding an explanation of his travel ban.
It doesn’t matter where communism is, they use the same techniques. They claim to speak for the people, they give voice to the people, all of the people. They made it look like all of China’s population was ticked off at this and ready to kick the NBA out of the country. Well, if you’re Adam Silver and the commissioner of the NBA and you’re told that 1.4 billion people now hate you, and over here you’ve got this little sad-sack Daryl Morey on whose side are you gonna fall?
You’re gonna fall on the side of the communists. This is exactly what has happened here. Then Nike gets in the game and Adidas. So Joseph Tsai — it’s laughable. Chinese media is state-controlled like it was during the Obama administration here. You know, I don’t want to sow — it’s state-controlled. It’s thoroughly, totally state-controlled. There is no free media in China.
And yet this man claims that Chinese media is interviewing outraged Chinese citizens who are demanding that Daryl Morey be punished because the whole of China has been rendered upset and saddened and is angry and is demanding that something be done about this.
And then he said this. He said, “Morey is entitled to his opinion.” Sure, everybody is.” Kind of like LeBron James did. Quote, “The one thing terribly misunderstood and often ignored by the Western press and those critical of China is that 1.4 billion Chinese citizens stand united when it comes to the territorial integrity of China and the country’s sovereignty over her homeland. The issue is non-negotiable.”
So here he is again speaking for 1.4 billion Chinese claiming they all are opposed to what’s going on in Hong Kong, further marginalizing Daryl Morey. He has no idea what 1.4 billion Chinese think ’cause they’re not allowed to think! They don’t have political opinions like you and I. Well, they do, but nobody knows what they are.
You ever wonder what happened to tank man? The guy that stood in front of the tank in Tiananmen Square? Do you know that a Chinese citizen born 10 years after that event has never heard of it? Tiananmen Square was a race that never happened. Chinese media, it didn’t happen, you can’t find a word about Tiananmen Square in 1989. There are people alive today in China today who have no idea what it is.
If you ask them, “Who is tank man? Do you know tank man?”
“What? What? What are you talking about?” And if they did know, they wouldn’t tell you ’cause they’d be afraid they’re being monitored and the cops would show up and take them to reeducation camp. Yet here’s the owner of the Brooklyn Nets claiming that 1.4 billion, they’re really sensitive about sovereignty. This Hong Kong thing really ticks ’em off and it was a big, big, big mistake.
So if the owner of the Brooklyn Nets is setting the table you almost can’t blame LeBron James for sitting down to eat at it, but, for crying out loud, all of this — there’s no other way. It’s just plain wrong. Nothing about this on which people are forming opinions is factual. There’s a lot more.
I gotta take a break here. Hang on, folks, we’ll come back and continue.
Look. If you want to talk about Hunter Biden, feel free. We’re gonna get to all of this as the program unfolds. But pretty much every day if I wanted to, pretty much everything I talk about could be folded into this overall theme, that we have a growing problem of — I don’t know right word — maleducation, ill-education.
I’m not talking about people that haven’t gone to school. They have an excuse. I’m talking about people who are educated — college, high school diplomas, whatever — who don’t know diddly-squat but think they do. And we can’t blame ’em. They’ve gone to school, they’ve been taught this stuff, they watch the news every day, this is what they’ve heard.
RUSH: Let me read a portion of a column on this very subject by Phil Mushnick of the New York Post. “What issue? Democracy? Aside from writing as if he were [a Yankees play-by-play announcer], how does [Joseph] Tsai know this” what the Chinese people think? “Those citizens have a choice? They have a voice…? They’re free to support opponents of their rulers? That’s the point of the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong!” The people in China are not free! People in Hong Kong want to be free! They don’t have to live under Chinese communist rule!
And here comes the owner of the Brooklyn Nets claiming that the people of China, 1.4 billion, are in favor of oppression, in favor of their government oppressing everybody and are upset at any display of support for the freedom of people in Hong Kong. This is obscene! And then he quotes Mr. Tsai again. “‘By now,’ Tsai writes, ‘you have heard that Chinese fans have reacted very negatively to a tweet put out by Houston GM Daryl Morey in support of protests in Hong Kong.’ No,” because they don’t know about it. China has banned Twitter!
The citizens of China had no idea there had been any tweet from Daryl Morey. They’re not allowed. “No,” in fact, Mr. Mushnick says, “we haven’t” heard that “Chinese fans,” (Snort!) Chinese citizens have “reacted very negatively.” “But if asked, would those fans be able to express anything other than what they’d be compelled to answer?” In other words, could a Chinese citizen literally tell you what he or she really thinks with the government listening in nearby?
Another quote from Mr. Tsai, the Brooklyn Nets owner: “The Rockets, who by far had been the favorite team in China, are now effectively shut out of the Chinese market as fans abandon their love for the team, broadcasters refuse to broadcast their games…” So what we have here, folks, is the establishment of a moral equivalency. We have the owner of the Brooklyn Nets attempting to portray the people of China as no different than the people of the United States, that there’s democracy and freedom and that they’re mad at Daryl Morey.
Mr. Mushnick writes, “What a can of garbage. The Rockets are banished? By whose decree, fans or the government? Tsai knows China’s government doesn’t allow, let alone suffer, dissent. So does NBA commissioner Adam Silver.” Besides this, here’s a good example: Throughout the Cold War, guess what? Soviet communists were allowed, athletes were allowed in China to participate in the Olympics. Nobody kept ’em out! Now all of a sudden, we’re being told that because of Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets, the people of China don’t want the Houston Rockets ever allowed back in the country.
What an absolute crock! “But it’s the owner of the Brooklyn Nets saying it, Mr. Limbaugh. It must be right. He’s from there!” This story would have been debunked, not believed, and laughed at if there were any semblance of genuine education in this country about communism and its horrors. What do people think the Cold War was about? What do people think was the importance of the Berlin Wall falling? What do people think the importance was of the Soviet Union and its communism imploding?
RUSH: Here is David, Traverse City, Michigan. You’re next on the Rush Limbaugh program. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush.
RUSH: Hey!
CALLER: Call these people, you know, the irony, hypocrisy, you name it. Get on the bandwagon. But the same crowd that would come after Morey over this text is the same crowd running around with a Free Tibet bumper sticker, and it just blows you away. They’ll believe everything they hear. If this is the latest fad to get on? Okay, we’re gonna join the (crosstalk) crowd.
RUSH: That is an excellent point. Free Tibet is under the iron fist and control of the ChiComs.
CALLER: Yep.
RUSH: I mean, people in Tibet have been… The ChiComs have been kicking their butt for decades. And you’re right. These some people that have bumper stickers “Free Tibet” may not even know what they’re talking about. It just looks good on the bumper sticker in their mind.
CALLER: It makes ’em feel good. (chuckling)
RUSH: Yeah, exactly. Exactly. All right. Well, good point. I’m glad you called. Thanks out there, David.