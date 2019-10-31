Pompeo Turns the Ukraine Scandal Around on Obama and Biden

RUSH: I ran into Andy McCarthy. He gave me a little preview. He’s got a column out today, and he’s taken all this very seriously. And he said, “You know, the White House, the Trump administration, they better get in gear fast. They had better have an answer to this charge. They can’t just run around and say it’s a witch hunt. They can’t run around and say the process is unfair. They better have an answer to the charge. And the charge is that Trump asked a foreign power to dig up dirt on a political enemy. Better have an answer for that.”
Andy’s argument — now, he’s a lawyer — they better have something on substance here. Even if the Democrats are using smoke and mirrors, it’s important for Trump to have a response to the substance of the charge. Well, I’m gonna give you one. Mike Pompeo was on Fox last night, and here’s the question. “You were on that Ukraine call.” This is the call the whistleblower didn’t hear, called Adam Schiff and told him about it.
We now know who the whistleblower is. Folks, this whistleblower is a 33-year-old Harvard dime-a-dozen graduate. This guy is a Pajama Boy. He looks exactly like the kid that Obama put wearing pajamas in an ad for Obamacare or something.
This guy’s got a little goatee, I’m sure to make himself look more mature and older. He’s an acolyte of John Brennan. He’s a holdover from the Obama administration. He was in the Trump West Wing! He was kicked out of the West Wing in 2017 for leaking negative stories to the media about Trump! He was among the people in the White House working to assist the FBI in the Russia investigation of Trump colluding with Russia, which didn’t happen. This is the whistleblower.
He did not hear the call.
Vindman heard the call and told the whistleblower, the whistleblower called Schiff — this is what they don’t want anybody to know — and then Schiff took the guy’s information. I don’t think any of this happened as I just expressed. I think the whole thing was set up. I think whoever is pulling the strings here… I think John Brennan’s the puppet master, but I think this was planned as an insurance policy in case Trump-Russia blew up. I think they’ve had assets in place to handle every eventuality.
While they were confident the Trump-Russia collusion, the Mueller Report was gonna work out, they no doubt had a contingency — and when it didn’t, they authorized this: Plan B, Plan C. I don’t believe any of this was spontaneous. I don’t believe, for example, that Vindman heard the phone call and was really, really outraged. “Oh, my God! I’m scared to death what’s happening to my country.” I don’t believe this, because the phone call was nothing. There was nothing on the phone call to engender that kind of reaction. The reaction had to be planned.
Just like there was never any evidence for Trump-Russia collusion, there was nothing in that phone call to trigger this kind of panicked, “Oh, my God. I’m afraid for my nation” reaction. And how do I know this? Because Vindman said that the Trump-released transcript was edited and that he went in there, Vindman did, and tried to add things to the transcript that were he said that were edited out. In the very New York Times story reporting this, the Times admits that Vindman’s edits didn’t substantially change lawmakers’ assertion or understanding of the transcript.
In other words: Nothing burger.
I don’t believe any of this was spontaneous. I think Schiff knew for months that this was a possibility, that this particular whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, was going to eventually come to him. I think the whole thing was set up as a Plan B contingency if Russia bombed out. And this is why I say there’s other stuff that we don’t know that Brennan, et al, have waiting in the wings to be sprung. As every one of their plans blows up, they’re gonna have a new one that everybody will react to like they did Trump-Russia.
This is the thing that bugs me. At what point does everybody say, “Enough! You tried with Russia and you bombed out, and you’ve tried with this phone call and it’s nothing burger. Enough”? But nobody reacts that way. With every new, never-before-heard-about revelation, what does Washington do? They stop, they gulp, they go, “Oh, my God. Trump might have done that?” It’s been three years, and Donald Trump hadn’t done anything.
Donald Trump hasn’t done a single thing of which he has been accused. And yet every newly arrived scandal… It was the same thing with Kavanaugh. We’re sailing along, we’re on the way to confirmation. It wasn’t going the Democrats’ away. All of a sudden, here comes who? Christine Blasey Ford — and we indeed found out later it was an orchestrated, timed event. It was not spontaneous. It was not legitimate. And it was not genuine.
And neither is this whistleblower being upset about what somebody told him what happened on this phone call. (interruption) No, I haven’t lost my place in the substance. Now to Pompeo. So he’s asked about it. I wanted to make sure you have a background understanding of what Pompeo’s talking about here. So the question that he was asked is this: “You were on that Ukraine call. Do you agree that the items were not part of the transcript, that they were part of the phone call?”
POMPEO: I was on the call. I listened to the call. I thought the way the president handled it was appropriate. We were incredibly focused on a couple of simple things with respect to Ukraine strategy. We’ve executed on that. Don’t forget, Mark, that this is the administration that provided defensive weapons systems to Ukraine.
WOMAN: That’s true!
POMPEO: The previous administration… I couldn’t tell you why. I couldn’t answer if it’s because of Hunter Biden that Barack Obama and Vice President Biden didn’t give defensive weapons systems to Ukraine. They’ll have to answer for that.
RUSH: All right. Let me explain that to you. I did in the first hour, but here it goes again. But before that, now, we’ve heard, “Vindman, he’s a decorated West Point graduate. He wears the military uniform of the U.S. Army. You cannot disrespect him. You cannot not believe him!” Pompeo went to West Point, folks. Pompeo is a graduate of West Point. So does he get the same privilege? “We must believe what Pompeo says. He wore the uniform of the U.S. military. He is a valued, valiant warrior and hero.” Is he gonna get the same kind of respect or are we gonna say he’s lying ’cause he’s a Trump partisan?
His point is we had an agreement with Ukraine to defend them. They disarmed after we promised them that we would defend them if anybody ever attacked them. Guess what? The Russians attacked and annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and they had no way to defend themselves — and guess who did not follow the treaty and give them any aid? Obama! That’s what Pompeo’s saying. Trump gave them the aid!
There was no denial of aid. Trump came through, and — as far as I know — Ukraine has not furnished Trump any “dirt” on Biden or his kid. So what is this? It’s nothing but Plan B or — who knows — Plan C. It’s not legitimate. It’s not authentic. It’s not anything that is spontaneous. It’s part of a plan that these deep-state authors are using so that Donald Trump is constantly under suspicion of whatever they’re trying to say he’s incompetent at doing.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Charleston, West Virginia. This is Lance. It’s great to have you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. Thank you for taking my call.
RUSH: You bet.
CALLER: This goes to Andy McCarthy’s point as far as needing to defend Trump. We need to defend that this was not meddling in an election on the phone call. He was questioning the corruption from Obama-Biden administration.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: I don’t understand why Joe Biden is exempt from any of his wrongdoing just because he is a candidate running for president now.
RUSH: Why do you think he’s exempt?
CALLER: Well, ’cause it just seems like they just keep going from that this was a meddling in elections only, not what he did during his vice presidency — his two terms as vice president.
RUSH: Well, that is the application, but why is…? In this case, we’re talking about the media, the Democrats. Why is nobody concerned about the potential criminality or corruption that Biden and his kid were engaging in? Why is it that nobody cares? Why is the focus on Trump for trying to unearth it?
CALLER: ‘Cause this tarnishes the Obama legacy.
RUSH: Well, you’re getting close. It’s very simple. It’s ’cause Biden’s a Democrat! It’s no more complicated than that. Biden is a Democrat. Why was Hillary exempted from all of the lawbreaking she engaged in with her illegal server and the illegal emails? The beginning — the actual first stage — of the Trump-Russia collusion process was to exonerate Hillary. They had to exonerate her. So Comey goes out and does what FBI directors can’t do. He exonerated her! He said, “She’s not gonna be charged.” He doesn’t ever…
No FBI director makes that decision.
The attorney general or U.S. attorney does.
The FBI director is not even allowed to comment on those things. The FBI director does not present evidence of people who are not charged. James Comey broke every rule — ethic and legal rule — in that entire July 5th press conference. Why was she exonerated? ‘Cause she’s a Democrat. It’s no more complicated than that? It’s a rigged game in Washington, D.C. Hillary was the nominee. They weren’t gonna take her out. They were gonna protect her. They were gonna shield her. Instead, they went after her opponent — and they still are. You see, if Hillary had been elected, we wouldn’t know any of this has happened. Are you aware of that? I’m sure you are.
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: We wouldn’t know one bit. We wouldn’t know any of what we know if she had won, which was one of the reasons they wanted her to win. I mean, there was so much corrupt activity that went on from the CIA, the DOJ, Obama. We wouldn’t know any of it if she had won. All these people would have been rewarded. They would have kept their jobs or been promoted in their jobs, maybe joined her administration. You never know.
Those plans blew up sky-high when Trump won.
So now these people have to scurry and cover up what they did. That’s the phase of Trump-Russia collusion. Distract everybody, claim Trump cheated, manufacture a bunch of lies as evidence, get Mueller to come in here and waste two years looking for something that didn’t happen. The whole thing’s a scam. Biden is exempt because, “He lost a son, and this son was sick for a while, and Joe’s a good guy! He’s just a good guy, very loyal to Obama. So he’s not gonna be held to account for this.” It’s not just Ukraine. I mean, Biden and his kid are up to their eyeballs in scandal in China too.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: So, I mean, don’t misunderstand. Your question is great. The answers to this stuff is really simple. It’s so simple people won’t believe it. “No, Rush, there’s gotta be more to it than just –” No, there isn’t. He’s a Democrat. He’s innocent even after he’s proven guilty, like Hillary. And what was the ultimate exoneration? She didn’t mean to. Comey said, “We couldn’t find where she intended to do any of this. And absent intent, no reasonable prosecutor would ever bring charges.”
Well, on this very statute and series of them that she violated, intent is not exonerating. It’s not exculpatory, and it’s not usable. It doesn’t matter whether she intended to break the law or not. In most cases it isn’t. “Judge, I didn’t mean to speed.” Doesn’t matter. You did. “Judge, I didn’t mean to be driving there after I had that case of Bud.” Doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter whether you intended to or not. You’re dead. You’re caught.
Hillary Clinton, she didn’t intend. But of course she did! She purposely puts together an individual off-line server in her basement so that she can traffic in her pay-to-play scheme for the foundation outside the State Department email domain. I don’t know what more intent you need. But it didn’t matter. She’s a Democrat. And if you rub the Clintons the wrong way — well, just saying, a very unpleasant experience rubbing the Clintons the wrong way. You just don’t do it.
Plus, if your fortunes are tied to her being elected president, why in the name of Sam Hill would you turn her in? Why would you investigate her and find her chargeable? She’s a Democrat. We have a two-tier justice system in Washington. I know some of you in this audience: “Rush, you know, it’s really dangerous for you to be telling your audience this is so simplistic, and you know it’s more complicated. It’s not just the Democrats didn’t do it.” I’m sure you’re thinking of Democrats that were found guilty. Yeah, you can show me Democrats that are found guilty. I’ll give you one: Bob Torricelli. They wanted him out of the way because they didn’t want to carry his liability around.
Hillary’s liability they’re more than happy to carry around. Biden’s liability they’re more than happy to roll the dice and say they get away with it. He’s loyal to Obama. They’ve got to reward loyalty or they’re not gonna get any of it. And I’ll tell you, you cannot find anybody that was more loyal to Obama than Biden. Biden picked up the slack.
Biden was the spear catcher when they decided to come out and support same-sex marriage. Obama got elected, in part, on the basis of his Christian morality. He came out, was against same-sex marriage. Guess who they sent out there to effectively say the administration had changed its mind? Joe Biden. Joe Biden, he took so many bullets, including the ones that he fires at himself. But if a guy like Biden is gonna engage in that kind of loyalty, it’s got to be rewarded or they’re not gonna get it from anybody else. So he’s exonerated.
By the way, it’s one of the reasons Trump’s frustrated. They’re railroading Trump for absolutely nothing. They’re exonerating Biden for doing what they claim Trump has been doing, emoluments clause, unfit for office, unfairly profiteering on his position. I mean, Joe Biden and his kids are that in spades. Trump hasn’t done any of it. He’s gotta be frustrated as heck!
But he wasn’t even really asking that. He was asking the president of Ukraine to assist in the investigation that Barr is undertaking. And that is something else they can’t permit, either. Remember, Democrats in Washington and the establishment, for the most part, do all of these corrupt things, many of them do. The objective is to exonerate them or to make sure that it’s never covered or reported except in the cases where they do want to get rid of a particular Democrat.
And there are those examples like Bob Torricelli. Andrew Cuomo had a period of time where they sent Clinton out tell him the way of the world. Cuomo went away for a while. Came back, ran for governor, got elected. But, no, no. It’s a two-tier justice system in Washington. It’s a two-tiered political justice system.