Break In at Fauxcahontas Campaign Office?

RUSH: Well, okay. Here we go. Fauxcahontas’ campaign offices in Manchester, New Hampshire, have just been broken into. Ha-ha! Where do you think this is going? Elizabeth Warren’s campaign office headquarters, Manchester, broken into along with other offices in the same building. Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha. Yes, (laughing) can you say “Watergate”? What do you bet this is — well, I’ll wait. I’m just gonna wait. Nothing that happens on the left is real. It’s all contrived. But we will wait.
You know, we’re a trusting society in many ways. This is why I’m going to wait for official word on what happened to Fauxcahontas’ headquarters.