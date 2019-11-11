×

Rush Limbaugh

Democrats Attack Mayor Pete for Being Gay

Nov 11, 2019




RUSH: Have you noticed some Democrats going after Mayor Pete because he’s gay? Have you noticed, like, James Clyburn of the Congressional Black Caucasians?

A couple weeks ago he said (summarized), “Yeah, Mayor Pete, uhh, what he believes wouldn’t go down well, uhhh, in some of our communities. I don’t think his lifestyle, uhh, is exactly something to be approved of in many of our communities out there.”

A lot of the other people are going after him in this disguised way because Mayor Pete’s gay. Anyway, just a casual observation after watching something here on TV about Mayor Pete doing well somewhere.

Biden is still the frontrunner. I don’t care what anybody tells you.

