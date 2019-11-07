×

Rush Limbaugh

Correction: The Photos I Showed on the Dittocam Weren’t the Whistleblower

Nov 7, 2019




RUSH: Now, now. I have to admit this. Ladies and gentlemen, it looks like the photos I was told were of the spy, the whistleblower, Ciaramella, the ones I showed on the Dittocam, are not. They may be George Soros’ son, but they may not be — this is why, ah, just a goof. I just accepted something I was told. It was on Twitter, and I should have known better.

I should have confirmed it. So, we’re not gonna be putting the photos on the website, but I’m gonna make the correction, though. I’m not gonna sit there and let this survive and hope nobody hears about it. We put the wrong photos up.

But one of the reasons I fell for it is because the guy looks amazingly like other photos of the guy that we’ve seen.

