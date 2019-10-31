A Former Never Trumper Who Now Loves Him

RUSH: Joan in Sebastian, Florida, great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. I’ve been listening since 1992 —
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: — and went to Dan’s Bake Sale. (chuckles) Anyway, I am a Never Trumper — I was a Never Trumper, let me put it that way — and I did not vote for him.
RUSH: Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Wait, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You are a listener since ’92, you went to Dan’s Bake Sale, and you were a Never Trumper?
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: Did you ever think of stopping listening to me? Because I’ve never been a Never Trumper.
CALLER: Yeah. You know what? We were out of the country for five weeks during 2016 —
RUSH: Oh, a convenient excuse. Okay.
CALLER: — and I didn’t listen to you during those five weeks, and I didn’t miss you because I was a Ted Cruz supporter, and I was pretty disgusted with the way you were supporting Trump.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: Anyway, I love him. I love him now and what he’s been doing, and I am one of his biggest defenders. (chuckling)
RUSH: Now, that has to be… For you, the way you’ve phrased it, that’s a big transformation: Love Cruz, mad at me for not being for Cruz, hated Trump. Now all of a sudden, you’re a big Trump supporter. Quickly, in five seconds, what do you think of this impeachment thing? Yes or no?
CALLER: Oh, no. It’s terrible. Everybody I know is disgusted by it.
RUSH: There you go. Thank you. Well said. Brevity is the soul of wit.