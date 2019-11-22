Dems Party After Impeachment Hearing

RUSH: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Such a hallowed, sacred, prayerful process, so serious, so sad, so terribly horrible that it came to this. Yeah, that was the Democrats and the way Pelosi portrayed impeachment. And the Democrats on the committee all went out and got drunk on adult beverages at a bar last night, folks.
RUSH: Oh, yeah. They went out and had a party slapping each other on the back because this is what they wanted. They want the black mark of impeachment on Trump. That’s all they want. They would love to get a conviction. They know they’re not gonna get a conviction in the Senate. But they got him, they got him impeached. They can now say they evened the score on Clinton and that they did it.
They can satisfy their deranged lunatic base. They did it. Schiff is the man of the hour. Never mind the fact that they accomplished nothing toward the actual objective of getting rid of Donald Trump.
RUSH: To the phones we go to Valdosta, Georgia, again. Vaughan, great to have you on the program. Hello.
CALLER: Oh, thank you very much. It’s good to talk with you. Our founders are surely rolling over in their graves, Rush, with what’s happened to our politics. You know, in the Constitution political parties are not even mentioned. In fact, there was a fear of factions or groups becoming out of control. And Madison wrote on this in Federalist paper number 10.
Here’s my point. In light of today’s political environment requiring only a simple majority vote to impeach in the House needs to be changed by constitutional amendment to three-fifths. That would require it to be 60%, which would take it away from being so partisan. What do you think?
RUSH: Well, it will never happen. I mean, this is a traditional element of the Constitution. You start messing around with that, then you can start messing around with how many votes you need to convict in the Senate. Somebody could make the case, “You shouldn’t have to have two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict. It’s so bad, impeachment’s so bad you ought to be able to do it with a simple majority.” You don’t want to get that movement started.
Yeah, there’s a lot of things ought to be different here, but that’s why there are two branches, or two sides to the U.S. Congress. And it’s why they’re structured entirely different. You know, impeachment’s gonna change totally when it gets to the Senate, folks. You’re not even gonna recognize it for one simple reason: The Democrats are not gonna be running any aspect of it. They’re not gonna be able to call any witnesses — well, they can call their own, but Republicans can call theirs. And Trump’s lawyers can call whoever they want, the whistleblower, Hunter Biden.
If they want to try to call Adam Schiff they can call Adam Schiff because he had a role with the whistleblower and everybody ought to know what it is. They’re not gonna get a conviction in the Senate. They know it. So why did they do this? Because in their world Trump being impeached is all the black mark they need to run their 2020 campaign against him.
Now, you say that the founders would be rolling over in their graves. What they would be rolling over in their graves about is the fact that bribery is being used here as a charge. Bribery as Schiff and his crowd are using it did not even exist as an official statute at the time of the founding of the country. The bribery the founders were concerned with was treason.
A newly elected president being intimidated or being a stealth opponent who would then actively work to turn the United States back over to Britain, that’s what they feared. That’s where much of the impeachment, the high crimes and misdemeanors stuff comes from. Not statutory bribery, quid pro quo stuff like Schiff is trying to make it out to be.