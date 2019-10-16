Dystopian Democrat Debate Was Hard to Watch

RUSH: Man, oh, man, it was hard to watch last night. I kept hoping that somehow something would happen that would make the time fly, but it didn’t. And the worst part about it, I mean, really what was it? What was this debate last night? It just seemed like another night for CNN. Instead of three people bashing Trump, we had 13 or 14 of them bashing Trump. It was just 13 or 14 people advancing or talking about the Democrat agenda.
But, man, when that many people are engaged, I’ll tell you, the overwhelming or overarching sensation I got was just total dystopian. Good Lord, folks, listening to those people talking about life, listening to them talk about the country, all is lost, everything’s hopeless.
And it appeared that everybody on that stage looks out across America and sees a bunch of people barely making it, barely hanging on, desperately clinging to every word uttered by anybody from government as the only way they have any chance of having an enjoyable life or any kind of a future. I mean, it was misery on parade.
There wasn’t one thing optimistic. There wasn’t one thing uplifting. There wasn’t one candidate who looked out into the camera, looking out across America, and encouraged anybody! There wasn’t a single syllable of encouragement in this debate last night. It was simply a bunch of people covering up for Biden. Boy, did I call that.
Did I tell you people they wouldn’t try to take out Plugs on the basis of the corruption of him and his son because they’re all exposed to it? So, they’ll take him out on some other basis: He’s too old, he’s been a great warhorse, time has passed him by, all of these things were very obvious last night. But, man, I couldn’t get over — and here’s the thing. You know, it’s got an audience.
This dystopian stuff has an audience. This “all is lost unless certain people end up running government.” It’s a sad thing to realize, that there are millions of Americans tuning into that thing last night who are literally hoping, they’re investing everything they’ve got in some of that stuff the Democrats are promising coming true. And none of it can!
Somebody ran the numbers, some think tanker ran the numbers on everything Bernie Sanders is proposing. It would add up to a hundred trillion dollars. There isn’t a hundred trillion dollars! And Crazy Bernie was the target along with — well, actually Elizabeth Warren was the primary target last night, which tells you who the Democrats think now is their frontrunner.
And, you know, everybody was aiming at her on the basis of her Medicare for All plan, and Crazy Bernie has one too. And I swear there were a couple times I stopped and did a double-take, “Did I just hear what I just heard?” And there was Amy Klobuchar talking about how competition can lower prices. She knows this from her childhood. Her childhood! Not as an adult, from her childhood. She remembered something where competition lowered prices. You talk competition to Democrats, that’s showing Dracula the cross.
It also struck me how smart Trump is. Trump is against Middle East wars; so the Democrats last night had to come out in favor of them. Trump lowers the employment numbers. Trump increases jobs and employment in the Midwest and Ohio where the debate was last night. So the Democrats have to come out against that.
And then I heard Biden was trying to go after Fauxcahontas here on her Medicare for All plan. One of my all-time favorite comedians, Professor Irwin Corey. Remember Professor Irwin Corey? He was a semiregular with Johnny Carson on the old Tonight Show days. And he was hilarious. He came out as the caricature of an absent-minded professor. He was unkempt, his hair was all over the place, his jacket was stained and so forth. And he did the best parody, he did the best satire of phony intellectuals that you have ever, ever seen.
I’ll give you an example. So Johnny Carson says, “Professor, tell us something. I know you’re a deep thinker. Tell us, why do men wear shoes?” Now, Professor Irwin Corey took five minutes to answer. I’m not gonna go through a five-minute impersonation here. But Professor Corey, who was a bumbling fool was his character, even though his image was of staunch intellectual, such a great parody, he went on and on for five minutes.
“Well, it’s a two-part question, Mr. Carson. The first question, first part of your question is why. Men have been trying to answer the question why since before there were men. ‘Why’ is a great question that means we’re eternally curious. There’s no answer to the question ‘why’ but we all sheep could asking the question ‘why,’ especially women who never get an answer to the question ‘why’ no matter how many times –” He went on and on like this.
“And now the second part of your question, do men wear shoes? Yes.” Well, that’s who I thought was watching last night when I watched Biden. I thought I was watching Professor Irwin Corey. It was incoherent. It was staccatoed. It was all over the place. He was trying to press Warren on where is she gonna get the money for this health care plan of hers. And then he came out with something that you never hear Democrats admit!
He said (imitating Biden), “Look at me. I’m gonna tell you something. I’ve been there. Barack and I, we’ve been there, we know this stuff. I’ve been there, done it. I’m listening to all this stuff, and I know what can be done and I know what can’t be done. I’ve been there, and I’ve done it. I can do it, I can do it again. I’ve done it in my sleep. Robert Bork, I’ve done it all.
“You could close down the Pentagon, you could close everything about it. You could get rid of every building, every uniform, you could get rid of every boat, every ship, every airplane. You could close down every war. You could literally shut down the entire defense industry. You know what? You’d get enough money to run the government for four months.”
I was in the bathroom when I heard that. Standing up. What did I just hear? I had to make fast movements to get back into the main room, “Did I just hear what I just heard?” That is a Heritage Foundation talking point. That is a standard conservative talking point. It has been used to answer every left-wing, Big Government spender who’s come down the pike.
There’s a variation of it. You could confiscate all of the money over $10 million. Everybody who’s got more than $10 million, just take it. And you’d have enough money to run the government for three months. If you close down the Pentagon, you’d have enough money to run the government for four months. There was not a sound when Biden made that point. Not a sound.
Warren had no idea what to do with it. Neither did either of the two CNN moderators or the New York Times moderator. And none of the candidates on the stage had the foggiest idea what to do with it. And the reason why is because it is dead-on true, and they couldn’t believe they were hearing it out of the mouth of a Democrat!
Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just gave the country the very reason why none of their spending will work. There isn’t the money for it — and they hate the Department of Defense. You could shut it down. You could take it off the budget. You could get rid of every dollar and devote it to your precious social services, and you’d have four months to spend it. That’s how much of government it would spend is four months’ worth.
And with Klobuchar talking about the values of competition to lowering price? Those were the only two things I heard last night that made me perk up. Everything else… When I say “dystopian,” I literally mean dystopian — I mean the opposite of utopian. These people paint a picture of American and paint a picture of Americans that is just gray. It’s dark, dank, depressing, and hopeless — and the scary thing is that it appeals to people.
I thought it was the dullest. I thought it was the most lifeless. I thought it was painful.
I don’t know whether they purposely asked the audience or expressly asked the audience not to applaud, but whenever they do, that doesn’t work — whenever they ask the audience to stay silent so that the debate can go on uninterrupted. The fact of the matter is when audiences hear things they like, they erupt, no matter what instructions they’ve been given. Well, the audience last night didn’t erupt very much.
There wasn’t very much applause — and when there was, it was over ancillary, oddball things. I checked out some various social media entries today, and they’re livid over this debate. Social media left-wingers are upset that there were no questions on climate change. They were really upset over the last question of the debate, and it was a strange one. The last question of the debate had to do with Ellen DeGeneres being spotted sitting next to George W. Bush at a recent Dallas Cowboys game.
That sparked controversy throughout the left wing for Ellen DeGeneres. “How the hell could she do that? Who does she think she is, especially sitting there and laughing like she’s having a good time sitting next to George W. Bush?” So Anderson Cooper actually asked these people what they thought of this, and then he said, “Could you give us the name of a person with whom you have a relationship that we would all be surprised?” Really? What’s this?
Uh, this somehow is relevant? Social justice warriors were just ticked off particularly ’cause they got no questions on climate change. Why do you think that is, by the way? Why were there no questions on climate change? Because everybody knows it’s a hoax! Everybody knows it’s nothing to it! Everybody knows! They’ve tried it! It gets no ratings! It’s near the last in the list of things people care about! In the midst of all this, there was a tweet last night, ladies and gentlemen, while the debate was going on from Bradley Honan.
Now, Bradley Honan is the CEO and president of the Honan Strategy Group. It’s a Democrat polling and data analytics firm, and while the debate was going on… It’s about 75% through the debate, and Bradley Honan tweeted… Well, actually it’s about 10:30, so actually I’d say through 80% of it. Maybe longer. The tweet, “@HonanStretegy Insight: @ewarren and @joebiden facing overwhelmingly negative sentiment on Twitter tonight. Conversations around Warren and Biden are 85.6% and 94% negative.”
You live by Twitter and you’re gonna die by Twitter, and here’s a classic illustration. Twitter has now become a stand-in for the general public at large. Journalists (because they’re lazy) just look for random entries on Twitter — it doesn’t matter whose they are — and if they fit the agenda they are included in a story as representative of public opinion. So the Democrats think that Twitter is basically loaded with their supporters.
So Twitter represents a majority of America, and all of a sudden they’re in panic because last night, conversations about Fauxcahontas were 85.6% negative and about Biden were 94.6% negative. Bradley Honan was tweeting this out. (impression) “This is a Democrat. This is… This is bad! This is bad! This is… Oh, no! This is Panic City!” This is exact opposite of what everybody was expecting to happen.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Anderson Cooper was the primary moderator of the debate last night. As far as I’m concerned, he doomed this debate and doomed the Democrat Party with the very first question. The very first question was on impeachment, which meant the first 20 minutes of that debate last night were on impeachment. In Ohio… What did John Kasich tell CNN about Ohio? Nobody’s talking about impeachment in Ohio.
Nobody’s talking about impeachment anywhere except inside the Beltway. I mean, they’re talking about it, but they’re not! It’s not the heartstopper. It’s not the, “Oh, my God. They’re thinking before impeaching the president!” It’s not this. It’s just being seen as the latest Democrat attempt to get rid of Trump. Nobody is really taking it seriously. But the first, what, like 15 or 20 minutes — and it was bad, folks.
It was devoid of reality. It just made these people look plastic and artificial and like whining losers! There was one exception to it. There was Mayor Pete. Mayor Pete told everybody when it was his turn (impression), “This is a crazy thing to do. It’s timeless, doesn’t have any purpose, and it’s gonna leave the country even more divided,” and then Mayor Pete… A bunch of conservatives loved Mayor Pete last night. Did you know this minority leader?
A bunch of conservatives are singing… Well, I don’t think… They’re pseudo-conservatives, but they’re praising Mayor Pete primarily for his impeachment answer, and he tore into… what a sad-sack Beto O’Rourke. I don’t think he’s ever been anything but a sad-sack. But he promised that he’s gonna go door to door to take your gun away from you and that mass killers would readily give up their weapons under his policy, and Mayor Pete ripped into him on that.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: If I were you, I wouldn’t pay much attention to what anybody inside the Beltway thinks of that debate last night. To them, it was right up their alley. It was anti-Trump. It was 12 people that hate Trump talking about Trump and advancing the Democrat agenda.
But I’m telling you, people outside Washington watching that thing last night, no way would anybody be encouraged, no way would anybody be uplifted, no way would anybody think there’s any reason to love their country. It was striking to me how negative, pessimistic. And I think the perfect word for it is dystopian. Literally watching this debate last night, all color left my TV. I just saw various shades of dark and gray. And it was dank.
I don’t know, folks. It was depressing. And I kept getting notes from people during the debate, “I gotta turn this off, Rush, I can’t watch it.” And I understood. I wish I could have. I tried a couple times, but my professionalism got in the way, my commitment to you got in the way.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Let’s stick with the audio sound bites. We’ll start here at the top. The first series here, just to show you that you’re making the right investment listening here, cutting edge of societal evolution, I tell you something, you can bank on it. This is me yesterday on this program talking about the debate.
RUSH ARCHIVE: My instincts tell me the Democrats don’t want to get rid of Plugs on the corruption angle because then they’re all exposed to it. So they want to get rid of Plugs, he’s too old, he doesn’t know where he is anymore, he’s an old war horse, done a great job, but time has passed him by, you know, stuff like that. I’d be stunned if they go after him and his kid on this stuff.
RUSH: And I also said this.
RUSH ARCHIVE: It’s been debunked by the media. The media says “nothing to see here, not reporting on it.” They know full well the media’s running cover for ’em.
RUSH: Okay. So I made it plain yesterday that at the debate last night I didn’t think they’re gonna go after Plugs at all on any of the ChiCom, Ukraine corruption because they’re all exposed in one way or another if they do that! If they go after Plugs, Plugs can turn around and drop the dime on them. It’s the way of the world! Pay and play is the way of the world! Let’s go to Anderson Cooper, audio sound bite number 3! You tell me if I didn’t nail this one.
COOPER: Mr. Vice President, President Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board in Ukraine. I want to point out there’s no evidence of wrongdoing by either one of you.
RUSH: Bingo! That’s the moderator testifying! This is a lawyer testifying in a court not permitted by the judge. The lawyers have to ask questions. Now, this is a debate, and Anderson Cooper is a prominent Democrat in the media. But you can see there he’s running cover for Plugs, he’s running cover for Biden. He’s not forcing Biden to answer the question. He’s exonerating him in the question. Doesn’t even make Biden address it.
So the media last night gave Joe Biden the pass that I knew they would give him, and none of the other candidates went after Biden on any of this stuff because they don’t want that door opened on them. “President Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong –” there’s nothing false about it. You know, you people, Anderson, do you not realize all of the stories you are missing out there?
I think they know full well what they’re doing. They are actively providing cover. They are protecting, not just Biden, but all these guys. So one more before the break. After Anderson Cooper 219 declared the whole story false, Biden answered it anyway. (laughing) After Anderson Cooper declared the whole story nothing to see here, here’s Joe Biden once again with his Professor Irwin Corey impersonation.
COOPER: You announced that if you’re president, no one in your family or associated with you will be involved in any foreign businesses. My question is, if it’s not okay for a president’s family to be involved in foreign businesses, why was it okay for your son when you were vice president? Vice President Biden?
BIDEN: My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. And what I wanted to make a point about, and my son’s statement speaks for itself. He spoke about it today. My son’s statement speaks for itself. What I think is important is we focus on why it’s so important to remove this man from office. On the 17th, look, the fact that George Washington worried on the first time he spoke after being elected president, that what we had to worry about is foreign interference in our elections. It was the greatest threat to America.
RUSH: George Washington? Foreign interference? They can’t get over it. So here’s Anderson Cooper who tells Biden, “You know what? All these allegations are false. Your son didn’t do anything. You didn’t do anything. There’s no evidence of any wrongdoing against you.” And then next question he says, “But you said that if you’re president none of your family would be involved in any foreign business.” Question I raised yesterday, if it looks bad now, why didn’t it look bad when it was happening?
So Cooper comes back and asks the question and Biden (imitating Biden), “My son. My son is my son.” Yeah. There’s millions of guys with sons. “My son is my son.” Translation? “My son is my son, and my son’s a good guy. I’m not gonna do anything to my son. My son’s my son. Not touching my son. Speak for himself. Statement speaks for itself. We gotta get rid of Trump. Trump took aid from Russia. George Washington says it’s the worst thing that could possibly happen.”
I’m telling you, folks, if you have the presence of mind, we’re watching the literal crumbling here of a bunch of people on the Democrat side. They are crippling themselves with their hatred for Trump, their refusal to acknowledge they lost an election. To me it is stunning to see, and again, for the first, 15, 20 minutes of this debate to be about impeachment, that’s the huge, bad misstep, and that one’s on CNN.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Okay. Let’s go to the phones. It’s been a while. And we’re gonna start in Atlanta. This is Steven. Steven, great to have you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. How you doing?
RUSH: Just fine, sir. Thank you very much.
CALLER: Pretty much just the point or question I wanted to make is that, you know, Beto’s comments about how we gonna take guns away from law-abiding citizens. I still don’t understand. Not that I’m worried about it because I don’t think he’s got a shot, but how does he even plan on doing that? Because where I live in the South, you know, you don’t mess with a southerner and his guns, so I just don’t know how he would plan on even trying that.
RUSH: Well, let me check the sound bites real quick here because I know I saw Beto’s name here, and better to let it happen. Grab sound bite 11 and 12 here. When you listen to this, folks, Donald Trump’s the big winner here, and that was the theme of the debate last night.
So the moderator Anderson Cooper says, “Congressman O’Rourke, your website says you will fine people who don’t give up their weapons. That doesn’t take those weapons off the street. So to be clear, exactly how are you going to take away weapons from people who do not want to give them up and you don’t know who they are?”
O’ROURKE: If someone does not turn in an AR-15 or an AK-47, one of these weapons of war, or brings it out in public and brandishes it in an attempt to intimate, as we saw when we were at Kent State recently, then that weapon will be taken from them.
RUSH: Okay. So you heard that, Steven? If they don’t give ’em away we’re gonna take the weapon away from ’em.
CALLER: Well, like I said, I know in the South that’s not gonna happen.
RUSH: Yeah. ‘Cause Beto’s gonna get shot if he tries to take somebody’s weapon away. Now, here’s Mayor Pete reacting to that.
BUTTIGIEG: You just made it clear that you don’t know how this is actually going to take weapons off the streets. I don’t need lessons from you on courage, political or personal. The problem is not other Democrats who don’t agree with your particular idea of how to handle this. The problem is the National Rifle Association and their enablers in Congress, and we should be united in taking the fight to them.
RUSH: Okay. I’ll get back to that, but play number 13. We got time. This is Beto this morning on CNN. Sound bite 13.
O’ROURKE: It’s pretty simple. As with any law in this country, we would expect our fellow Americans to follow the law. It’s one of those things that distinguishes us from so much of the rest of the world. So this is the right thing to do. And I fully expect my fellow Americans to follow the law.
CAMEROTA: You expect mass shooters to follow the law?
O’ROURKE: Our fellow Americans will follow the law, yes.
RUSH: There’s your answer, Steven. Mass shooters are gonna give up their guns when Beto’s representatives show up at their caves or wherever they hang out. That’s it. Because American mass shooters follow the law. Good Lord, folks!
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Some of the topics or questions, subject matter that did not come up in the debate last night in the form of questions, immigration. Kids in cages. Didn’t come up. Why? Why didn’t it come up? I mean, if Trump put kids in cages, what happened to that? It did not come up. Immigration as a question did not come up.
China. In fact, this was so strange. They started complaining about bad trade deals. A couple of candidates started complaining about bad trade deals as why there was so much joblessness in the Midwest. I’m saying, “What am I watching here?” Who made the trade deals? Obama and his predecessors. And who came in and redid them and fixed the joblessness? Trump did. Folks, this was really, really strange. It was like they don’t even know or remember what one of Trump’s arch campaign themes was and how it’s a promise that he’s kept many times over.
Climate change did not come up as a question. There was one candidate on the stage, Tom Steyer, who had no business being there. The man doesn’t have a prayer of getting the nomination, much less elected. And yet there he was in one of the most inexplicable inclusions on the panel I could think of. And it was clear why he was never gonna win. He was deer in the headlights.
This guy was so rabidly partisan and filled with hate that he couldn’t mask it, and he kept talking about climate change is one existential threats. And Crazy Bernie decided to mention it in a couple of answers, but it was not asked about. So we have this nonentity, rich, angry white Democrat billionaire brought every question he was asked around to climate change. Whatever he was asked, he brought it back to climate change.
The only time they talked about jobs was in terms of all the jobs that the Green New Deal will bring. It was a massive disconnect. The Green New Deal is not gonna bring any new jobs. It’s just gonna create economic misery. It’s all predicated on wiping out the use of fossil fuels. And if that ever really happened, folks, I guarantee you you’d be looking for somewhere else to move. It is insane. And that’s a word that young people throw around now to describe, “Well, that’s really cool, insanely cool.” This is insane. The definition in the dictionary of insane is what these people are on climate change.
They opened this debate talking about impeachment and in fact — Jessica Tarlov. Sound bite number 15. I’m not alone in thinking what I thought about that. This was last night Fox after the debate, Shannon Bream is talking to a bunch of people. She’s got Jessica Tarlov on there, she’s a Democrat strategist. She talks from the back of her throat. Ever hear anybody do that? Their voice is right in the back of the throat instead of in the diaphragm.
And the question, “There have been warnings across the ideological spectrum from those who say that Democrats are putting too many eggs in this impeachment basket. What is your advice to the Democrats on this, Jessica?”
TARLOV: I do have a problem with it being the first question at this debate. You are in Ohio. Talk about something Ohio relevant, like manufacturing or at least you’re neighboring on Iowa. Talk about farmers. There are so many bread-and-butter issues having to do with the economy the Democrats need to be talking about so that Republicans can’t make the argument that we have been impeachment hungry since Donald Trump’s inauguration. And I think that that was a real shortcoming of debate.
RUSH: See, the back of the throat, did you hear that? You probably would have never thought about that unless I had called your attention to it. Yeah, you didn’t pay attention to what she was saying because you were listening the way she was saying it, right? Because I called your attention to the back-of-the-throat speaking manner. Well, anyway, the bottom line here is, what is this Republicans warning everybody the Democrats talk about nothing but impeachment? That’s been me! And I don’t mean to make it about me. You know I don’t make it about me, folks, but for crying out loud, who started this routine?
The Democrats don’t care about you, don’t care about the little guy. They don’t care about prescription drug prices or health care. They’re just so into impeachment. But, anyway, she’s got a point. You got Kasich out there telling everybody on CNN who will listen that he lives in Ohio. You know, he was governor. Kasich was governor of Ohio. You know that? Like John Kerry served in Vietnam. Kasich was governor. And he’ll tell you that nobody’s talking about impeachment in Ohio. So what do they do? First 20 minutes, impeachment. Jessica Tarlov was not happy about that.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Back to the phones to Olathe, Colorado. This is Sheryl. It’s great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thanks for taking my call.
RUSH: You bet.
CALLER: Last night, I watched a little bit of the debate. I couldn’t stand to watch all of it. But when O’Rourke was asked how he was gonna take a few days people’s guns and he said — basically said, “Well, I trust the American people to follow the law,” how stupid is that? If they were following the law, there wouldn’t be people killing people with guns.
RUSH: Well, obviously. Beto is a… (sigh) This is really challenging. You know, we trying to be understanding, patient, tolerant, compassionate with people.
CALLER: (laughing)
RUSH: But he’s an idiot, and he’s been an idiot from the first time we heard his name. Yet this guy having lost to Ted Cruz was then heralded as the Democrat frontrunner, and then he was supplanted by Michael Avenatti who now is being sued by Stormy Daniels or he’s suing her for not paying him or whatever. Beto O’Rourke has always been a freak. He’s a freak!
CALLER: Well… Yeah.
RUSH: There’s no other way to say it. There are freaks among us. He’s an oddball. He’s never been anything but. This debate… Mayor Pete last night could barely contain himself. Mayor Pete launched into Beto when Beto said law-abiding Americans will give up our guns. The most interesting thing about it… Let me ask you a question. Why do you think Beto answered it that way? Acknowledging that he’s a freak and an idiot, but still.
CALLER: I don’t know, but —
RUSH: He had to be thinking something. What was he thinking and answering that way? ‘Cause I can tell you.
CALLER: Well, I don’t know how they’re gonna go and take people’s guns ’cause they’re not gonna give them up.
RUSH: Well, obviously. Beto will be shot if he leads a caravan to get people’s guns, particularly away from mass shooters.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: “But why would Beto O’Rourke say the American people are law-abiding people — and if we come up with a law requiring them to give up their weapons of war, they will do it”? What is he attempting to accomplish, do you think, by saying this? He said it for a reason. He said it on purpose. We allow for the fact that he’s an idiot. That might explain why he said it. But what is he thinking? He thinks this is gonna help him. How, do you think?
CALLER: It’s because he thinks that, okay, he the Americans so now they’re going to trust him?
RUSH: There you go. He thinks that he’s connecting with the American people by acknowledging that they’re good and decent people — and that if there is a law passed, that they will of course obey it, that he has faith in the American people. What this highlights is that Democrats think the innocent are guilty, that the innocent are the problem. Ask Beto O’Rourke, “Beto, how many laws do we have statewide, nationwide, saying you can’t kill other people?” “Oh, I don’t know.” “How many people obey those laws?” Well, quite a few do.”
“Who are the ones that don’t obey those laws?” “Well, they would be the people killing other people.” “And who are those people?” “Well, they’re the people killing other people.” “But what would you call ’em?” “Uh… Mean?” “No. What else would you call ’em?” “Uhhhh, disturbed?” “No, no. What else could you call ’em?” “Uh, uh, uhhhh, unhappy?” “No. Beto, they’re lawbreakers!”
CALLER: (laughing)
RUSH: So how are you gonna deal them?
CALLER: Exactly.
RUSH: But in the Democrats, when they look at gun control, who’s the problem? Who’s the problem? The innocent. They want to take guns away from people who don’t use them to commit criminal acts.
CALLER: That’s right, and it’s not the gun that kills the person. It’s the person behind the gun that kills the person.
RUSH: Ah, ah, ah !You can’t get away with that in Democrat debate. That’s too logical. “It’s not the gun that kills people. The gun doesn’t fire itself. The bullet doesn’t point itself in the gun.”
CALLER: Well, you know what? If guns kill people, then cars drive drunk.
RUSH: (chuckling) You’re not far off. I mean, back during the climate change debate you can remember reading stories: “SUV drove off the top floor of a parking garage killing two innocent people below…” It was all part of the effort to get rid of SUVs for climate change. So SUVs became the drive and the element with the personality and motive. So SUVs were driving off the top of parking garages. They were switching lanes to mow people down. You never heard a word about the drivers of these cars. They were just innocent victims.
CALLER: I flunked algebra because my pencil did it to me.
RUSH: (laughing)
CALLER: It wrote the wrong answer.
RUSH: You got it. You got it. You got it. This is the basic element of this that Democrats don’t understand. Gun control, immigration, anything. They have no concept that we’re talking about people that don’t even obey the law, and you can pass all the laws in the world and you will not affect those people.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Talent on loan from God-d. Rush Limbaugh nowhere near the Freedom From Religion — you know, Cookie, I have rethought this. Would you see if you can find the Ron Reagan Freedom From Religion audio from the debate last night? I told her I would never play that spot, but what I meant was I would never accept an advertising buy from the Freedom From Religion bunch, but we’ll happily play the audio. For those of you who no doubt missed it, you gotta hear it, and you gotta let me paint the picture for you of how it appeared in the debate.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Okay, Mary in Sparks, Nevada. Great to have you with us on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi there!
RUSH: Hi!
CALLER: Hi. (giggles)
RUSH: Hi!
CALLER: You know, I was thinking that it’s interesting that for months and months all we heard about was how inhumane border conditions were, kids in cages, people drinking from toilets, et cetera, et cetera. And now since they have a new bone, the Democrats are just focused on impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.
RUSH: Well, yeah. That’s the thing. You could ask this about any number of things. What happened on to Russian collusion? What happened to the golden shower story? What happened to Michael Cohen? What happened to Stormy Daniels? What happened to The Mooch? What happened to the kids in cages? Now we’re gonna impeach a guy for a phone call to the president of Ukraine? No, you’re absolutely right. And I think this, on its own, is beginning to dawn on more and more people that they’re just searching in vain for anything they think will justify overturning the election results of 2016.