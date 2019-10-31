The Pajama Boy Whistleblower Revealed

RUSH: We know the whistleblower’s name. I told you yesterday we knew the whistleblower’s name. The whistleblower is a Pajama Boy John Brennan supporter. The guy was a plant in the White House by the CIA to do exactly what he did. We know his name. He’s one of a dime-a-dozen Yale or Harvard graduates, literally a 30-year-old Pajama Boy doing the bidding of John Brennan in the White House.
So we can expose the whistleblower and everything about him, which we’ll do during the unfolding of the today’s program.
RUSH: This whistleblower… He’s not a whistleblower! This is another thing. This guy’s a leaker! He’s not a whistleblower! His name is Eric Ciaramella. He’s 30-some-odd years old. I’ve got a picture. It looks like the Pajama Boy in the Obama ad that they ran back during, I think, the first term.
“Federal documents reveal that the 33-year-old Ciaramella, a registered Democrat held over from the Obama White House…” Why the hell was he still there? What do you mean, “held over”? This guy… I’ve probably seen this guy there. I’ve been to the Oval Office two or three times since Trump’s been president. I’ve been in the West Wing. I’ve probably seen this guy slithering around. It never even registered. Next time I go, I’m gonna keep a sharp eye for people I think might be John Brennan holdover plants, ’cause they’re obviously slithering all over the place.
Slinking, slithering, whatever you want to say. But that’s not even half the story. The so-called whistleblower, is 33 years old, “a registered Democrat [Can anybody say “partisan”?] held over from the Obama White House, previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan…” He is “a vocal critic of Trump” who did you know what else? This guy “helped initiate the Russia ‘collusion’ investigation” which was a nothing burger!
This guy was involved from the get-go, starting in 2016, doing John Brennan’s bidding from the West Wing on furthering the whole Trump-Russia collusion operation of which there wasn’t one! As per the esteemed Robert J. Mueller XIV or whatever Robert J. Mueller he is. So this Pajama Boy — and they don’t want us to know who he is for these obvious reasons. Now Schiff and his buddies are saying, “Well, we don’t need to know the young whistleblower’s identity. We don’t really need to hear from the whistleblower.”
Of course we don’t now — and everybody has known who this guy is for weeks, folks. Trump has known, Trump’s aides in the White House. Everybody has known who this guy is. For some reason beyond me, his name didn’t leak, and that’s a classic illustration of the swamp protecting itself. There’s another reason. Nobody would be impressed by this guy. He’s a kid — and I don’t mean to be insulting 30-year-olds. Do not misunderstand me here.
But he’s not… When you hear “CIA agent,” “embedded CIA agent,” you think, “Spy, national security!” You think “grizzled veteran,” not somebody who doesn’t shave but twice a week. He’d be totally unimpressive as an image witness. He’s a left-wing government leech! Ciaramella is. He hates Trump. He loves Obama. He’s from the Ivy League. They’re a dime a dozen in government. The Ivy League is a factory for these kinds of guys.
“Fearing their anonymous witness could be exposed, Democrats this week blocked Republicans from asking more questions about him and intend to redact his name from all deposition transcripts.” Too late. Everybody knows who he is. And then Vindman… Vindman is from the same pedigree. They’re all part of the CIA or the John Brennan bunch. John Brennan, Obama’s CIA director, is the puppet master for all of this — and these guys are feeling their oats now. They came out, they sat down, and they had an appearance at the National Press Club last night that C-SPAN televised.
We have some audio sound bites. They’re really feeling their oats. They’re now bragging they’re from the deep state and they’re doing the Lord’s work, and thank God for the deep state. The deep state is protecting…what? The American people from the American people! The deep state is making sure that when you don’t do what they think you should do, they’re gonna undo it, which is all this is. I don’t mean to minimize it. This isn’t about impeachable offenses.
It’s just the latest in a never-ending line of efforts the Democrats are making to get rid of Donald Trump by way of overturning the election results of 2016.
RUSH: So the whistleblower — just to get back to him for a brief moment. His name is Ciaramella. He was kicked out of the White House for leaking negative stories about Donald Trump. He was kicked out. He’s the whistleblower. He did not hear the phone call. Vindman told him about the phone call. This whole thing is a setup. The whole thing is a manufactured setup. The whistleblower had been kicked out of the White House. Now, there’s another theory why Pelosi pulled the trigger now.
I’ll leave it up to you to figure out whether this has any weight or not. One of the ongoing theories is the reason she pulled the trigger and had this vote now is because this may be the peak of this. This may be the last, best chance they’re gonna have at this because the identity of the whistleblower is out. And once that spreads and people get an idea of who this guy is — got kicked out of the White House for leaking, is a John Brennan-Obama plant — the weight his work here has been given will diminish. Pelosi wants to max out on it at the best time she can.
So that’s another ongoing theory as to why they called for the vote this week.
RUSH: By the way, this whistleblower, just to give you an example, this guy, Eric Ciaramella, Ciaramella, whatever. I don’t care. He’s a Pajama Boy. This guy is a tool. This guy got fired for leaking false crap from the Trump White House to the media. Do you know one of the things that he leaked? He is behind the fake story that Putin told Trump to fire Comey! You remember the New York Times headlining that, making a big deal about it. He was behind it.
The whistleblower is behind that lying bunch of horse manure. Trump was never told by Putin to fire Comey! That’s just one of the phony stories that he leaked! So he’s canned. The CIA, John Brennan, take him back. And that’s where he is, and then Vindman gets all upset about the phone call and tells this guy, Ciaramella, who goes over to Schiff.
He did not go through the normal reporting procedures. If you ask me, that’s when he sacrifices anonymity. When he goes in league with the opposition party and Adam Schiff, that’s when he blows his anonymity. As far as I’m concerned, his name should have been out there weeks ago. The guy is a skunk, folks.
He’s a typical partisan being used. I’m sure he thinks he’s advancing his career. He’s probably dazzled by people like Brennan and Clapper, and this is how he’s advancing his career. This is swamp 101. And now he’s being thrown under the bus, Schiff and the boys don’t want to use him because everybody now knows who he is. But more than that, his whistleblowing is irrelevant because he didn’t hear the call.
RUSH: Now, I could not show you the picture of the whistleblower on the Dittocam because we don’t have clearance for that photo source. But I’m looking at it right now. Just think Pajama Boy.
We’ll post a picture Pajama Boy at RushLimbaugh.com and add a little chintzy goatee in there. You pretty much got it.