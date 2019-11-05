O’Keefe Strikes Again! Anchor Admits ABC News Spiked Clinton-Epstein Story

RUSH: I haven’t had a chance to get to it yet, but Project Veritas uncovered secret video of Amy Robach at ABC News. Three years ago, she had the goods on Epstein. She had the goods on Epstein and Clinton, and ABC spiked the story, and she was frustrated as all hell.
They wouldn’t run the story because it was Epstein and Clinton. So they run that story at Project Veritas, and she responds to it, and they’re trying to backtrack.
“Well, we were just being extremely careful.” So the point is, they didn’t wait for one shred of evidence on Kavanaugh, and they were in trying to wipe him out. Meanwhile, they had the evidence and the goods on Epstein and the fact that Clinton was one of his frequent travelers, and they spiked it at ABC News.
Jeffrey Epstein, we’re talking about here. The pedophile. Is gonna go down in history as perhaps the biggest pedophile in American history, before it’s all said and done.