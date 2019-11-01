There’s No Excuse for Republicans Who Fall for Democrat Tactics

RUSH: Lincoln Nebraska. This is Matt. Great to have you, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Hey, Rush, good to be on. Hey, we need to remember that we can never, ever trust the members of the swamp or the Never Trumpers, especially like Ben Sasse. This is the one who came out during the whole Ukraine taped phone call and said that the whistleblower’s report was very troubling and concerning, and that Republicans better not circle the wagons on it.
RUSH: You know, I’m so glad that I had time to get to your call, because you are making a point that I really wanted to get in the first hour today. Ben Sasse has no excuse for that. There is no excuse by any Republican for not knowing the Democrats’ tactics today after three years of this. The Russia thing bombed out. There was never anything to it. Why do they think there’s something to Ukraine? There was never anything to Blasey Ford!
There was never anything to Avenatti, to Stormy Daniels! There was never anything to the emoluments clause, the 25th Amendment! Where did Ben Sasse believe this? Why did any Never Trumper believe any of this? There isn’t any evidence yet that has been presented that is true! And Ben Sasse is not alone! The Republican Party is filled with people who seem like blockheads to this stuff. They are total prisoners to whatever the media narrative of the day is.
They feel compelled to react to it in a way that makes the media respect them. (impression) “Ah, I am deeply troubled by these allegations. I think we should dig deep! We need to get to the bottom of what the president might have done here.” Cram! It! The president hasn’t done anything yet that they’ve accused him of doing. There isn’t any evidence for any of this, including this. You know, this… I’m really glad you got through.
This is one of the primary points I was gonna make starting this program, associating it with the Julie Kelly piece in American Greatness today, Matt, because there literally is no excuse. As far as I’m concerned, there is no excuse for any Republican in Washington to instinctively first believe anything a Pelosi or Schiff would say. The default reaction by now — using intelligence guided by experience — should be, “I don’t believe you. I’m not falling for this.
“I don’t believe you have any evidence for this,” and then — when you demand to know who the whistleblower is and get details and they won’t tell you anything — you really have no excuse to fall for it. So why do these Republicans fall to it nevertheless? ‘Cause each one of these things, there are some Republicans hoping Trump is guilty. Some of these Republicans want him gone. Jeff Flake, John McCain — gun jumpers all, you can say — but they’ve never been right yet.