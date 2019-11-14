Congratulations to Our Mahindra Military Salute Giveaway Winner

RUSH: Say, folks, we have a winner in our annual Mahindra Military Salute Giveaway. We do this every year. To the 2019 winner, we’re giving away a brand-new Mahindra Retriever 1000cc Gas-Standard Utility Vehicle. We got thousands of nominations from friends and family members of our troops. The winner is currently stationed at the naval base in San Diego, California. His name is Brian Kirschenbaum. He’s a chaplain there. He’s a 10-year active duty lieutenant commander in the United States Navy. Now, he owns land in Oklahoma, owns 160 acres.
This Mahindra UTV 1000 Retriever is gonna get lots of use on his land. This one comes in red, Mahindra red. This model comes with a roof, a windshield, and the electric cargo box on the back. His wife, Gigi, nominated him. We’ve done this now with Mahindra USA for six years running, and we’re happy to recognize a military member and his family with such a gift. And we offer special thanks to Mahindra. God bless all of our veterans and those of you that served to protect our freedom. Brian Kirschenbaum, chaplain, lieutenant commander, United States Navy, naval base in San Diego.