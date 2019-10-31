×

Rush Limbaugh

A Former Never Trumper Who Now Loves Him

Oct 31, 2019




RUSH: Joan in Sebastian, Florida, great to have you on the EIB Network.  Hello.

CALLER:  Hi, Rush.  I’ve been listening since 1992 —

RUSH:  Thank you.

CALLER: — and went to Dan’s Bake Sale. (chuckles) Anyway, I am a Never Trumper — I was a Never Trumper, let me put it that way — and I did not vote for him.

RUSH:  Wait a minute.  Wait a minute.  Wait, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.  You are a listener since ’92, you went to Dan’s Bake Sale, and you were a Never Trumper?

CALLER:  Yeah.

RUSH:  Did you ever think of stopping listening to me?  Because I’ve never been a Never Trumper.

CALLER:  Yeah.  You know what?  We were out of the country for five weeks during 2016 —

RUSH:  Oh, a convenient excuse.  Okay.

CALLER:  — and I didn’t listen to you during those five weeks, and I didn’t miss you because I was a Ted Cruz supporter, and I was pretty disgusted with the way you were supporting Trump.

RUSH:  Yeah.

CALLER:  Anyway, I love him. I love him now and what he’s been doing, and I am one of his biggest defenders. (chuckling)

RUSH:  Now, that has to be… For you, the way you’ve phrased it, that’s a big transformation: Love Cruz, mad at me for not being for Cruz, hated Trump. Now all of a sudden, you’re a big Trump supporter. Quickly, in five seconds, what do you think of this impeachment thing?  Yes or no?

CALLER:  Oh, no.  It’s terrible.  Everybody I know is disgusted by it.

RUSH:  There you go.  Thank you.  Well said.  Brevity is the soul of wit.

