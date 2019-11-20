Does Anyone Care About the Whistleblower Anymore?

RUSH: We’ll start in Des Moines. This is Bill. Great to have you on the program, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Rush, thank you very much for taking my call. I’ve been a fan since my first-bought book on tape See, I Told You So in ’93.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much. I appreciate that.
CALLER: Quick question. Why don’t the Republicans just out the whistleblower on live TV, why don’t they just do that because we both know and especially you, we both know that the Democrats would do it and not lose a wink of sleep over it?
RUSH: Well, we’re so long past the relevance of the whistleblower now. There may be some value as far as the American public finding out who the guy is and how things work here. But outing the whistleblower, to me, we’re way past that now. The whistleblower served its purpose, but the Democrats had to scramble when Trump released the transcript of the phone call because that pretty much made the whistleblower irrelevant. Why do you think it would be such a big deal to release the name of the whistleblower?
CALLER: Because it’s like the Mueller investigation and that whole hoax. It shows a pattern of how these things start and who they had the connections with. I mean, they’re all getting rich off of these GoFundMe pages. Blasey Ford? I’d love to be a millionaire off GoFundMe pages.
RUSH: So you think releasing the name of the whistleblower — where he came from, how it all happened — would help the American people understand the bogus origins of this?
CALLER: Absolutely. I believe with the poll coming out yesterday, that 50% of the independents say no impeachment, I think it would sway another 20-some percent, in my opinion.
RUSH: All right. Well, I appreciate the call, Bill. Thanks much.
RUSH: Yeah, I know. Sondland is contradicting himself. He said he asked the president point-blank and he said, “No, I don’t want anything. No quid pro quo.” But yet the big bombshell today is that Gordon Sondland testified that there was a quid pro quo and that Trump ordered it and that everybody knew it. But that is not what Sondland said at his deposition or in his amended testimony. That’s why so much of this today is new.