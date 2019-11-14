×

Bill Clinton Says GOP Victory in 1994 Caused School Shooting Today

Nov 14, 2019




RUSH: Folks, you have to hear this. Bill Clinton called in to CNN, sound bite 26. We’re not gonna get the whole thing in, but just enough to listen to what he blamed the school shooting on…

CLINTON: It’s a terrible, inappropriate event. I mean, we haven’t really passed any meaningful gun-safety legislation in 25 years. It was a long time ago when I was there, but — and I think it’s important to remember, Jay, when that thing passed, and I signed it, it was a big priority for me. But we had 16 Republican senators and 56 Republican House members voting for the —

RUSH: I have to stop and interrupt him. He’s blaming the Republican victory in the House in 1994 for the school shooting that happened in Santa Clarita, California, today.

