Former Obama Voter Now All-In for Trump

RUSH: This is Tony on I-69, Lansing, Michigan. Great to have you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Well, hello, Rush, 30-year listener on and off if I can get a signal or not. I live in northern Michigan. First-time caller. Hey, I was just wanting to let you know that I’m an independent, but I’ve never voted for a Democrat before until Obama, and then I realized that was a mistake. I didn’t vote for Trump —
RUSH: Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute. You gotta give me time to ask questions. Why did you vote for Obama? You never voted for a Democrat before. There’s no wrong answer. I’m just curious. Why’d you vote for Obama, tell me the truth.
CALLER: ‘Cause I thought maybe he would actually do something good, give someone else a chance ‘cause independents ain’t getting in office.
RUSH: Wait. Do something good compared to what? Bush?
CALLER: Well, keep us out of wars and I just thought maybe he would —
RUSH: All right. Okay. So my point for asking this, here you’d never voted for a Democrat, but 2008 comes along and you vote for Obama. The media had beaten Bush up for eight years and really the last four years, not only beaten him up with the war in Iraq, they had promised a recession, I mean, they’d made America sound like it was just a rotten place so you’re looking at a fresh guy new on the scene, maybe this guy can do something new?
CALLER: Yeah. But when Trump came out, I loved what he had to say. I’m like, yes, finally someone that speaks for me, that represents what I’m thinking. He said everything that I was thinking. But I did not vote for him.
RUSH: All right. That’s cool. Tony, I have to tell you, man, the way you’ve said this, I’m really curious. You go from Obama to liking Trump. That is a gigantic leap that —
CALLER: I know. I know.
RUSH: — a lot of people didn’t make ’cause there’s nothing in common there, Tony.
CALLER: I know. Well, let me just say this. What the Democrats have been doing for the last three years, I’m a patriotic man, my family was, I served in the military, and what they’re doing to this country has totally, totally changed my view of things. And I tell you what, I will never, ever vote for a Democrat as long as I live.
RUSH: Now, that’s also an interesting structure of your statement. What they are doing to the country you said. You didn’t say what they’re doing to Trump. You said what they’re doing to the country. No, no. That’s good! Don’t misunderstand the tone of my voice. I’m not being critical. I think that’s almost a profundity. What they’re doing to the country, you said, ’cause you’re exactly right. It’s not just to Trump that they’re doing stuff.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: That’s right.
CALLER: Let me just say when 2020 comes around, he’s got my vote. I didn’t vote for him ’cause I wasn’t sure that he was gonna handle foreign policy very well.
RUSH: Wait just a minute. You didn’t vote for him even though he was saying things you liked? Who did you vote for in 2016?
CALLER: I can’t remember who I voted for, but it was an independent.
RUSH: You went third party in 2016? You went independent, you went Obama to independent, you liked Trump but you thought he wasn’t gonna — so you voted independent and now you’re all in on Trump?
CALLER: Right. Absolutely. I screwed up. I did. And I hope all your listeners out there are listening, and when 2024 comes around I hope Don Jr. runs. I would love to see him run and carry on what his dad is doing.
RUSH: Well, you never know.
CALLER: I hope so.
RUSH: But you do sound — let me give you another alternative. I think Don Jr.’s great, don’t misunderstand. I don’t know if he wants it. Don’t know if he wants it. The United States of Trump. Don Jr., then Ivanka, and then Jared, and then Barron will be old enough to run by then, Barron Trump. Maybe you could scare the heck out of them by drawing out this little timeline. Anyway, Tony, I’m glad you called. It’s very illuminating.