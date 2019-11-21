Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Routine News

RUSH: Not very long ago, the story you’re about to hear would have been shocking. Today it’s routine news.
The story starts on July 12, when 20-year-old Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez was arrested after a street-race crash that killed an Oregon woman and severely injured her husband. Mr. Maldonado-Hernandez was jailed on charges of felony manslaughter in the second degree, felony assault in the third degree, and misdemeanor reckless driving added on.
Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez is an illegal immigrant. On July 16, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer at the Washington County Jail in Oregon, so that if Maldonado-Hernandez was granted bail, he would immediately be taken into federal custody.
On August 8, Mr. Hernandez was granted bail. But the detainer issued by ICE was ignored. The Washington County Sheriff’s department says federal ICE detainers are “not lawful or enforceable.”
This past Tuesday, ICE announced that investigators have learned that Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution. Meaning that the felony manslaughter, assault, and reckless driving charges lodged against him are now: unenforceable.
Liberals in Washington County, Oregon have got to be very pleased. They have raised the middle finger at their enemies: the American people who want immigration laws enforced. Death and injury of American citizens are basically meaningless in liberals’ world. It’s just routine news. Gotta protect the prep, in this case.