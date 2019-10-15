Why Quit Now, Hunter, If You Didn’t Quit Then?

RUSH: Okay, folks, I just want to warn you. There’s a bunch of stuff that happened here in the last 10 minutes, and it’s a harbinger. It could be one of those days where nothing goes right. It could be one of those days where there’s countless screw ups, some you might know, some you might not even sense unless I decide to tell you in a pique of anger. So just hang in there and be tough.
You ever had those days? It starts out fine and then, all of a sudden, there’s a cascade of things that just tell you it’s a bad karma day. For example — no, I can’t even tell you this without having an employee problem. Greetings, and welcome. It’s the EIB Network and the Rush Limbaugh program here. Great to have you.
I don’t want to play eight sound bites of Hunter Biden! I can take care of Hunter Biden in two sentences! If you quit now, why didn’t you quit then? If it looks bad now, why didn’t it look bad at the peak of corruption when your dad engineered all these gigs for you? You say you didn’t do anything, so why quit? Why step down? That’s it! That’s all you need to know about Hunter Biden.
I’m not gonna give three hours of this precious program to 10 sound bites of some lying scoundrel who is the son — and he admits, by the way — he has a tweet, Hunter Biden — sorry. This is the third sentence. “It’s impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the U.S. I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my name wasn’t Biden.” Bingo! So the guy has admitted it. He’s pretty much admitting that there was Quid Pro Joe, that there were all kinds of payoffs here. It’s the way of the world in Washington, D.C.
Why quit? Why step down? Yeah, it says he doesn’t know where the billion and a half dollars is, and he probably doesn’t, for his own protection. He’ll get it later when nobody’s looking. I doubt that there’s a bank account at the Riggs Bank in Washington, Hunter Biden, Esquire, and shows a balance of $1.5 billion plus interest earned and then any hidden ChiCom graft payments. I doubt you’re gonna see that, but it’s there.
RUSH: Right. So Hunter Biden has broken his silence. And you know what he said? I’ll tell you what he said. He said it looks bad, I’m stepping down. Well, if it looks bad now, why didn’t it look bad when you were doing it when your dad was VP? It didn’t look bad because nobody knew it. I take that back. Everybody on the Democrat side knew it. Just nobody was willing to call them out on it! Nobody calls Democrats out!
So here comes Donald Trump, calls out the Bidens. All of a sudden Hunter has to quit while claiming he doesn’t know anything about a billion and a half dollars. If it was so bad now, why wasn’t it bad then, Hunter? “It’s impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the U.S. I don’t think there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my name wasn’t Biden.” Okay, but you didn’t do anything wrong.
And of course that all happens to be true, and it would be true of any number — There’s a Clinton kid about whom it could be said. She gets hired by NBC News at a half a million dollars a year and has never, ever been on TV. Her parents even shielded her from cameras growing up, 500 smackers, folks! Just to make sure that the Clintons got good coverage — no. Actually it was the media making sure the Clintons gave them access by buying their daughter at half million a year to do no show stuff at NBC News.
This is the way of the world here. But if it’s the way of the world, why is Hunter Biden stepping down? Well, it looks bad, the son helping the dad, dad running for president. What do you mean it looks bad? If it looks bad it is bad. If it’s not bad it’s worth defending. Why walk away? Well, the truth is we have other secret deals you know about that Hunter can just step over to them and not lose a dime. Oh, okay, other secret deals.
RUSH: You know, I don’t mean, by the way, to be shirking the Hunter Biden thing. I just know, folks, that we’ve got this Democrat debate tonight, and tomorrow is gonna be devoted to discussing what these nincompoops are gonna be saying tonight. I just need to ration it for my own mental health. You know, I don’t want to be totally immersed and exposed in the Democrat stupidity for the entirety of the three hours on this program.
I have to spend too much time on it as it is. Do you remember, by the way…? A little Hunter Biden observation here. Do you remember going back to 2016, the campaign and then the election of Donald Trump? Remember the Washington Post and the rest of the Democrats in the media were hysterical over Donald Trump’s violation of the Emoluments Clause? And many people had never heard of the Emoluments Clause and thought it was some kind of silver polish.
“Emoluments? What’s emoluments? Is it furniture polish or silver polish?” They didn’t even know what emoluments meant and yet here’s goes the Drive-By Media and Democrat Party saying, “Trump needs to be impeached! Emoluments Clause!” What it means is profiting from your presidency. So apparently the military used Trump’s hotel and golf course in Scotland for an overnight during a mission or something. The Drive-Bys had a cow over anybody staying at any Trump property, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, his golf course hotel in Scotland…
“Oh, my God! Oh, my God! Trump is profiting! He’s profiting! He’s profiting on hotel rooms. He’s profiting … on … on… They’re like $500 a night! He’s profiting! Trump is guilty.” Remember all that? Isn’t it weird that these same people seem to have no problem with the Biden family’s worldwide grifter routine? I’m not sure that we, at this point, even know how many countries that Plugs Jr. took to the bank.
We know Ukraine and China, and we know they were doing it. No one seems the least curious to… I got emails today, “Rush, a watched the Hunter Biden interview. He didn’t do anything. He’s clean and pure as the wind-driven snow. He’s the sweetest guy. It’s all made up! I said, “What did you expect? It was ABC interviewing him! What, do you think they were gonna nail him on anything?” “Well, I was hoping.” “Ah, wasn’t gonna happen.”
RUSH: By the way, speaking of Hunter Biden, this isn’t the first time that he’s been caught with his hand in the cookie jar. The ChiCom one and a half billion to Ukraine. I just mentioned there have to be other things. I remember there’s one more that we know about.
When he was picked, when Biden was picked as Obama’s VP, it came out that his son Hunter got a hundred thousand dollars a year from a credit card company while Plugs Sr. was pushing legislation for credit card companies. Folks, these people are so thick into this that it’s emblematic of how common it is among the powerful and influential in Washington.
I’ve mentioned, I’ll acknowledge, that parents do this across the political spectrum. Whatever a family station in life is, people there are trying to do the best for their kids and they’ll leverage whatever connections they’ve got. It’s the way of the world. The thing here is these people are all promising this isn’t happening, that they’re above corruption.
The Bidens and the Obamas are running around, “Well, we had a scandal free administration, the thing we’re most proud of, no scandals.” These people are just — it’s a way of life. You know, Felicity Huffman, the renowned Hollywood actress, starts her two-week prison sentence today for trying to scam her daughter into, what was it, USC? I don’t know what.
What purpose is served with a 14-day jail sentence? But there she goes. I wonder if she got any tips from Martha Stewart on how to get by on the inside. Somebody comes up and wants to shiv you, what do you do?
Anyway, so it’s common, but these people swear to us that they don’t do it and that that’s why we should elect ’em, we can trust them. So at the very moment that Joe Biden was pushing legislation, helping to pass legislation for credit card companies, a credit card company hired his kid for a hundred grand. So he didn’t learn one thing from that. Hunter Biden and Quid Pro Joe didn’t learn one thing, except that they could get away with it. Except that they could get away with it.
From the August 25th, 2008, archives at CBS Eyeball News, MBNA — that’s the credit card company – “MBNA Paid Biden’s Son,” Hunter, “As Biden Backed Bill.” That’s the headline. “A son of Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Biden was paid an undisclosed amount of money,” now known to be over a hundred thousand dollars a year, “as a consultant by MBNA, the largest employer in Delaware, during the years the senator supported legislation that was promoted by the credit card industry and opposed by consumer groups.”
Yet these are the same people that come along and pass this phony consumer credit bureau or whatever because consumers supposedly get ripped off. So here’s Hunter Biden on TV (paraphrasing), “Yeah, it looked bad and I shouldn’t have done it. I’m resigning, stepping down from the board.” I mean, it’s just blatant. And CBS had the news. They reported it back in August of 2008. And it was blatant.
MBNA, one of the biggest hires in Delaware, that’s Plugs’ state. So he’s working to pass legislation, and they hire his kid as a consultant. I told you how this happens. You are an entity with business with the government, defense contractor, whatever. So you want to influence the member of government to do your bidding. So the member of government either sets up a consultancy group, firm or a nonprofit or some kind of a shell corporation, and that’s where the money gets sent, and it just so happens that the kid or the family members end up having salaries and positions on this consultancy or the 501(c)(3) or the nonprofit or what have you.
You probably would be blown away by how common and frequent this is. It’ll be fascinating to see how much of this comes up in the debate tonight.
RUSH: This is it Neil in Cleveland. Great to have you, Neil. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. If Hunter Biden did nothing wrong, why was it necessary for Vice President Joe Biden to invoke Barack Obama into withholding a billion dollars of aid if the prosecutor wasn’t fired?
RUSH: Oh!
CALLER: Sounds like it’s a (crosstalk) by proxy.
RUSH: That is a great question! That’s right. Biden is at the Council on Foreign Relations and he’s bragging to these people about how he got the prosecutor fired. He gave ’em six hours to fire that prosecutor — and if they didn’t believe him, they could call Obama, and there was gonna be a withholding of billions of dollars in aid. So they fired the prosecutor, and so the caller’s question — Neil’s question — is, “Well, if nothing had been done wrong, why did they have to fire the prosecutor?” That’s a good, good question. I’m glad you called.