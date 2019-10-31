CNN Thinks Washington’s Divided?

RUSH: Now, this is the epitome of ridiculous. CNN is running a little feature: “Washington Nationals Bring Divided City Together.” Washington’s divided? And they got Wolf Blitzer wearing a Washington jersey and some of the other infobabes wearing them. Washington’s divided? Let Trump invite ’em to the White House and we’ll find out how united the town is. Washington isn’t divided.
It’s 95% Democrat! How in the world can it be divided? How in the world can a baseball team…? Have you seen the World Series ratings? You know, putrid Thursday night NFL games are beating the World Series in the ratings. I have no comment on that. I’m just giving you the facts.