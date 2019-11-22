×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu




Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff

Nov 22, 2019

MUST READS

FOXNews: Horowitz Reportedly Finds FBI Lawyer Falsified FISA doc; WaPo Stealth-Deletes Strzok Connection
FOXNews: CNN Downplays Its Own FISA Bombshell Report, Receives Minimal On-Air Coverage
CNN: Former FBI Lawyer Under Investigation After Allegedly Altering Document in 2016 Russia Probe
Washington Examiner: Support Flips Against Impeachment as Trump Approval Rating Jumps: Poll
HotAir: Viewers Vote With Their Feet In Wednesday’s Democratic Debate
National Review: Why Democrats Have Been Running Rings around Republicans on Impeachment – Rich Lowry
HotAir: Game Over: I See No Bribery Or Extortion Here, Says Moderate Republican Will Hurd
Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Defenders Have No Defense – Peggy Noonan
FOXNews: Schiff Games Trump Impeachment Show – In Legitimate Proceedings, You Can’t Have It Both Ways – Andrew McCarthy
FOXNews: Trump on ‘Fox & Friends’: House Dems ‘Looked Like Fools’ This Week, Upcoming FISA Report Will Be ‘Historic’
Politico: Ukrainian Efforts to Sabotage Trump Backfire. Kiev Officials Are Scrambling To Make Amends With The President-Elect After Quietly Working to Boost Clinton – 01.11.17
American Spectator: Trump Results v. the Mindless Resistance – David Catron
NBC: Trump Hits Back Against Impeachment Hearings, Defends Giuliani’s Ukraine Dealings
CNBC: US Consumer Sentiment Comes In Higher Than Expected For November

SHOW PREP

Here are some of the places I go to prepare for the show:

DrudgeTownHallRealClearPoliticsPowerLine

DavidLimbaughNewsBustersNationalReview

InstaPunditHotAir

CommentaryClimateDepotCampusReformBreitbart

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2019 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice