Pelosi Refuses to Hold Impeachment Vote

RUSH: Pelosi says no formal vote on impeachment. That has let a lot of air out of that tire. And I told you there wasn’t gonna be one. I’ve been saying from the get-go that she would not commit them to a formal impeachment process.
It isn’t gonna happen.
RUSH: Now, I’ll tell you something, folks. The news here that Pelosi is not going to hold a formal impeachment vote when everybody was under the impression that she was, the conventional wisdom was that a formal vote was coming. But they’re holding off on a full House vote authorizing an impeachment investigation. Now, this is obviously a sign of weakness. The word has been out that they’ve got the votes, that you don’t do the vote ’til you have the votes.
They may have the votes, but she’s still not gonna pull trigger. There will not be a vote. The whole thing is an obvious charade. It’s been an illusion or an attempt to create an illusion from the beginning. This is not a House impeachment. This is a Democrat stunt. It is a Democrat early October Surprise. What you’ve got is a bunch of these Democrats thinking they can put Trump on, what, probation? I don’t know what their mind-set on this is. But it is a farce.
And here’s a little tweet from Ryan Saavedra: “Politico reports that Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrat leaders are holding off on a full House vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.” And one of the people agreeing to hold off is Pencil Neck, Adam Schiff.
I think one of the reasons is that they think indictments are coming. And I too, I must tell you, folks, I’m getting confident that some indictments might be coming down, some indictments from the Barr investigation or the inspector general investigation. I think Pelosi knows it. And I think they’re really scurrying trying to figure out how to handle that.
If she goes ahead and authorizes a floor vote in the House on impeachment and the vote passes and then here come some indictments then that’s gonna turn everything upside down and it’s gonna turn Pelosi and her House and the people that voted, it’s gonna commit them to defense because whoever files the indictments and what brings those to be filed will be on offense, and that would represent a sea change.
Let’s go to Trump. Grab audio sound bite number 22. Trump had an Oval Office meeting today with the president of the Italian republic, Sergio Mattarella, and Trump took questions from the infobabes and the reporters that were there. And one reporter said, “Mr. President, Mr. President, there are reports that John Bolton said that Rudy Giuliani was a hand grenade the way he was acting. Are you concerned that Bolton could be called to testify in the impeachment inquiry?”
THE PRESIDENT: Giuliani was seeking out corruption mostly in the 2016 election because there was tremendous corruption in the 2016 election. It was disgraceful what happened, and that continues with Nancy Pelosi and with Schiff. Rudy was a great prosecutor. He was the best mayor in the history of the city of New York as far as I can see. When he saw what was going on with our election of 2016, the election I won, but the election that was absolutely corrupted by things that took place in government, the IG report’s gonna come out soon and we’ll see what happens.
I know nothing about it in terms of the report. I’m waiting for the report like everybody else, but I predict you will see things that you don’t even believe, the level of corruption, whether it’s Comey, whether it’s Strzok and his lover, Page, whether it’s so many other people, McCabe, whether it’s President Obama himself.
RUSH: Whoa! Hold it a minute. Stop the tape, whoa. What? What? Let’s go back. “The IG report’s gonna come out soon. We’ll see what happens. I know nothing about it in terms of the report. I’m waiting like everybody. I know nothing, but –” hee-hee-hee-hee “– I predict you’ll see things that you don’t even believe, the level of corruption, whether it’s Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, maybe Obama himself.”
President Trump just said the IG report could implicate Obama. He doesn’t know anything, he hasn’t seen it, nobody’s told him a word about it, he hasn’t any idea what’s in it, he wants everybody to know. But he predicts that it’s going to be a stunner. I already had a confidence level that there would be indictments coming down from these investigations going on. This just ratchets up my confidence on that.