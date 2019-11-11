There’s Something Different About This Veterans Day

RUSH: You know something else that I’ve noticed? I can’t recall a Veterans Day in the past that has received this much attention. Veterans Day in the past hardly was even noticed. It had its perfunctory accolades for a minute or two, five-minute segment on morning shows on cable news, the casual thrown-away message here or there. But today it is a huge day. And I’m trying to understand what’s behind this, ’cause everybody’s paying attention to it today. Everybody is lauding.
I know the president always goes to Arlington, the president always does something. But that is a perfunctory thing too. It is a massive amount of attention being paid to veterans. I even got — this has never happened to me before. In the last three weeks I have had a bunch of rich guys, actually, now that I think of it, send me notes, “You need to put something on your Twitter page and your Facebook page thanking the veterans.”
I said, “I do it every day.”
“Yeah, but you need to do it on Veterans Day. We’re running a campaign. We’re trying to get everybody we know to put on their Facebook page, their Twitter page, thank you to veterans.”
I said, “Okay, happy to do it.” But we do it every day here. We don’t have one day of the year on the EIB Network where we say that we admire and respect veterans. We do it every day. We express admiration and awe every day. But this Veterans Day — it’s a good thing; don’t misunderstand. This Veterans Day seems to me to be getting a tremendous amount of attention, which is not a complaint. Just makes me wonder what’s behind this. ‘Cause nothing happens on its own.
Energy has to have an origin point. And then it has to have constant propulsion for it to maintain. And something is — no, no. Don’t misunderstand. I’m not saying anything nefarious. Just go to the last 10 Veterans Days and they’re a blink in an eye. And today it’s getting the attention it should get every Veterans Day. And it’s not because of recent events. It’s not simply because we got al-Baghdadi Sahib Skyhook. It’s not because of any particular military operation.
Anyway, people have been asking me, and I’m telling you there’s like five or six of ’em, to do something special on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Never happened before. (interruption) No, they didn’t ask for credit, no, no, no. Nothing like that. They just asked me to do it, and they were asking any number of other people to do it as well, I’m sure.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Of course there’s an answer to why all this attention on this Veterans Day. I checked the email, and I’m happy to see a bunch of people get it. There are two things going on. We’re getting now into an election year; the Democrats know that that is a problem area for them, and this is partly an effort to get them on board, make them appear to have all this respect for the military. But there’s something else, folks — and, look, I’m not exaggerating this.
I literally have been asked by a bunch of people, “Praise veterans, thank them, do all this on this Veterans Day,” things that never happened before — and I think that’s because in part a number of Schiff’s witnesses are gonna be military people. Now, Vindman was the star. Lieutenant Colonel Vindman. He’s the guy we think told the whistleblower the secondhand news about the phone call.
But the National Security Council — which is the nexus point for this entire deep state effort to overturn the election results 2016 — is loaded with military people. And I think there is an effort to affect the subconscious, to create an even greater respect for military so that these particular witnesses that Schiff may call will automatically be credible and accepted.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Rick, Tomball, Texas, outside Houston. Great to have you, sir. You’re next. Hello.
CALLER: Thank you, sir. Hey, Rush, I’ve heard that Schumer and Pelosi are threatening to shut down the government unless the president quits building the wall and quits taking money for the military. Now, if they pull the plug, shut down the government, what happens to all these procedures, all these —
RUSH: Hey, I haven’t heard that. This is a dangerous thing to get into, “I’ve heard this, I’ve heard that,” asking me what I think about it. The only thing I’ve heard about a government shutdown is the Democrats are thinking Trump might do it. I haven’t heard what you have said, threatening — I don’t want to deal with, “I’ve heard this, I’ve heard that.” ‘Cause I don’t know it. That’s foreign stuff to me. Min in Raleigh, North Carolina. Hi. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush!
RUSH: Hey.
CALLER: This is exciting! I wanted to tell you why I think there’s a more palpable sense of celebration today on this Veterans Day.
RUSH: All right.
CALLER: I think for the last three years, and even eight before that, that the news day and night makes us mad, and we’re constantly in a state of anger, and that is so exhausting. And having something simple to celebrate like the veterans, it relaxes you and makes you happy and reminds you of what we used to do. I mean, look at the sales of your T-shirt. You’ve said that’s a pushback, and it may be a pushback, but I think it’s also a vehicle for being happy.
RUSH: Well, I hope that there’s an element of that in this. I don’t doubt that there’s all kinds of people that want to hearken back to a less partisan time, where there seemed to be a more unified definition of being an American and that we were all in basic agreement about what that meant. That’s really where we are now. That’s a whole different ball of wax for too many people.
The definition of being an American to the left is suspecting your country, recognizing its shortcomings and its errors and believing that America doesn’t deserve any of its accolades. Other people believe the exact opposite of that. So we don’t even have a common definition of being an American.
Look, folks, for better or worse the mainstream media is called the mainstream media for a reason. It used to be. It always was. That’s where the majority and unity of thought was. It isn’t the case anymore. The mainstream media is no longer mainstream. There’s an argument over what is mainstream. Is the left mainstream now? Have we lost the country? Are they the mainstream or are we?
And people long for the old days, which are not that long ago, where there wasn’t controversy over what is America. There was love and appreciation and devotion to it with the recognition that it could always be improved, but there was nothing about America that disqualified its existence. And yet that’s what we’re up against.
We’re up against a movement now that seeks to totally disqualify the founding of this country and its entire history. And the mainstream media is on that side. To us, that’s not mainstream. I may not have been clear enough in my observation about Veterans Day. I’m not talking about citizens who routinely make a big deal of that. I’m talking about people that don’t make a big deal about it every year.
The media couldn’t care less about Veterans Day and yet this one they’re all-in. I had, as I mentioned, I was reached out to by five or six — they’re Wall Street types. These were emails, I was copied, there were 20 other people on the emails. It was an effort, it was a movement, it was a campaign to get as many people as possible to put notes and messages of appreciation on Twitter and Facebook pages for the military on Veterans Day.
There wasn’t anything else in the ask. There wasn’t an ask for money. There wasn’t a request for time. Just let’s thank ’em. And it’s people that have never done that before. And the media couldn’t care less about Veterans Day, and they were all in on it this morning. It’s such a difference that I make note of it. And I have a theory that it ties in to what the Democrats are doing on impeachment because I think a number of their witnesses are gonna be wearing the uniform, and I’m sorry if this sounds cynical. I have learned to be.
When I said there seems to be a greater appreciation of Veterans Day today I did not mean on behalf of you or your part, because you are like we are. We’re devoted to the military every day on this program. And I wrote a couple of these people back, “Why just one day? I do this every day on my program. Don’t you listen?” I said, “I don’t even have Facebook and Twitter pages the way people do. I’ll be glad to put something up there, but we don’t use ’em that way.”
“Thanks, thanks, I’d be happy for anything you can do, anything you can do.”