Environmentalist Wackos Cause Fires, Fuel Shortages, Plane Crashes

RUSH: I checked the email during the break. “What do you mean there’s fuel shortages in California and New York? What are you talking about?” Okay. Laws that the left made are raising gas prices in California. And the same thing is happening in New York. The very laws they demanded, the very laws they insisted on, are doing exactly what they wanted to be done.
I have here a Wall Street Journal editorial. Let me give you a pull quote. “Californians in the future can look forward to paying more to drive on deteriorating roads as they head to homes without electricity due to blackouts. How long will it take California voters to figure out that these are problems made in Sacramento by [Democrat] politicians?”
There’s not a Republican fingerprint on any policy in California the last 15 years. “Democrats in California have worked hard for years to inflate gasoline prices,” because they don’t want you using gasoline. You are destroying the planet. You’re preventing life from existing after 2050.
“Now they’re searching for a fall guy as voters gripe about how much they’re paying to fill up.” In some places it’s six bucks a gallon. This is all because of left-wing policy, Democrat policy driven by environmentalist wackos. There’s a column today in the New York Post. How many of you flinch when I say Boeing 737 Max 8? Guess what may have driven this whole debacle?
Attempting to achieve demanding environmental regulations on emissions may have forced Boeing to make design compromises in aerodynamics that they tried to correct with software in the cockpit. It may well be that the Boeing 737 Max 8 is encountering problems because of pressure applied from environmentalist wackos and a bunch of corporate executive fear in resisting them and standing up to them and telling them to go pound sand and go to hell.
Instead, they tried to comply with these emission demands and regulations in order to save the planet from being inhabitable by 2050. Now they’ve got an airplane grounded that may never fly again all because — I’m telling you, folks, the left ruins everything it touches. It destroys everything. I don’t care if it’s cultural, I don’t care if it’s business.
Californians in the future can look forward to paying more to drive on deteriorating roads as they head to homes without electricity, rolling blackouts because of the expected increase seasonal fires. See, the power companies are not allowed to clear-cut any of the kindling, i.e., dry timber that surrounds the power plants.
So they have to go offline so as not to present an even greater threat to fire. They go offline a week here, two weeks there, customers got nothing. They gotta go out and get solar panels hooked up to batteries, to generator battery backups. Look at all they’re paying for this, and they’re getting nothing for it.
And the Journal editorial, “Democrats in California have worked hard for years to inflate gasoline prices, but now they’re searching for a fall guy as voters gripe about how much they’re paying to fill up. Round up the usual fossil-fuel suspects! California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate oil companies for allegedly overcharging consumers.”
That’s not what’s going on. There’s no overcharging here. It’s getting more expensive to do business in California because it’s exactly the policies and laws the left passed and implemented. “Gas prices in California average $4.13 per gallon, about $1.50 more than the rest of the U.S. ‘The mystery surcharge adds up, especially for cost-conscious, working families,’ the Governor declared.”
The mystery surcharge? The mystery surcharge is government policy! They’re making it more expensive for these fossil fuel businesses to do business. You’re limiting their distribution abilities. What do you think’s gonna happen to price? You’re even trying to do away with ’em. You’re trying to wipe out fossil fuels in the state of California and all over the country. What do you expect to happen?
Folks, it’s kind of like all of Washington. They run around and they rip you, they rip the deplorables, Hillary Clinton will come along and talk about how you’re just a big bunch of deplorables, yet they expect you to keep making the country work. They expect you to keep getting up and going to work every day paying their damn fool tax increases, listening to them complain about what a bunch of dunderheads you are, how unsophisticated you are.
They rip the hell out of you when you vote for somebody like Donald Trump and yet they expect you to keep doing what you’re doing so that they can remain in fat city. And then when you don’t, why, it’s time to find the bogeyman. And they never look inward.