Democrats Attack Mayor Pete for Being Gay

RUSH: Have you noticed some Democrats going after Mayor Pete because he’s gay? Have you noticed, like, James Clyburn of the Congressional Black Caucasians?
A couple weeks ago he said (summarized), “Yeah, Mayor Pete, uhh, what he believes wouldn’t go down well, uhhh, in some of our communities. I don’t think his lifestyle, uhh, is exactly something to be approved of in many of our communities out there.”
A lot of the other people are going after him in this disguised way because Mayor Pete’s gay. Anyway, just a casual observation after watching something here on TV about Mayor Pete doing well somewhere.
Biden is still the frontrunner. I don’t care what anybody tells you.