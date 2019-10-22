Environmentalist Wackos Drop the Polar Bears

RUSH: The environmentalist wackos have gotten rid of the polar bear as one of their icons. You know why? There are too many of them alive. The polar bears are not dying out, and there’s no way they can continue to lie that they are.
The U.K. Guardian has reported that Fiona Shields, “Guardian picture editor Fiona Shields explains why we are going to be using fewer polar bears and more people to illustrate our coverage of the climate emergency.” That’s because there are too many. An estimated 40,000 polar bears live in the arctic, up from just 5,000 50 years ago.
So the environmentalist wackos are looking at the polar bear and going, “Screw you, pal. You failed us. You shoulda gone extinct but you didn’t. You been procreating out there like crazy. Your days of appearing in our electric car commercials are over, you stinking polar bears. Your days of fame are over.”
Remember that commercial? A polar bear following some Looney Tune leftist driving home in his electric battery driven car, pulls up to the driveway, and the polar bear hugs the driver. “Ah, it’s so sweet, the polar bear came all the way from the North Pole, little Johnny, to hug daddy for saving the planet.” Ah make me puke.
Well, the polar bear’s gone because the polar bear’s not gone. The environmentalist wackos at the U.K. Guardian are saying no more is the polar bear going to be an icon or a logo or a symbol or whatever else for climate change.
RUSH: One more little bit of environmental news, just to get this out of the way so I don’t let it slip by. You know, in California they’re now facing rolling blackouts, you’ve heard about this, right? Because of the possibility of fires. So they have to shut down the power plants temporarily, for a while, ’til the threat passes.
So people in California wonder, “Well, how long is this gonna go on?” They’re paying through the nose. Why, this is utopia out here. Why in the world… I’ll tell you who it’s utopia for is flies and insects flying around all the human feces piles. That’s who it’s utopia for out in California. Insects and vermin.
Well, here’s the answer. The chief executive of PG&E, Pacific Gas & Electric, said “that it could take as long as 10 years for the company to improve its electric system enough to significantly diminish the need to pull the plug on customers to reduce the risk of sparking fires.
“Bill Johnson, who joined the company in May, made the disclosure at a California Public Utilities Commission hearing –” See? And these are the people that tell us they’re competent! These people are all over government — state, local, federal. And we’ve bought into it! They’re the only ones that can do things. They’re the only ones can keep it all together. We’re living in one of the grandest illusions that’s been perpetrated on a free people.
Well, anyway, why is this the case? Why 10 years to fix this problem? Why 10 years to improve the electrical system enough to diminish the need to pull the plug on customers? Why 10 years? You want to know why? It is the result of years and years and years of environmentalist wacko sponsored legislation, rules, regulations.
The long and short of it is the power company has not been allowed to do the cutting and the trimming around their equipment to stop fires. They’ve not been allowed to touch it. The environmentalist wackos have not let anyone. You can’t clear-cut. You can’t go in and trim. You can’t weed out. You can’t get rid of the deadwood. You can’t get rid of kindling. You can’t touch it!
So if there’s a bunch of deadwood kindling ready to ignite with the slightest effort, they can’t get rid of it by rule, by regulation, and by legislation. So Californians are now told to expect blackouts randomly and interminably for the next 10 years. And of course there’s nobody that could do a better job? Oh, this is the best and the brightest. This is the creme de la creme.
This is a constant, this is a never-ending stream of Pierre Delectos running around all over government convincing everybody they’re the best, they’re the only ones, no outsider should apply, no outsider has any idea how we do things here. It’s too dangerous to let anybody that doesn’t know how we do things to come in here and have a role.
So the environmentalist wackos, everybody stands aside while they pass these stupid, endless, worthless regulations which put everything at risk. Ten years. “For now, the shut-offs will continue as PG&E scrambles to trim trees near power lines and upgrade equipment across its 70,000-square-mile service territory, after a protracted drought this decade turned millions of acres of forest into a tinderbox.”
It wasn’t just the drought. There are things human beings can do. When a drought happens, it’s an environmental thing that you have to adapt to. And if you’re in the middle of a drought where you have chosen to live, by the way, if there’s a drought, then that’s gonna cause dangers to crop up, and you’ve got to deal with ’em. And they have not been allowed to deal with them by a bunch of left-wing, radical nincompoops. And now they’re paying the consequences.
RUSH: One more polar bear story just to get it out of the way. Not only is the U.K. Guardian — and this means the rest of the environmentalist wacko movement — they’ve dropped the polar bear, now, you may think, “Rush, come on, could you get to something serious?” This is, folks! I’m trying to expose every aspect of fraud that is the Democrat Party and the American left. This is not climate change. It is exposing fraud. It is attempting to inform as many people how to guard against being fooled by this rot.
I think it’s a big deal that they got mad that there are too many polar bears so they’ve dumped the polar bear as a sympathy driving icon. The polar bear was never endangered. Climate change was never harming the polar bears. The polar bears were never running out of ice. Algore is as big a fraudster as anybody else who has ever committed a fraud with his ongoing environmental wacko activism and his movies.
So they get young kids. “The polar bears are dying, mommy, and you’re killing them!”
RUSH: More environmental wacko news. The U.K. Guardian. They’ve announced they’re getting rid of the polar bear because the polar bear’s not endangered. There are more polar bears today than there have been in the last 50 years, and they can’t use ’em anymore. There’s something else.
“Nobody has done more to sink the claim that climate change is endangering polar bears than zoologist Susan Crockford — and she may have paid for it with her job. After 15 years as an adjunct assistant professor, Ms. Crockford said the University of Victoria rejected without explanation in May her renewal application, despite her high profile as a speaker and author stemming from her widely cited research on polar bears and dog domestication.”
In other words, they fired her. The University of Victoria fired a professor, a zoologist, Susan Crockford, because she dared to teach the polar bear was not endangered and was thriving.
“Ms. Crockford accused officials at the Canadian university of bowing to ‘outside pressure,’ the result of her research showing that polar bear populations are stable and even thriving.” They just get rid of her ’cause she happens to tell the truth about the status of the polar bear. And the U.K. Guardian announced they’re gonna get rid of the polar bear as an icon altogether.
They’ve been lying about this and pretty much everything else they believe and certainly the evidence they claim to have to advance whatever they believe. Everything from the left is an ongoing illusion, a lie, a deception. And they do it with impunity.