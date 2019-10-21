Julian Castro Celebrates National Period Day

RUSH: I have a tweet here from Democrat presidential candidate Julian Castro. Let me read to you this tweet. This is Julian Castro, twin brother of Joaquin Castro. They both are the sons of Democrat rabid activist in San Antonio, Rosie Castro. These kids in the womb learned how to carry protest signs, in the womb. They were born with Molotov cocktails in their hands.
“Every day, people are forced to choose” — ready for this, folks? I swear you’re gonna think I’m making this up. “Every day, people are forced to choose between going to school or work, or staying home because they can’t afford the menstrual products they need. Pads, tampons and cups should be available tax-free, across the nation.”
So we’ve gone from women at Columbia University needing $,1500 worth of contraception every month to now Julian Castro saying that people are stressed out to the point they can’t choose to go to work because they have to stay home because they can’t afford tampons! They can’t afford pads. They can’t afford cups. And, therefore, pads, tampons, and cups should be available tax-free across the nation.
You know what the hashtag is? #NationalPeriodDay. Dawn, did you know there was a National Period Day? How would you celebrate National Period Day? How can men participate in National Period Day? I guess we advocate for free tampons, government-paid tampons, government-paid pads, government-paid cups. I mean, who knew that people were missing work because they couldn’t afford tampons. Did you know this?
(interruption) You don’t know what cups are for women? Well, you’re the women’s expert on this staff and you don’t know what cups are for women? You gotta think transgender, I think, if you’re gonna think cups for women. I’m guessing. Hell, I don’t know, either. All I know is that I learned something today, that there are women cowering in the corners at home afraid to go to work because they don’t have government-paid-for-tampons.
RUSH: Okay, guys. During the brief, obscene profit time-out there, I figured out how we guys can participate in National Period Day. It’s very simple. Just go with the flow. That’s all it takes, and you’ll be seen as sensitive and caring, concerned, and understanding. Just go with the flow.
RUSH: To Fairfax, Virginia. This is Carrie. Carrie, welcome. Great to have you here.
CALLER: Good afternoon, Rush. It’s great to be here.
RUSH: Thank you very much.
CALLER: So a little comment on the Castro comment about women’s hygiene products. I am an OB/GYN in Fairfax and I actually do a lot of mission work around the world. I go to Honduras, I go to Africa. And one of the things that does keep women out of school, thereby suppressing them, is their cycle. And so one of these projects that we do is actually providing pads for girls every six months so they can go to school and not miss school.
In America they are God awful expensive. And, you know, I kind of have mixed feelings. Should we not tax it? I do think it’s a very important thing and if we want to really help women, and my dad raised me as a very independent thinking woman, I do think we need to really help women get in on their jobs, their schooling, and I do think there may be a little place to help women be able to do that.
RUSH: Now, I can understand that in places that you mentioned, Africa and some other Third World places, but Julian Castro here, “Every day people forced –” he’s talking about Americans here “– forced to choose between going to school or work or staying home ’cause they can’t afford menstrual products. Pads, tampons, cups should be available tax-free.” At what point does anybody have to just stop providing everything for themselves and the government is just gonna pick it all up?
CALLER: And I get that, and it may be a discounted cost, but 10 bucks a month when you’re only given four dollars a day to eat is a lot of money. And even for myself like, really, I’ve gotta spend this again? You just don’t want to do it. The cup is a great thing, just for those listeners who don’t know, it’s actually for those eco-minded patients, really, really good. It’s reusable.
RUSH: Yeah. You know what I did?
CALLER: It’s a one-time investment.
RUSH: I had not heard of it, so I Googled it. And I saw some pictures. I now know what the cup is.
CALLER: Exactly. And if they’re eco-minded and the Green Deal, hey, there you go. You got some good stuff. It’s reusable, so it does save cost.
RUSH: Okay, now, Carrie, look. In my whole life now — I’m 68 — and I’ve never heard, in all of my years, I’ve never known a woman or girl who couldn’t go to school or to work because she couldn’t afford pads. It’s the first I’m hearing about it here at age 68. And I’m not sheltered. Now, I didn’t grow up with sisters or any of that. Not denying that. Everything costs something and not everybody has enough money to buy everything they need or want, but, I mean, it reminds me of not long ago when we were told that women need free contraceptives to the tune of $3,000 a month.
CALLER: The difference, though, is sex is a choice. Having a period is not. It’s part part of life. It’s part of what you are born with.
RUSH: Yeah?
CALLER: And so I do have a little bit of a — you know, that’s who I take care of, is women.
RUSH: What percentage of American females do you think are going padless or tamponless because they have to buy other things instead?
CALLER: I used to work in a very, very, very poor area in North Carolina. And they will use sheets and cloths and wash and redo things. That’s why — “on the rag,” that’s where that came from.
RUSH: Let it be known the caller used the term and not the host.
CALLER: Yes. (laughing) Exactly. But that’s how that term started, because that’s what women would use. They would take it home, wash it, and reuse it.
RUSH: I got it. Okay.
CALLER: But it’s something that can’t be prevented. Pregnancy can.
RUSH: I’m out of time. I’m sorry. I don’t mean to be rude. I really don’t. But you got most of what you wanted to say, and I appreciate it. We’ll take a break and then – I had no idea! Folks, I had no idea.
RUSH: I just checked. You can buy a box of top-of-the-line Always brand sanitary napkins, 72 of ’em in a box, for $5. How many food stamps is that?