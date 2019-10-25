Former Goldman Sachs CEO Admits Why Rich Liberals Say They Want to Pay More Taxes

RUSH: I’ve got a sound bite here from Lloyd Blankfein. Do you know who that is? Lloyd Blankfein used to be the CEO at Goldman Sachs.
I met Lloyd Blankfein at a Super Bowl. It was the New England Patriots and the New Jersey Giants. And Blankfein came up to me, “I know who you are, but you don’t know who I am.” And I said, “The hell I don’t! You run Goldman Sachs. I know who –” and he was stunned that I knew who he was. He said, “I know who you are,” like, “I know who you are. Ha-ha. I know what you’re up to, but you don’t know who I am.” “Oh, yes, I do.”
Anyway, yeah, yeah, Blankfein, Goldman, they would be part of the whole organization that we’re talking about. These people bankroll the Democrats, for example. But put all that aside, none of that’s relevant to the bite. Yesterday at the Citizen by CNN conference correspondent Poppy Harlow interviewed former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.
What have I always told you about these rich guys? From Bill Gates to the Kennedys to all of them, Warren Buffett, what do they all say they’re for? Tax increases on themselves. They all say they should be paying more taxes. Every time they’re asked about taxes, they don’t think they’re paying enough. It’s unfair their secretary, says Buffett, is paying a higher percentage than he does. It isn’t fair, it’s not right, I’m not paying enough taxes.
And why do they do that, I ask you? They do that so that when the peasants get filled up with this stuff and finally grab the pitchforks, they’ll leave Gates alone and they’ll leave Buffett alone and they’ve legal the Kennedys alone because the Kennedys and the Gateses and the Buffetts and all the others have made it plain they wish they were paying more. They think they should be paying more.
So they get insurance. They are not part of the evil rich because they know they’re living lives that are totally unfair and unjust. They’re not paying enough taxes. Well, Mr. Blankfein has come along and made me look like a genius, I’m sure unwittingly. Poppy Harlow: “Do you want to pay more taxes, Mr. Blankfein, and should you?”
BLANKFEIN: Do I want to pay more taxes? No, I’d like to pay no more taxes, but I’d like to live in a civilized world where people aren’t coming with torches and rakes trying to, you know, kill each other. I sure as heck would be willing to pay more tax if I could buy a — you know, a happier and less polarized society for sure.
RUSH: Hell, yes, I’ll pay more taxes if it’ll keep you away from my gate! When you pick up, what did he say, when you pick up your torch and your rake, I don’t want you coming to my house. Hell, yes, I’ll pay more. Except he never does. They could write a check and then they could publicize the check. They could write a check, they could take a picture of the check, press release, “I, rich guy who think I’m not paying enough and constantly talk about tax increases but never pay them, am finally gonna pay in more taxes.”
They never do it. They just sit there and tell everybody they’re not taxed enough. They’re not paying enough. The rich are not paying their fair share, says the upper echelon of the rich. And then these dummkopf environmentalist wackos and leftists leave ’em alone when they grab their torches and their rakes. Here, listen to it one more thing. Audio sound bite again number 13. Three, two, one.
RUSH: See? Well, just, folks, don’t doubt me. You know, don’t doubt me.