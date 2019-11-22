Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff
MUST READS
• FOXNews: Horowitz Reportedly Finds FBI Lawyer Falsified FISA doc; WaPo Stealth-Deletes Strzok Connection
• FOXNews: CNN Downplays Its Own FISA Bombshell Report, Receives Minimal On-Air Coverage
• CNN: Former FBI Lawyer Under Investigation After Allegedly Altering Document in 2016 Russia Probe
• Washington Examiner: Support Flips Against Impeachment as Trump Approval Rating Jumps: Poll
• HotAir: Viewers Vote With Their Feet In Wednesday’s Democratic Debate
• National Review: Why Democrats Have Been Running Rings around Republicans on Impeachment – Rich Lowry
• HotAir: Game Over: I See No Bribery Or Extortion Here, Says Moderate Republican Will Hurd
• Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Defenders Have No Defense – Peggy Noonan
• FOXNews: Schiff Games Trump Impeachment Show – In Legitimate Proceedings, You Can’t Have It Both Ways – Andrew McCarthy
• FOXNews: Trump on ‘Fox & Friends’: House Dems ‘Looked Like Fools’ This Week, Upcoming FISA Report Will Be ‘Historic’
• Politico: Ukrainian Efforts to Sabotage Trump Backfire. Kiev Officials Are Scrambling To Make Amends With The President-Elect After Quietly Working to Boost Clinton – 01.11.17
• American Spectator: Trump Results v. the Mindless Resistance – David Catron
• NBC: Trump Hits Back Against Impeachment Hearings, Defends Giuliani’s Ukraine Dealings
• CNBC: US Consumer Sentiment Comes In Higher Than Expected For November
SHOW PREP
Here are some of the places I go to prepare for the show: